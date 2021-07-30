North Star Asset Management Inc Buys Envista Holdings Corp, Ball Corp, Travel+Leisure Co, Sells Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc, Travel+Leisure Co, ResMed Inc

- New Purchases: NVST, TNL, HUM, GNRC, WMT, BRC, JPUS, VO, VOT, MGEE, SJM, PANW, PSTH, DVY, IJR, SCZ, VIG, CELZ,
- Added Positions: SCHX, BLL, HOLX, SCHM, SNPS, JPM, TMO, AMZN, FIS, APH, ADI, AVTR, PFG, COST, TXG, ABBV, GPN, CTLT, PB, NKE, V, FDX, VMW, TROW, DIS, ASML, LLY, DHR, VUG, SCHW, SCHF, SCHE, PM, ABT, MA, SYY, ROP, SCHA, PTC, ZS, ADYEY, DISCK, MBWM, SSNC, FB, DDOG, CRWD, VOO, VTV, EHTH, VEEV, VYM, NVDA, KO, TYL, CHD, CAT, KMB, BRK.B, MO, TXN, ADP, SCHV, BAC, EMR, BAX, VEA, ASB, BA, QQQ, EFA, APD, T, MCD, WHR, NRO, TGT, DFS, MASI, SBUX, PFE, ORCL, AMCR, MDLZ, IBM, GIS, AVNS, KHC, FAST, CCI,
- Reduced Positions: MDRX, RMD, ADBE, AAPL, VTI, EVTC, EPAY, GOOGL, VWO, SPY, QCOM, EFX, BEN, RVT, NAVI, WAT, VRSN, UPS, THS, CTSH, GLD, KBE, INTU, ITW, AFL, SHWZ, RBGLY, ENPH, BIIB, MMM, XOM, BABA, QRVO, KRE, VGT, FTV, BMO, ESGU, SCHD, MDY, LIN, GE, GILD, GS, HSIC, MKC, MDT, NSC, NVS, ECHO, CSCO, RTX, WBA, YUM, RMT, IIF, TDF, HBI,
- Sold Out: WD5A, HBAN,
For the details of NORTH STAR ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/north+star+asset+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of NORTH STAR ASSET MANAGEMENT INC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 400,337 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53%
- Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 87,806 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.79%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 152,770 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 152,470 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27%
- Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 380,540 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92%
North Star Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Envista Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.8 and $45.48, with an estimated average price of $43.3. The stock is now traded at around $43.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 69,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Travel+Leisure Co (TNL)
North Star Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $58 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $63.33. The stock is now traded at around $51.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 39,435 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Humana Inc (HUM)
North Star Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Humana Inc. The purchase prices were between $407.15 and $469.97, with an estimated average price of $436.26. The stock is now traded at around $425.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,065 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)
North Star Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $289.18 and $415.15, with an estimated average price of $335.09. The stock is now traded at around $419.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,165 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS)
North Star Asset Management Inc initiated holding in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.96 and $97.84, with an estimated average price of $95.4. The stock is now traded at around $98.378300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,213 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Brady Corp (BRC)
North Star Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Brady Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.45 and $60.62, with an estimated average price of $56.2. The stock is now traded at around $54.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Ball Corp (BLL)
North Star Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Ball Corp by 30.62%. The purchase prices were between $79.19 and $93.98, with an estimated average price of $86.51. The stock is now traded at around $80.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 114,985 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
North Star Asset Management Inc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 22.75%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $151.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 43,639 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
North Star Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.34%. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $295.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,710 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
North Star Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.51%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $403.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,617 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)
North Star Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 22.48%. The purchase prices were between $281.34 and $305.66, with an estimated average price of $293.32. The stock is now traded at around $291.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,335 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Travel+Leisure Co (WD5A)
North Star Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The sale prices were between $48.4 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $52.44.Sold Out: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)
North Star Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33.
Here is the complete portfolio of NORTH STAR ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:
1. NORTH STAR ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. NORTH STAR ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NORTH STAR ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NORTH STAR ASSET MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment