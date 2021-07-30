North Star Asset Management Inc Buys Envista Holdings Corp, Ball Corp, Travel+Leisure Co, Sells Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc, Travel+Leisure Co, ResMed Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

North Star Asset Management Inc Buys Envista Holdings Corp, Ball Corp, Travel+Leisure Co, Sells Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc, Travel+Leisure Co, ResMed Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
Menasha, WI, based Investment company North Star Asset Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Envista Holdings Corp, Ball Corp, Travel+Leisure Co, JPMorgan Chase, Humana Inc, sells Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc, Travel+Leisure Co, ResMed Inc, Huntington Bancshares Inc, Treehouse Foods Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, North Star Asset Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, North Star Asset Management Inc owns 260 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NORTH STAR ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/north+star+asset+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NORTH STAR ASSET MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 400,337 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53%
  2. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 87,806 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.79%
  3. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 152,770 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 152,470 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27%
  5. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 380,540 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92%
New Purchase: Envista Holdings Corp (NVST)

North Star Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Envista Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.8 and $45.48, with an estimated average price of $43.3. The stock is now traded at around $43.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 69,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Travel+Leisure Co (TNL)

North Star Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $58 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $63.33. The stock is now traded at around $51.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 39,435 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Humana Inc (HUM)

North Star Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Humana Inc. The purchase prices were between $407.15 and $469.97, with an estimated average price of $436.26. The stock is now traded at around $425.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,065 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)

North Star Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $289.18 and $415.15, with an estimated average price of $335.09. The stock is now traded at around $419.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,165 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS)

North Star Asset Management Inc initiated holding in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.96 and $97.84, with an estimated average price of $95.4. The stock is now traded at around $98.378300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,213 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Brady Corp (BRC)

North Star Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Brady Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.45 and $60.62, with an estimated average price of $56.2. The stock is now traded at around $54.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ball Corp (BLL)

North Star Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Ball Corp by 30.62%. The purchase prices were between $79.19 and $93.98, with an estimated average price of $86.51. The stock is now traded at around $80.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 114,985 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

North Star Asset Management Inc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 22.75%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $151.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 43,639 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

North Star Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.34%. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $295.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,710 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

North Star Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.51%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $403.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,617 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)

North Star Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 22.48%. The purchase prices were between $281.34 and $305.66, with an estimated average price of $293.32. The stock is now traded at around $291.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,335 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Travel+Leisure Co (WD5A)

North Star Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The sale prices were between $48.4 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $52.44.

Sold Out: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)

North Star Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33.



Here is the complete portfolio of NORTH STAR ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:

1. NORTH STAR ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. NORTH STAR ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NORTH STAR ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NORTH STAR ASSET MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider