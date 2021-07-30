EPIQ Capital Group, LLC Buys Applied Molecular Transport Inc, Lucira Health Inc, AppLovin Corp, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Talend SA, Salesforce.com Inc

- New Purchases: AMTI, LHDX, APP, COIN, VYGG.U, RBLX, DASH, XLE, AFRM,
- Added Positions: CRTX, VTI, BP, XOM, EFA, ORCC,
- Reduced Positions: IAU, IWB, CRM, ACWI, NFLX, QQQ, JD, VEA, DDOG, IWV,
- Sold Out: TLND,
- Applied Molecular Transport Inc (AMTI) - 8,764,720 shares, 41.89% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Cortexyme Inc (CRTX) - 3,765,505 shares, 20.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.00%
- Lucira Health Inc (LHDX) - 13,293,450 shares, 9.22% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 199,168 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.46%
- AppLovin Corp (APP) - 498,208 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. New Position
EPIQ Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.76 and $64.31, with an estimated average price of $47.5. The stock is now traded at around $28.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 41.89%. The holding were 8,764,720 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Lucira Health Inc (LHDX)
EPIQ Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Lucira Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.56 and $12.1, with an estimated average price of $6.45. The stock is now traded at around $9.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.22%. The holding were 13,293,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: AppLovin Corp (APP)
EPIQ Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in AppLovin Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.87 and $88.22, with an estimated average price of $69.14. The stock is now traded at around $61.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.91%. The holding were 498,208 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)
EPIQ Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.66 and $342, with an estimated average price of $259.21. The stock is now traded at around $236.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 8,149 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vy Global Growth (VYGG.U)
EPIQ Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Vy Global Growth. The purchase prices were between $10.25 and $10.8, with an estimated average price of $10.47. The stock is now traded at around $10.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 155,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)
EPIQ Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64 and $99.86, with an estimated average price of $80.07. The stock is now traded at around $76.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,402 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Talend SA (TLND)
EPIQ Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Talend SA. The sale prices were between $63.64 and $65.6, with an estimated average price of $64.71.
