Baker Tilly Financial, Llc Buys Teledyne Technologies Inc, Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc

- New Purchases: TDY, MSFT, AAPL, SPYG, JMST, AMZN, SPY, FB, GOOG, V, GOOGL, WFC, ADBE, IVV, CRM, BAC, ADSK, QCOM, JNJ, SBUX, PYPL, ABT, MA, JPM, DIS, ACN, CSCO, OEF, UNH, NVDA, ORCL, ZTS, PG, IWV, BRK.B, C, NKE, ESGU, EWJ, HD, TSLA, LGLV, RTX, SPLG, PFE, ARKK, ILMN, NOW, IVOL, KO, CMCSA, XOM, PEP, VZ, IJR, NFLX, NVO, FOXF, BABA, GOVT, BA, DE, EGBN, BILL, EFG, GLDM, WMT, WM, EFV, MDT, TSM, ABBV, ISRG, PNC, USB, MRK, BAM, CVX, IT, NVS, UBSI, PM, BDX, ENB, IWF, NEE, AMGN, TGT, OLLI, HDV, MCD, IWS, SCHJ, MNST, LOW, LIN, TXN, BX, DGRO, RSP, EXPD, HON, IBM, UPS, IGIB, IEF, SPMD, ALGN, MSCI, BL, PDBC, SCHA, T, REGN, SLB, AVGO, IDNA, KNG, XSOE, ASML, DHR, FDS, GD, LEN, MET, MCHP, UL, WMB, HEI.A, AVLR, DFAT, IHAK, VLUE, XLE, LLY, RGLD, IBKR, DBEU, SDY, MMM, ANSS, AMAT, ADP, CHRW, CVS, COF, MDLZ, MORN, PPG, PAYC, IGF, SLYG, VXUS, BMY, CPRT, EIX, UNP, VLO, VMC, VTI, CAT, DUK, MS, ATHM, ALC, DCT, SPEM, AAON, AXP, AIG, AZPN, CCI, MKTX, MKC, PH, TRV, GNRC, XYL, SYF, COIN, ARKQ, CXSE, ICLN, APD, AMT, BIIB, D, ECL, MLM, MTD, SONY, APO, TWTR, ARKF, ARKW, SHY, MO, CBRE, CL, CBSH, COP, EMR, LMT, OMC, O, WST, WSM, TDG, FTNT, HZNP, ICLR, GSKY, MAX, IXG, MBG, PFF, AKAM, AMP, CERN, DEO, INTC, IFF, JCI, NOC, NTR, POOL, SRE, SUI, ETSY, CTVA, ARKG, INDA, MBB, SHV, VCIT, VOO, XLV, KMX, CRL, CHD, CI, CTAS, GIS, IP, MAS, PEG, RSG, SEIC, WRB, WEC, YUM, ZBRA, KKR, FRC, PSX, WDAY, GSHD, CHNG, NCNO, IGSB, MTUM, QQQ, SPYV, VYM, XSD, AEM, BLK, CRH, CINF, CSGP, CTSH, COST, DLR, ENTG, RMD, ROP, SBAC, TSN, PCQ, TEL, ALLE, TEAM, ELAN, FOXA, DVY, GUNR, IJH, IVE, LQD, SLYV, VGT, VOE, XLY, CB, AJG, GOLD, BRKS, CP, CNC, COO, DIOD, FMC, FE, FCX, GILD, MRVL, MPWR, ORLY, OKE, RPM, RJF, SWKS, STE, TTWO, TRI, URI, WSO, KTOS, RDS.B, SPSC, BURL, HLT, KEYS, YUMC, ESTC, UWMC, UWMC, DTD, VEA, BCE, BAX, COG, CIEN, GLW, EWBC, HUM, HUN, IEX, KLAC, LRCX, MKL, PXD, VFC, HII, WIX, LBRDK, STOR, BKI, SQ, FND, STNE, GO, EFA, EWL, FALN, FIW, FTEC, GLD, ITOT, IUSB, IUSG, IWP, REM, RPV, VIG, VUG, XLK, AES, AON, ABG, BBY, SCHW, CFR, DRI, FDX, F, GE, KMB, LH, MFC, SPGI, NBIX, SNA, TMO, TYL, VRSN, WBA, EBAY, EVV, QRTEA, TDC, BBN, BAH, MPC, GWRE, PANW, QLYS, GKOS, MGP, ROKU, PTON, GRUB, COMT, EMB, IUSV, IVW, MUB, SCHD, SHYG, SPDW, SUB, NLY, ACGL, BXP, BRO, CSX, CE, FIS, DPZ, ELS, FAST, IDXX, JBL, LYV, MTG, MUFG, MCO, PSMT, SHW, SNPS, TFX, USPH, MTN, ANTM, AVXL, ULTA, UIHC, DG, GM, CHEF, TRU, OKTA, SE, PINS, OTIS, BIPC, WOOF, OLO, BLCN, DFUS, DLN, EWT, HYG, ICSH, IGLB, ITA, JNK, KBE, PBP, RFG, SCHF, SLV, TLT, VB, VRP, VTV, XLF, TPR, STZ, CACC, ICE, XLNX, LDOS, FTI, NXPI, WHF, NRZ, AAL, JD, ACRS, DNL, FBT, FLOT, UJAN, XLP, ET, USA, LYG, EDU,
These are the top 5 holdings of BAKER TILLY FINANCIAL, LLC
- Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) - 84,814 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 72,246 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 133,834 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. New Position
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 247,403 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. New Position
- JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) - 266,351 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. New Position
Baker Tilly Financial, Llc initiated holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $402.58 and $452.22, with an estimated average price of $424.37. The stock is now traded at around $452.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.73%. The holding were 84,814 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Baker Tilly Financial, Llc initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $284.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.16%. The holding were 72,246 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Baker Tilly Financial, Llc initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $145.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 133,834 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)
Baker Tilly Financial, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.3 and $63.06, with an estimated average price of $59.84. The stock is now traded at around $65.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 247,403 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)
Baker Tilly Financial, Llc initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.99 and $51.08, with an estimated average price of $51.03. The stock is now traded at around $51.095100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 266,351 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Baker Tilly Financial, Llc initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3327.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 3,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.
