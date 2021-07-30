Logo
Mcmillion Capital Management Inc Buys ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, Vulcan Materials Co, Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, The Home Depot Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
Greensboro, NC, based Investment company Mcmillion Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, Vulcan Materials Co, Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF, Direxion Work From Home ETF, Invesco Global Water ETF, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, The Home Depot Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Duke Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc owns 83 stocks with a total value of $184 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MCMILLION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mcmillion+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MCMILLION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK) - 36,476 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.98%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 34,828 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.83%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 67,444 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.04%
  4. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) - 19,220 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.48%
  5. Target Corp (TGT) - 28,158 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.59%
New Purchase: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.64 and $93.1, with an estimated average price of $85.08. The stock is now traded at around $84.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 28,106 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vulcan Materials Co (VMC)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Vulcan Materials Co. The purchase prices were between $165.84 and $193.11, with an estimated average price of $178.53. The stock is now traded at around $179.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 14,287 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.59 and $98.96, with an estimated average price of $86.56. The stock is now traded at around $83.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 24,260 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Direxion Work From Home ETF (WFH)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Direxion Work From Home ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.97 and $76.71, with an estimated average price of $71.66. The stock is now traded at around $75.834600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 28,745 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco Global Water ETF (PIO)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Invesco Global Water ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.08 and $39.98, with an estimated average price of $38.7. The stock is now traded at around $42.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 50,559 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $142.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 13,957 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 193.37%. The purchase prices were between $42.02 and $48.71, with an estimated average price of $44.63. The stock is now traded at around $55.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 52,458 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 100.37%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $140.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 17,522 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 34.88%. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $101.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 25,981 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: KeyCorp (KEY)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc added to a holding in KeyCorp by 31.91%. The purchase prices were between $19.84 and $23.52, with an estimated average price of $21.68. The stock is now traded at around $19.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 122,775 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66.

Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31.

Sold Out: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $96.28 and $103.74, with an estimated average price of $100.33.



Here is the complete portfolio of MCMILLION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:

1. MCMILLION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. MCMILLION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MCMILLION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MCMILLION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
