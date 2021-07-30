AltraVue Capital, LLC Buys BGC Partners Inc, StoneX Group Inc, Cable One Inc, Sells Bryn Mawr Bank Corp, SIGA Technologies Inc, Landec Corp

- New Purchases: BGCP, BBCP,
- Added Positions: SNEX, CABO, UNH, DG, MAR, NVR, QADA, BKR, NOMD, PLUS, CCF, SAFT, ALEX, OBCI, VLGEA, SHO, STC, FSV, MLI, AGX,
- Reduced Positions: CDMO, SIGA, IESC, NRIM, RILY,
- Sold Out: BMTC, LNDC,
These are the top 5 holdings of AltraVue Capital, LLC
- Avid Bioservices Inc (CDMO) - 1,129,838 shares, 9.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.63%
- QAD Inc (QADA) - 257,148 shares, 7.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.06%
- StoneX Group Inc (SNEX) - 337,326 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 148.00%
- Nomad Foods Ltd (NOMD) - 624,165 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.56%
- Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) - 580,400 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio.
AltraVue Capital, LLC initiated holding in BGC Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.83 and $6.39, with an estimated average price of $5.7. The stock is now traded at around $5.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.5%. The holding were 2,300,820 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (BBCP)
AltraVue Capital, LLC initiated holding in Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.25 and $8.84, with an estimated average price of $7.99. The stock is now traded at around $8.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 345,937 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: StoneX Group Inc (SNEX)
AltraVue Capital, LLC added to a holding in StoneX Group Inc by 148.00%. The purchase prices were between $60.34 and $70.08, with an estimated average price of $65.45. The stock is now traded at around $64.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.21%. The holding were 337,326 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cable One Inc (CABO)
AltraVue Capital, LLC added to a holding in Cable One Inc by 36.74%. The purchase prices were between $1696.74 and $1912.81, with an estimated average price of $1799.48. The stock is now traded at around $1887.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 6,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
AltraVue Capital, LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 31.75%. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $412.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 34,690 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Dollar General Corp (DG)
AltraVue Capital, LLC added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 31.08%. The purchase prices were between $197.15 and $220.2, with an estimated average price of $209.77. The stock is now traded at around $232.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 58,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Marriott International Inc (MAR)
AltraVue Capital, LLC added to a holding in Marriott International Inc by 27.07%. The purchase prices were between $135 and $151.62, with an estimated average price of $144.27. The stock is now traded at around $145.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 97,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NVR Inc (NVR)
AltraVue Capital, LLC added to a holding in NVR Inc by 25.26%. The purchase prices were between $4602.94 and $5215.81, with an estimated average price of $4857.4. The stock is now traded at around $5222.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 2,430 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Bryn Mawr Bank Corp (BMTC)
AltraVue Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. The sale prices were between $42.19 and $49.18, with an estimated average price of $45.83.Sold Out: Landec Corp (LNDC)
AltraVue Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Landec Corp. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $12.78, with an estimated average price of $11.51.Reduced: SIGA Technologies Inc (SIGA)
AltraVue Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in SIGA Technologies Inc by 43.98%. The sale prices were between $6.1 and $7.58, with an estimated average price of $6.86. The stock is now traded at around $6.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.31%. AltraVue Capital, LLC still held 606,672 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of AltraVue Capital, LLC.
1. AltraVue Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. AltraVue Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. AltraVue Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AltraVue Capital, LLC keeps buying
