Bell State Bank & Trust Buys Campbell Soup Co, Rio Tinto PLC, Huntington Bancshares Inc, Sells Corning Inc, U.S. Bancorp, Archer-Daniels Midland Co

- New Purchases: CPB, RIO, HBAN, ESGV, AVLR, 4LRA, SPHQ, VMEO, 6CL0, TOLZ, HUM, QCOM, ROK, TRV, SLV,
- Added Positions: INTC, MSFT, XBI, IEMG, ILMN, IBB, T, GSK, AGG, RDS.B, VZ, GIS, PFE, AMGN, TRP, MMM, ABBV, SO, CSCO, IBM, DUK, AGNC, XLU, AMED, VCIT, KHC, TDOC, XOM, NTAP, LYB, PRU, ROL, HD, MET, DOW, IP, UPS, STWD, BXMT, NLY, UNP, STX, NRZ, PYPL, PAYC, GLOB, PRLB, SQ, BL, ANSS, NOBL, HON, IDXX, INFO, TWOU, MRK, FIVE, NOW, PEP, KMI, LOPE, V, ENSG, HEI, WMT, ECL, FAST, CRM, GOOGL,
- Reduced Positions: USB, TXN, XLF, TYL, VEA, BRK.B, JPM, ALL, BP, BAC, MDT, MA, ESGD, SUSA,
- Sold Out: GLW, ADM, IAC, LIN, AOS, NEM, CTVA,
For the details of Bell State Bank & Trust's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bell+state+bank+%26+trust/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Bell State Bank & Trust
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 1,917,305 shares, 18.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.60%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 356,521 shares, 16.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22%
- Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 1,306,954 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.8%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 80,860 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62%
- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 453,035 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.72%
Bell State Bank & Trust initiated holding in Campbell Soup Co. The purchase prices were between $45.2 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $48.22. The stock is now traded at around $43.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 102,756 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)
Bell State Bank & Trust initiated holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The purchase prices were between $77.65 and $94.65, with an estimated average price of $85.74. The stock is now traded at around $86.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 53,007 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)
Bell State Bank & Trust initiated holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $14.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 306,757 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)
Bell State Bank & Trust initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $81.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 15,979 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Avalara Inc (AVLR)
Bell State Bank & Trust initiated holding in Avalara Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.91 and $165.49, with an estimated average price of $139.18. The stock is now traded at around $167.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,963 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: IAC/InterActiveCorp (4LRA)
Bell State Bank & Trust initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $117.4 and $140.73, with an estimated average price of $128.68. The stock is now traded at around $118.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,567 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Intel Corp (INTC)
Bell State Bank & Trust added to a holding in Intel Corp by 69.25%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $53.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 186,141 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Bell State Bank & Trust added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 76.15%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $284.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 35,432 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Illumina Inc (ILMN)
Bell State Bank & Trust added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 284.00%. The purchase prices were between $372.84 and $481.5, with an estimated average price of $413.01. The stock is now traded at around $495.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,688 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amedisys Inc (AMED)
Bell State Bank & Trust added to a holding in Amedisys Inc by 23.87%. The purchase prices were between $238.97 and $288.5, with an estimated average price of $262.45. The stock is now traded at around $260.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,662 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
Bell State Bank & Trust added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 51.00%. The purchase prices were between $132.71 and $192.38, with an estimated average price of $162.47. The stock is now traded at around $148.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,752 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Bell State Bank & Trust added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 26.59%. The purchase prices were between $214.81 and $229.48, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $218.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,233 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Corning Inc (GLW)
Bell State Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $38.7 and $46.25, with an estimated average price of $43.6.Sold Out: Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM)
Bell State Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The sale prices were between $57 and $68.77, with an estimated average price of $63.34.Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)
Bell State Bank & Trust sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.Sold Out: Linde PLC (LIN)
Bell State Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Linde PLC. The sale prices were between $280.14 and $302.26, with an estimated average price of $291.37.Sold Out: A.O. Smith Corp (AOS)
Bell State Bank & Trust sold out a holding in A.O. Smith Corp. The sale prices were between $66.05 and $72.25, with an estimated average price of $68.99.Sold Out: Newmont Corp (NEM)
Bell State Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $60.27 and $74.38, with an estimated average price of $66.93.
Here is the complete portfolio of Bell State Bank & Trust. Also check out:
1. Bell State Bank & Trust's Undervalued Stocks
2. Bell State Bank & Trust's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Bell State Bank & Trust's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Bell State Bank & Trust keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment