Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC Buys Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF, iShares MSCI Finland ETF, Sells Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Sherwin-Williams Co, Vidler Water Resources Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF, iShares MSCI Finland ETF, Franklin FTSE Canada ETF, Franklin FTSE China ETF, sells Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Sherwin-Williams Co, Vidler Water Resources Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC owns 410 stocks with a total value of $4.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kovitz+investment+group+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 78,994 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,200,220 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Quanta Services Inc (PWR) - 1,554,877 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 529,682 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 1,464,022 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio.

Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $65.31 and $85.44, with an estimated average price of $74.67. The stock is now traded at around $72.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 123,907 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC initiated holding in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.24 and $33.54, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $31.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 54,887 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC initiated holding in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.1 and $33.77, with an estimated average price of $32.24. The stock is now traded at around $33.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 44,522 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Finland ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.53 and $50.87, with an estimated average price of $48.64. The stock is now traded at around $52.019300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 27,175 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC initiated holding in Franklin FTSE China ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.08 and $33.02, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $28.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 43,591 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.65 and $27.04, with an estimated average price of $26.9. The stock is now traded at around $27.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,610 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.

Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vidler Water Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $7.15 and $11.2, with an estimated average price of $8.31.