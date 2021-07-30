Accredited Investors Inc. Buys Roblox Corp, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Sells Target Corp, WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund, Otter Tail Corp

New Purchases: RBLX, ESML, EAGG, CLF, USXF, DMXF, BK, HUBS, CPUH.U, LHX, NKE, QCOM, CRM, SHOP,

Edina, MN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Roblox Corp, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF, sells Target Corp, WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund, Otter Tail Corp, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, NextEra Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Accredited Investors Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Accredited Investors Inc. owns 165 stocks with a total value of $978 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Roblox Corp (RBLX) - 1,676,131 shares, 15.43% of the total portfolio. New Position SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 1,750,976 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.49% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 272,628 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.32% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 129,769 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 481,149 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.32%

Accredited Investors Inc. initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64 and $99.86, with an estimated average price of $80.07. The stock is now traded at around $76.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.43%. The holding were 1,676,131 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Accredited Investors Inc. initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.95 and $40.86, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $39.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 186,312 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Accredited Investors Inc. initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $55.28, with an estimated average price of $54.83. The stock is now traded at around $55.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 75,412 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Accredited Investors Inc. initiated holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.6 and $24.44, with an estimated average price of $19.71. The stock is now traded at around $25.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 60,061 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Accredited Investors Inc. initiated holding in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.11 and $36.33, with an estimated average price of $34.92. The stock is now traded at around $37.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 27,056 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Accredited Investors Inc. initiated holding in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.32 and $69.36, with an estimated average price of $67.33. The stock is now traded at around $68.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,096 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Accredited Investors Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 68.00%. The purchase prices were between $101.61 and $109.77, with an estimated average price of $106.47. The stock is now traded at around $105.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 257,919 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Accredited Investors Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 42.63%. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $103.99, with an estimated average price of $101.46. The stock is now traded at around $104.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 319,629 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Accredited Investors Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund by 20.09%. The purchase prices were between $89.03 and $95.78, with an estimated average price of $93.3. The stock is now traded at around $87.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 485,814 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Accredited Investors Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 48.87%. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,689 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Accredited Investors Inc. added to a holding in Titan Medical Inc by 37.79%. The purchase prices were between $1.49 and $2.02, with an estimated average price of $1.73. The stock is now traded at around $1.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 101,730 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Accredited Investors Inc. added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 25.71%. The purchase prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $13.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 13,074 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Accredited Investors Inc. sold out a holding in Otter Tail Corp. The sale prices were between $45.98 and $49.79, with an estimated average price of $47.81.

Accredited Investors Inc. sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04.

Accredited Investors Inc. sold out a holding in NexGen Energy Ltd. The sale prices were between $3.51 and $4.98, with an estimated average price of $4.25.