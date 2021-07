Advisors Asset Management, Inc. Buys Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund, Virtus AllianzGI Equitynvertible Income Fund, Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Incomenvertible , Sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Clough Global Opportunities Fund, Caterp

Monument, CO, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund, Virtus AllianzGI Equitynvertible Income Fund, Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Incomenvertible , Merck Inc, AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II, sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Clough Global Opportunities Fund, Caterpillar Inc, GameStop Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisors Asset Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Advisors Asset Management, Inc. owns 1400 stocks with a total value of $6.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 74,698 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.91% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 865,761 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.21% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 86,909 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.42% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,503,946 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.86% Facebook Inc (FB) - 545,274 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.82%

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund. The purchase prices were between $13.78 and $15.2, with an estimated average price of $14.54. The stock is now traded at around $15.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,507,819 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Virtus AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $27.53 and $30.24, with an estimated average price of $29.03. The stock is now traded at around $30.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 698,690 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible . The purchase prices were between $31.43 and $34.7, with an estimated average price of $33.14. The stock is now traded at around $34.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 585,404 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II. The purchase prices were between $4.84 and $5.4, with an estimated average price of $5.12. The stock is now traded at around $5.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,116,261 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $5.47 and $6.18, with an estimated average price of $5.82. The stock is now traded at around $5.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,108,535 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Cushing® NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $40.38 and $50.53, with an estimated average price of $45.28. The stock is now traded at around $43.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 106,571 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 46.29%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $76.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 575,797 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 54.48%. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1499.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 20,510 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 52.43%. The purchase prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97. The stock is now traded at around $241.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 89,295 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Square Inc by 72.59%. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $247.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 61,495 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 100.91%. The purchase prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12. The stock is now traded at around $374.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 25,903 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 45.64%. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $142.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 113,560 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02.

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Clough Global Opportunities Fund. The sale prices were between $11.61 and $12.97, with an estimated average price of $12.48.

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in GameStop Corp. The sale prices were between $140.99 and $302.56, with an estimated average price of $194.35.

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43.

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Quanta Services Inc. The sale prices were between $85.91 and $100.6, with an estimated average price of $93.77.

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $83.64 and $104.76, with an estimated average price of $93.97.