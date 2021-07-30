Logo
Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC Buys Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF, iShares MSCI Finland ETF, Sells Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Sherwin-Williams Co, Vidler Water Resources Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF, iShares MSCI Finland ETF, Franklin FTSE Canada ETF, Franklin FTSE China ETF, sells Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Sherwin-Williams Co, Vidler Water Resources Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC owns 410 stocks with a total value of $4.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kovitz+investment+group+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC
  1. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 78,994 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio.
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,200,220 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio.
  3. Quanta Services Inc (PWR) - 1,554,877 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio.
  4. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 529,682 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio.
  5. Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 1,464,022 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (847)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $65.31 and $85.44, with an estimated average price of $74.67. The stock is now traded at around $72.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 123,907 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (FLKR)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC initiated holding in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.24 and $33.54, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $31.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 54,887 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (FLCA)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC initiated holding in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.1 and $33.77, with an estimated average price of $32.24. The stock is now traded at around $33.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 44,522 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Finland ETF (EFNL)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Finland ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.53 and $50.87, with an estimated average price of $48.64. The stock is now traded at around $52.019300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 27,175 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Franklin FTSE China ETF (FLCH)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC initiated holding in Franklin FTSE China ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.08 and $33.02, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $28.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 43,591 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.65 and $27.04, with an estimated average price of $26.9. The stock is now traded at around $27.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,610 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.

Sold Out: Vidler Water Resources Inc (PID0)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vidler Water Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $7.15 and $11.2, with an estimated average price of $8.31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC. Also check out:

insider