Gitterman Wealth Management, LLC Buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, NuShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Eli Lilly and Co, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

- New Purchases: NUBD, LLY, STN, NKE, WST, POOL, EBAY, GRMN, ETSY, PNR, DOV, ALLE, RXN, ADBE, UBS, GLDD, RFP, GE, TEF, TKC, NOK,
- Added Positions: VGIT, AAON, NVO, WIT, MSFT, CIG, BEPC, TSM, DIS, HASI,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, IEFA, VCSH, VUG, VNQ, VMBS, AAPL, AMZN, TXN, QQQ, HRZN, SBUX, VZ, C, AMAT, VNO, HPP, KRC, IBM, QCOM, LRCX, ABB, CCI, ED, ARE, T, VEON, TSLA,
- Sold Out: KMB, DLR, AWK, CHTR, BABA, ABC, MCO, WAT, PYPL,
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT) - 830,519 shares, 45.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.13%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 31,913 shares, 11.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 63.67%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 36,167 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.45%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 65,613 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 64.06%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 40,319 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 68.03%
Gitterman Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in NuShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.64 and $26.04, with an estimated average price of $25.84. The stock is now traded at around $26.295200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 18,141 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Gitterman Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $243.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,410 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Stantec Inc (STN)
Gitterman Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Stantec Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.78 and $47.31, with an estimated average price of $45.01. The stock is now traded at around $46.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 6,216 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST)
Gitterman Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $281.78 and $363.2, with an estimated average price of $329.23. The stock is now traded at around $411.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 689 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Nike Inc (NKE)
Gitterman Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $167.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,583 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: eBay Inc (EBAY)
Gitterman Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.79 and $70.49, with an estimated average price of $62.67. The stock is now traded at around $68.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,306 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)
Gitterman Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 23.13%. The purchase prices were between $66.98 and $68.07, with an estimated average price of $67.55. The stock is now traded at around $68.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.57%. The holding were 830,519 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Wipro Ltd (WIT)
Gitterman Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Wipro Ltd by 107.42%. The purchase prices were between $6.1 and $8.27, with an estimated average price of $7.43. The stock is now traded at around $8.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 25,274 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Energy Company of Minas Gerais (CIG)
Gitterman Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Energy Company of Minas Gerais by 102.61%. The purchase prices were between $1.91 and $2.71, with an estimated average price of $2.33. The stock is now traded at around $2.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 47,335 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
Gitterman Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51.Sold Out: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)
Gitterman Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $140.84 and $163.94, with an estimated average price of $150.87.Sold Out: American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)
Gitterman Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The sale prices were between $149.59 and $162.2, with an estimated average price of $155.61.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Gitterman Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.Sold Out: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)
Gitterman Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $605.5 and $721.45, with an estimated average price of $671.65.Sold Out: AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC)
Gitterman Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The sale prices were between $114.32 and $125.85, with an estimated average price of $118.07.
