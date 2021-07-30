Baker Tilly Financial, Llc Buys Teledyne Technologies Inc, Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Teledyne Technologies Inc, Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Baker Tilly Financial, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Baker Tilly Financial, Llc owns 491 stocks with a total value of $620 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BAKER TILLY FINANCIAL, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/baker+tilly+financial%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) - 84,814 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. New Position Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 72,246 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. New Position Apple Inc (AAPL) - 133,834 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. New Position SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 247,403 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. New Position JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) - 266,351 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. New Position

Baker Tilly Financial, Llc initiated holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $402.58 and $452.22, with an estimated average price of $424.37. The stock is now traded at around $452.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.73%. The holding were 84,814 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baker Tilly Financial, Llc initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $284.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.16%. The holding were 72,246 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baker Tilly Financial, Llc initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $145.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 133,834 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baker Tilly Financial, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.3 and $63.06, with an estimated average price of $59.84. The stock is now traded at around $65.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 247,403 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baker Tilly Financial, Llc initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.99 and $51.08, with an estimated average price of $51.03. The stock is now traded at around $51.095100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 266,351 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baker Tilly Financial, Llc initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3327.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 3,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.