North Star Asset Management Inc Buys Envista Holdings Corp, Ball Corp, Travel+Leisure Co, Sells Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc, Travel+Leisure Co, ResMed Inc

Menasha, WI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Envista Holdings Corp, Ball Corp, Travel+Leisure Co, JPMorgan Chase, Humana Inc, sells Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc, Travel+Leisure Co, ResMed Inc, Huntington Bancshares Inc, Treehouse Foods Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, North Star Asset Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, North Star Asset Management Inc owns 260 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 400,337 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 87,806 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.79% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 152,770 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 152,470 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27% Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 380,540 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92%

North Star Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Envista Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.8 and $45.48, with an estimated average price of $43.3. The stock is now traded at around $43.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 69,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

North Star Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $58 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $63.33. The stock is now traded at around $51.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 39,435 shares as of 2021-06-30.

North Star Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Humana Inc. The purchase prices were between $407.15 and $469.97, with an estimated average price of $436.26. The stock is now traded at around $425.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,065 shares as of 2021-06-30.

North Star Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $289.18 and $415.15, with an estimated average price of $335.09. The stock is now traded at around $419.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,165 shares as of 2021-06-30.

North Star Asset Management Inc initiated holding in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.96 and $97.84, with an estimated average price of $95.4. The stock is now traded at around $98.378300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,213 shares as of 2021-06-30.

North Star Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Brady Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.45 and $60.62, with an estimated average price of $56.2. The stock is now traded at around $54.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

North Star Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Ball Corp by 30.62%. The purchase prices were between $79.19 and $93.98, with an estimated average price of $86.51. The stock is now traded at around $80.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 114,985 shares as of 2021-06-30.

North Star Asset Management Inc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 22.75%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $151.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 43,639 shares as of 2021-06-30.

North Star Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.34%. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $295.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,710 shares as of 2021-06-30.

North Star Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.51%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $403.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,617 shares as of 2021-06-30.

North Star Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 22.48%. The purchase prices were between $281.34 and $305.66, with an estimated average price of $293.32. The stock is now traded at around $291.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,335 shares as of 2021-06-30.

North Star Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The sale prices were between $48.4 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $52.44.

North Star Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33.