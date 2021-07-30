Fulcrum Capital LLC Buys SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF, SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Fr, D.R. Horton Inc, Sells Johnson & Johnson, Eli Lilly and Co, Dollar General Corp

New Purchases: EFAX, EEMX, DHI, C, AXP,

EFAX, EEMX, DHI, C, AXP, Added Positions: VOT, AMZN, BBY, AAPL, PYPL, ADBE, IJK, MSFT, NVDA, TT, PEP, SBUX, ABT, ULTA, ZTS, MA, XBI, FSLR, WM, ESGD, ECL, DIS, LIN, PH, JPM, XYL, UNH, GOOGL, EW, FB, DHC, NKE, EFA,

VOT, AMZN, BBY, AAPL, PYPL, ADBE, IJK, MSFT, NVDA, TT, PEP, SBUX, ABT, ULTA, ZTS, MA, XBI, FSLR, WM, ESGD, ECL, DIS, LIN, PH, JPM, XYL, UNH, GOOGL, EW, FB, DHC, NKE, EFA, Reduced Positions: JNJ, MDT, IVV, CRM, HD, ABBV, BRK.B, TXN, AMGN, ACN, CVS, KO, COST, INTC, QCOM, TGT,

JNJ, MDT, IVV, CRM, HD, ABBV, BRK.B, TXN, AMGN, ACN, CVS, KO, COST, INTC, QCOM, TGT, Sold Out: LLY, DG, ITA, CAT, CHD, AVGO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF, SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Fr, D.R. Horton Inc, Citigroup Inc, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, sells Johnson & Johnson, Eli Lilly and Co, Dollar General Corp, BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, Caterpillar Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fulcrum Capital LLC. As of 2021Q2, Fulcrum Capital LLC owns 81 stocks with a total value of $398 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Fulcrum Capital LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fulcrum+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) - 153,821 shares, 9.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.75% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 84,991 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.91% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 148,412 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.11% SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX) - 213,398 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. New Position Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 24,914 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.63%

Fulcrum Capital LLC initiated holding in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF. The purchase prices were between $79.24 and $86.14, with an estimated average price of $83.31. The stock is now traded at around $84.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.47%. The holding were 213,398 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fulcrum Capital LLC initiated holding in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Fr. The purchase prices were between $77.14 and $83.16, with an estimated average price of $80.71. The stock is now traded at around $76.832300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 117,640 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fulcrum Capital LLC initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.33 and $104.45, with an estimated average price of $93.77. The stock is now traded at around $95.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 53,037 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fulcrum Capital LLC initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $67.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,614 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fulcrum Capital LLC initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $141.44 and $169.45, with an estimated average price of $156.26. The stock is now traded at around $170.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fulcrum Capital LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 62.30%. The purchase prices were between $74.92 and $81.51, with an estimated average price of $78.75. The stock is now traded at around $79.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 12,341 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fulcrum Capital LLC sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4.

Fulcrum Capital LLC sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $197.15 and $220.2, with an estimated average price of $209.77.

Fulcrum Capital LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF. The sale prices were between $102.07 and $112.71, with an estimated average price of $107.44.

Fulcrum Capital LLC sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15.

Fulcrum Capital LLC sold out a holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc. The sale prices were between $83.05 and $89.89, with an estimated average price of $86.5.

Fulcrum Capital LLC sold out a holding in Broadcom Inc. The sale prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69.

Fulcrum Capital LLC reduced to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 90.49%. The sale prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $172.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.82%. Fulcrum Capital LLC still held 3,790 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fulcrum Capital LLC reduced to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 32.9%. The sale prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35. The stock is now traded at around $131.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Fulcrum Capital LLC still held 3,728 shares as of 2021-06-30.