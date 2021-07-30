Logo
Fulcrum Capital LLC Buys SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF, SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Fr, D.R. Horton Inc, Sells Johnson & Johnson, Eli Lilly and Co, Dollar General Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Fulcrum Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF, SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Fr, D.R. Horton Inc, Citigroup Inc, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, sells Johnson & Johnson, Eli Lilly and Co, Dollar General Corp, BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, Caterpillar Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fulcrum Capital LLC. As of 2021Q2, Fulcrum Capital LLC owns 81 stocks with a total value of $398 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Fulcrum Capital LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fulcrum+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Fulcrum Capital LLC
  1. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) - 153,821 shares, 9.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.75%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 84,991 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.91%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 148,412 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.11%
  4. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX) - 213,398 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 24,914 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.63%
New Purchase: SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX)

Fulcrum Capital LLC initiated holding in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF. The purchase prices were between $79.24 and $86.14, with an estimated average price of $83.31. The stock is now traded at around $84.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.47%. The holding were 213,398 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Fr (EEMX)

Fulcrum Capital LLC initiated holding in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Fr. The purchase prices were between $77.14 and $83.16, with an estimated average price of $80.71. The stock is now traded at around $76.832300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 117,640 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)

Fulcrum Capital LLC initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.33 and $104.45, with an estimated average price of $93.77. The stock is now traded at around $95.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 53,037 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Citigroup Inc (C)

Fulcrum Capital LLC initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $67.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,614 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: American Express Co (AXP)

Fulcrum Capital LLC initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $141.44 and $169.45, with an estimated average price of $156.26. The stock is now traded at around $170.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD)

Fulcrum Capital LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 62.30%. The purchase prices were between $74.92 and $81.51, with an estimated average price of $78.75. The stock is now traded at around $79.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 12,341 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Fulcrum Capital LLC sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4.

Sold Out: Dollar General Corp (DG)

Fulcrum Capital LLC sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $197.15 and $220.2, with an estimated average price of $209.77.

Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA)

Fulcrum Capital LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF. The sale prices were between $102.07 and $112.71, with an estimated average price of $107.44.

Sold Out: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Fulcrum Capital LLC sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15.

Sold Out: Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD)

Fulcrum Capital LLC sold out a holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc. The sale prices were between $83.05 and $89.89, with an estimated average price of $86.5.

Sold Out: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Fulcrum Capital LLC sold out a holding in Broadcom Inc. The sale prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69.

Reduced: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Fulcrum Capital LLC reduced to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 90.49%. The sale prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $172.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.82%. Fulcrum Capital LLC still held 3,790 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Fulcrum Capital LLC reduced to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 32.9%. The sale prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35. The stock is now traded at around $131.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Fulcrum Capital LLC still held 3,728 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Fulcrum Capital LLC.

