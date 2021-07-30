Symons Capital Management Inc Buys Apple Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, American Electric Power Co Inc, Sells JM Smucker Co, U.S. Bancorp, The Kraft Heinz Co

- New Purchases: KMB, AEP, AQN, KL, CLVR, BGS, VSTO, WMK, CALM, USAS, LLNW, AXU,
- Added Positions: AAPL,
- Reduced Positions: THC, AEM, ERIC, DUK, D, PPL, LMT, GILD, CPB, AES, BMY, TSN, BIIB, PPG, NEE, KO, T, EXC, COST, BRK.B, BDX, WM, FB, SWI, BTG, HSY, PAAS, XLU, TLT, SNOW, GBF, GDX, LQD, SHY, XLF, MSOS, SIL, FLOT, XLP,
- Sold Out: SJM, USB, FCN, NWL, KHC, PLD, CVX, UPS, TAP, GEO, GLD, SLV, XLE, RWM, FXI, REZI, ESPR, SH, THS, TWNK, PRMW, GNK,
These are the top 5 holdings of SYMONS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
- Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) - 149,544 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.35%
- Duke Energy Corp (DUK) - 72,687 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.28%
- Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson (ERIC) - 546,212 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.37%
- Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) - 18,120 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.2%
- Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) - 99,111 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.3%
Symons Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The purchase prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $135.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.12%. The holding were 40,948 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)
Symons Capital Management Inc initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.35 and $90.14, with an estimated average price of $86.07. The stock is now traded at around $88.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 40,170 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN)
Symons Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.88 and $16.6, with an estimated average price of $15.74. The stock is now traded at around $15.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 218,855 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL)
Symons Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. The purchase prices were between $33.8 and $44.06, with an estimated average price of $39.98. The stock is now traded at around $42.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 84,878 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Clever Leaves Holdings Inc (CLVR)
Symons Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.17 and $12.23, with an estimated average price of $10.31. The stock is now traded at around $10.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 56,177 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vista Outdoor Inc (VSTO)
Symons Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Vista Outdoor Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.66 and $46.28, with an estimated average price of $37.75. The stock is now traded at around $40.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,579 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Symons Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 969.21%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $145.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.34%. The holding were 47,259 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: JM Smucker Co (SJM)
Symons Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in JM Smucker Co. The sale prices were between $126.25 and $139.82, with an estimated average price of $132.62.Sold Out: U.S. Bancorp (USB)
Symons Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $54.74 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $58.61.Sold Out: FTI Consulting Inc (FCN)
Symons Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in FTI Consulting Inc. The sale prices were between $134.65 and $146.5, with an estimated average price of $140.69.Sold Out: Newell Brands Inc (NWL)
Symons Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Newell Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $25.99 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $27.56.Sold Out: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)
Symons Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The sale prices were between $40 and $44.52, with an estimated average price of $42.05.Sold Out: Prologis Inc (PLD)
Symons Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Prologis Inc. The sale prices were between $106 and $126.28, with an estimated average price of $116.62.
Here is the complete portfolio of SYMONS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC.
1. SYMONS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SYMONS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SYMONS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SYMONS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying
