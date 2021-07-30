Heartland Bank & Trust Co Buys Philip Morris International Inc, Caterpillar Inc, Pfizer Inc, Sells The Home Depot Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, The Walt Disney Co

New Purchases: PM, CAT, PFE, EL, EOG, WBA, AMAT, ETN, LUV, CTVA, IQV, A, GRMN, CZR, IPG, NUE, EFX, PH, CCL, GNRC, ADM, SPG, EXC, ORLY, DVN, MLM, WST, CBRE, CE, FANG, PEG, URI, WAT, KEYS, WY, CRL, MRO, PKI, MHK, MGM, J, PWR, TSN, RHI, TXT, ULTA, POOL, MOS, ANET,

PM, CAT, PFE, EL, EOG, WBA, AMAT, ETN, LUV, CTVA, IQV, A, GRMN, CZR, IPG, NUE, EFX, PH, CCL, GNRC, ADM, SPG, EXC, ORLY, DVN, MLM, WST, CBRE, CE, FANG, PEG, URI, WAT, KEYS, WY, CRL, MRO, PKI, MHK, MGM, J, PWR, TSN, RHI, TXT, ULTA, POOL, MOS, ANET, Added Positions: TMUS, JNJ, FB, UNH, DE, FCX, SHV, GOOGL, HCA, ODFL, PXD, DTE, GM, ZBRA, ALGN,

TMUS, JNJ, FB, UNH, DE, FCX, SHV, GOOGL, HCA, ODFL, PXD, DTE, GM, ZBRA, ALGN, Reduced Positions: HD, ADBE, NVDA, AAPL, KSU, MSFT, MNST, TSLA, AMZN, LH, LRCX, ISRG, V, PYPL, SCHW, JPM, SIVB, BAC, AMD, BRK.B, BLK, INTU, SPGI, PGR, SBUX, FFIV, ACN, C, MCO, GPN, WLTW, GL, NOW, MO, AEE, USB, TGT, TROW, AIZ, IDXX, LLY,

HD, ADBE, NVDA, AAPL, KSU, MSFT, MNST, TSLA, AMZN, LH, LRCX, ISRG, V, PYPL, SCHW, JPM, SIVB, BAC, AMD, BRK.B, BLK, INTU, SPGI, PGR, SBUX, FFIV, ACN, C, MCO, GPN, WLTW, GL, NOW, MO, AEE, USB, TGT, TROW, AIZ, IDXX, LLY, Sold Out: PG, DIS, CVX, DHR, COST, VZ, HON, TMO, LMT, UPS, MRK, ATVI, KO, MDLZ, CMI, CMG, REGN, SWK, BMY, NEE, AME, CMCSA, NEM, NKE, EW, FBHS, ECL, APD, ETSY, DHI, LHX, CHTR, PLD, AMT, SRE, SWKS, CPRT, LIN, CTAS, INFO, IPGP, EQIX, RMD, WMB, PNR, BF.B, DLR, BKR, SHW, MCK, XEL, FAST, OGN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Philip Morris International Inc, Caterpillar Inc, Pfizer Inc, The Estee Lauder Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, sells The Home Depot Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, The Walt Disney Co, Chevron Corp, Danaher Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Heartland Bank & Trust Co. As of 2021Q2, Heartland Bank & Trust Co owns 110 stocks with a total value of $108 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Heartland Bank & Trust Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/heartland+bank+%26+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 52,545 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.6% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 23,513 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.05% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,471 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.71% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,464 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.79% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 18,176 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.41%

Heartland Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.06 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $95.73. The stock is now traded at around $100.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 17,421 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Heartland Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15. The stock is now traded at around $206.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 7,067 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Heartland Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.93 and $318.08, with an estimated average price of $302.88. The stock is now traded at around $333.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 4,476 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Heartland Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $42.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 36,431 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Heartland Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.35 and $87.65, with an estimated average price of $78.96. The stock is now traded at around $72.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 14,321 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Heartland Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.84 and $56.8, with an estimated average price of $53.81. The stock is now traded at around $47.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 22,061 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Heartland Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 376.51%. The purchase prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59. The stock is now traded at around $144.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 10,507 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Heartland Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 50.70%. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $172.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 20,087 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Heartland Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 46.20%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $356.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 9,589 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Heartland Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 56.88%. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $412.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 6,570 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Heartland Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Deere & Co by 183.31%. The purchase prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21. The stock is now traded at around $361.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 3,955 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Heartland Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 158.05%. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $38.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 27,333 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Heartland Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29.

Heartland Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04.

Heartland Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53.

Heartland Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44.

Heartland Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4.

Heartland Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4.