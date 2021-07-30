AltraVue Capital, LLC Buys BGC Partners Inc, StoneX Group Inc, Cable One Inc, Sells Bryn Mawr Bank Corp, SIGA Technologies Inc, Landec Corp

New Purchases: BGCP, BBCP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BGC Partners Inc, StoneX Group Inc, Cable One Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Dollar General Corp, sells Bryn Mawr Bank Corp, SIGA Technologies Inc, Landec Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AltraVue Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q2, AltraVue Capital, LLC owns 33 stocks with a total value of $290 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Avid Bioservices Inc (CDMO) - 1,129,838 shares, 9.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.63% QAD Inc (QADA) - 257,148 shares, 7.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.06% StoneX Group Inc (SNEX) - 337,326 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 148.00% Nomad Foods Ltd (NOMD) - 624,165 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.56% Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) - 580,400 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio.

AltraVue Capital, LLC initiated holding in BGC Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.83 and $6.39, with an estimated average price of $5.7. The stock is now traded at around $5.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.5%. The holding were 2,300,820 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AltraVue Capital, LLC initiated holding in Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.25 and $8.84, with an estimated average price of $7.99. The stock is now traded at around $8.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 345,937 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AltraVue Capital, LLC added to a holding in StoneX Group Inc by 148.00%. The purchase prices were between $60.34 and $70.08, with an estimated average price of $65.45. The stock is now traded at around $64.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.21%. The holding were 337,326 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AltraVue Capital, LLC added to a holding in Cable One Inc by 36.74%. The purchase prices were between $1696.74 and $1912.81, with an estimated average price of $1799.48. The stock is now traded at around $1887.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 6,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AltraVue Capital, LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 31.75%. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $412.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 34,690 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AltraVue Capital, LLC added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 31.08%. The purchase prices were between $197.15 and $220.2, with an estimated average price of $209.77. The stock is now traded at around $232.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 58,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AltraVue Capital, LLC added to a holding in Marriott International Inc by 27.07%. The purchase prices were between $135 and $151.62, with an estimated average price of $144.27. The stock is now traded at around $145.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 97,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AltraVue Capital, LLC added to a holding in NVR Inc by 25.26%. The purchase prices were between $4602.94 and $5215.81, with an estimated average price of $4857.4. The stock is now traded at around $5222.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 2,430 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AltraVue Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. The sale prices were between $42.19 and $49.18, with an estimated average price of $45.83.

AltraVue Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Landec Corp. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $12.78, with an estimated average price of $11.51.

AltraVue Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in SIGA Technologies Inc by 43.98%. The sale prices were between $6.1 and $7.58, with an estimated average price of $6.86. The stock is now traded at around $6.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.31%. AltraVue Capital, LLC still held 606,672 shares as of 2021-06-30.