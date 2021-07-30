Symons Capital Management Inc Buys Apple Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, American Electric Power Co Inc, Sells JM Smucker Co, U.S. Bancorp, The Kraft Heinz Co

New Purchases: KMB, AEP, AQN, KL, CLVR, BGS, VSTO, WMK, CALM, USAS, LLNW, AXU,

Pittsburgh, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, American Electric Power Co Inc, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp, Kirkland Lake Gold, sells JM Smucker Co, U.S. Bancorp, The Kraft Heinz Co, FTI Consulting Inc, Newell Brands Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Symons Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, Symons Capital Management Inc owns 73 stocks with a total value of $175 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) - 149,544 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.35% Duke Energy Corp (DUK) - 72,687 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.28% Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson (ERIC) - 546,212 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.37% Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) - 18,120 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.2% Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) - 99,111 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.3%

Symons Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The purchase prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $135.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.12%. The holding were 40,948 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Symons Capital Management Inc initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.35 and $90.14, with an estimated average price of $86.07. The stock is now traded at around $88.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 40,170 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Symons Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.88 and $16.6, with an estimated average price of $15.74. The stock is now traded at around $15.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 218,855 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Symons Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. The purchase prices were between $33.8 and $44.06, with an estimated average price of $39.98. The stock is now traded at around $42.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 84,878 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Symons Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.17 and $12.23, with an estimated average price of $10.31. The stock is now traded at around $10.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 56,177 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Symons Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Vista Outdoor Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.66 and $46.28, with an estimated average price of $37.75. The stock is now traded at around $40.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,579 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Symons Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 969.21%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $145.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.34%. The holding were 47,259 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Symons Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in JM Smucker Co. The sale prices were between $126.25 and $139.82, with an estimated average price of $132.62.

Symons Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $54.74 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $58.61.

Symons Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in FTI Consulting Inc. The sale prices were between $134.65 and $146.5, with an estimated average price of $140.69.

Symons Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Newell Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $25.99 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $27.56.

Symons Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The sale prices were between $40 and $44.52, with an estimated average price of $42.05.

Symons Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Prologis Inc. The sale prices were between $106 and $126.28, with an estimated average price of $116.62.