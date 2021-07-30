Mcmillion Capital Management Inc Buys ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, Vulcan Materials Co, Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, The Home Depot Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

New Purchases: ARKG, VMC, PBW, WFH, PIO, WMT, JMUB,

ARKG, VMC, PBW, WFH, PIO, WMT, JMUB, Added Positions: CARR, IBM, CVX, KEY, SO,

CARR, IBM, CVX, KEY, SO, Reduced Positions: SPY, VBK, XLC, BOTZ, QQQ, IBB, HD, VWO, MPW, TGT, AAPL, CAT, IGV, MSFT, EWJ, VPL, COST, TFC, CERN, LEN, JPM, LNG, VO, VTEB, VZ, DD, TJX, KRE, NKE, MRK, PFE, SCCO, FDX, ITW, INTC, PGX, XLF, ACM, BSV, NEM, BMY, ORCL, NUE, XLE, KO, XOM, T, VYM, CSCO, COP, VGK, JNJ, MCD, MET, ET,

SPY, VBK, XLC, BOTZ, QQQ, IBB, HD, VWO, MPW, TGT, AAPL, CAT, IGV, MSFT, EWJ, VPL, COST, TFC, CERN, LEN, JPM, LNG, VO, VTEB, VZ, DD, TJX, KRE, NKE, MRK, PFE, SCCO, FDX, ITW, INTC, PGX, XLF, ACM, BSV, NEM, BMY, ORCL, NUE, XLE, KO, XOM, T, VYM, CSCO, COP, VGK, JNJ, MCD, MET, ET, Sold Out: IVV, IJR, DUK,

Greensboro, NC, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, Vulcan Materials Co, Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF, Direxion Work From Home ETF, Invesco Global Water ETF, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, The Home Depot Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Duke Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc owns 83 stocks with a total value of $184 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MCMILLION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mcmillion+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK) - 36,476 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.98% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 34,828 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.83% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 67,444 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.04% iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) - 19,220 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.48% Target Corp (TGT) - 28,158 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.59%

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.64 and $93.1, with an estimated average price of $85.08. The stock is now traded at around $84.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 28,106 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Vulcan Materials Co. The purchase prices were between $165.84 and $193.11, with an estimated average price of $178.53. The stock is now traded at around $179.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 14,287 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.59 and $98.96, with an estimated average price of $86.56. The stock is now traded at around $83.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 24,260 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Direxion Work From Home ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.97 and $76.71, with an estimated average price of $71.66. The stock is now traded at around $75.834600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 28,745 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Invesco Global Water ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.08 and $39.98, with an estimated average price of $38.7. The stock is now traded at around $42.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 50,559 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $142.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 13,957 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 193.37%. The purchase prices were between $42.02 and $48.71, with an estimated average price of $44.63. The stock is now traded at around $55.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 52,458 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 100.37%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $140.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 17,522 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 34.88%. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $101.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 25,981 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc added to a holding in KeyCorp by 31.91%. The purchase prices were between $19.84 and $23.52, with an estimated average price of $21.68. The stock is now traded at around $19.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 122,775 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66.

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31.

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $96.28 and $103.74, with an estimated average price of $100.33.