Mcmillion Capital Management Inc Buys ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, Vulcan Materials Co, Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, The Home Depot Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

- New Purchases: ARKG, VMC, PBW, WFH, PIO, WMT, JMUB,
- Added Positions: CARR, IBM, CVX, KEY, SO,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, VBK, XLC, BOTZ, QQQ, IBB, HD, VWO, MPW, TGT, AAPL, CAT, IGV, MSFT, EWJ, VPL, COST, TFC, CERN, LEN, JPM, LNG, VO, VTEB, VZ, DD, TJX, KRE, NKE, MRK, PFE, SCCO, FDX, ITW, INTC, PGX, XLF, ACM, BSV, NEM, BMY, ORCL, NUE, XLE, KO, XOM, T, VYM, CSCO, COP, VGK, JNJ, MCD, MET, ET,
- Sold Out: IVV, IJR, DUK,
- Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK) - 36,476 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.98%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 34,828 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.83%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 67,444 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.04%
- iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) - 19,220 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.48%
- Target Corp (TGT) - 28,158 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.59%
Mcmillion Capital Management Inc initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.64 and $93.1, with an estimated average price of $85.08. The stock is now traded at around $84.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 28,106 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vulcan Materials Co (VMC)
Mcmillion Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Vulcan Materials Co. The purchase prices were between $165.84 and $193.11, with an estimated average price of $178.53. The stock is now traded at around $179.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 14,287 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW)
Mcmillion Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.59 and $98.96, with an estimated average price of $86.56. The stock is now traded at around $83.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 24,260 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Direxion Work From Home ETF (WFH)
Mcmillion Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Direxion Work From Home ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.97 and $76.71, with an estimated average price of $71.66. The stock is now traded at around $75.834600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 28,745 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco Global Water ETF (PIO)
Mcmillion Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Invesco Global Water ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.08 and $39.98, with an estimated average price of $38.7. The stock is now traded at around $42.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 50,559 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Mcmillion Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $142.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 13,957 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)
Mcmillion Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 193.37%. The purchase prices were between $42.02 and $48.71, with an estimated average price of $44.63. The stock is now traded at around $55.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 52,458 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Mcmillion Capital Management Inc added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 100.37%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $140.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 17,522 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Mcmillion Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 34.88%. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $101.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 25,981 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: KeyCorp (KEY)
Mcmillion Capital Management Inc added to a holding in KeyCorp by 31.91%. The purchase prices were between $19.84 and $23.52, with an estimated average price of $21.68. The stock is now traded at around $19.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 122,775 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Mcmillion Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66.Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Mcmillion Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31.Sold Out: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)
Mcmillion Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $96.28 and $103.74, with an estimated average price of $100.33.
