Accredited Investors Inc. Buys Roblox Corp, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Sells Target Corp, WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund, Otter Tail Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
Edina, MN, based Investment company Accredited Investors Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Roblox Corp, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF, sells Target Corp, WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund, Otter Tail Corp, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, NextEra Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Accredited Investors Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Accredited Investors Inc. owns 165 stocks with a total value of $978 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Accredited Investors Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/accredited+investors+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Accredited Investors Inc.
  1. Roblox Corp (RBLX) - 1,676,131 shares, 15.43% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 1,750,976 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.49%
  3. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 272,628 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.32%
  4. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 129,769 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
  5. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 481,149 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.32%
New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)

Accredited Investors Inc. initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64 and $99.86, with an estimated average price of $80.07. The stock is now traded at around $76.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.43%. The holding were 1,676,131 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML)

Accredited Investors Inc. initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.95 and $40.86, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $39.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 186,312 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG)

Accredited Investors Inc. initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $55.28, with an estimated average price of $54.83. The stock is now traded at around $55.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 75,412 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)

Accredited Investors Inc. initiated holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.6 and $24.44, with an estimated average price of $19.71. The stock is now traded at around $25.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 60,061 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF)

Accredited Investors Inc. initiated holding in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.11 and $36.33, with an estimated average price of $34.92. The stock is now traded at around $37.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 27,056 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (DMXF)

Accredited Investors Inc. initiated holding in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.32 and $69.36, with an estimated average price of $67.33. The stock is now traded at around $68.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,096 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)

Accredited Investors Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 68.00%. The purchase prices were between $101.61 and $109.77, with an estimated average price of $106.47. The stock is now traded at around $105.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 257,919 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)

Accredited Investors Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 42.63%. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $103.99, with an estimated average price of $101.46. The stock is now traded at around $104.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 319,629 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund (AAXJ)

Accredited Investors Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund by 20.09%. The purchase prices were between $89.03 and $95.78, with an estimated average price of $93.3. The stock is now traded at around $87.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 485,814 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Accredited Investors Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 48.87%. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,689 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Titan Medical Inc (TMDI)

Accredited Investors Inc. added to a holding in Titan Medical Inc by 37.79%. The purchase prices were between $1.49 and $2.02, with an estimated average price of $1.73. The stock is now traded at around $1.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 101,730 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ford Motor Co (F)

Accredited Investors Inc. added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 25.71%. The purchase prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $13.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 13,074 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Otter Tail Corp (OTTR)

Accredited Investors Inc. sold out a holding in Otter Tail Corp. The sale prices were between $45.98 and $49.79, with an estimated average price of $47.81.

Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Accredited Investors Inc. sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04.

Sold Out: NexGen Energy Ltd (NXE)

Accredited Investors Inc. sold out a holding in NexGen Energy Ltd. The sale prices were between $3.51 and $4.98, with an estimated average price of $4.25.



Here is the complete portfolio of Accredited Investors Inc.. Also check out:

1. Accredited Investors Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Accredited Investors Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Accredited Investors Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Accredited Investors Inc. keeps buying

Author's Avatar

insider