First National Corp Buys Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Apple Inc, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

First National Corp Buys Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Apple Inc, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company First National Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Berkshire Hathaway Inc, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Apple Inc, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First National Corp . As of 2021Q2, First National Corp owns 138 stocks with a total value of $290 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FIRST NATIONAL CORP 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+national+corp+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FIRST NATIONAL CORP
  1. iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) - 83,611 shares, 7.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.76%
  2. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 288,528 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.86%
  3. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) - 334,680 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 268.22%
  4. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 369,989 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.73%
  5. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 35,213 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.47%
New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

First National Corp initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $278.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 10,431 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN)

First National Corp initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating . The purchase prices were between $30.58 and $30.66, with an estimated average price of $30.62. The stock is now traded at around $30.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 49,553 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMK)

First National Corp initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.2 and $26.27, with an estimated average price of $26.24. The stock is now traded at around $26.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 28,396 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMJ)

First National Corp initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.6 and $25.65, with an estimated average price of $25.63. The stock is now traded at around $25.623100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 28,680 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT)

First National Corp initiated holding in BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $92.69 and $103.14, with an estimated average price of $99.17. The stock is now traded at around $100.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 10,657 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBML)

First National Corp initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.04 and $26.13, with an estimated average price of $26.08. The stock is now traded at around $26.120100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 26,056 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH)

First National Corp added to a holding in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 268.22%. The purchase prices were between $40.91 and $47.15, with an estimated average price of $44.23. The stock is now traded at around $47.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 334,680 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)

First National Corp added to a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund by 53.76%. The purchase prices were between $387.12 and $454.22, with an estimated average price of $428.79. The stock is now traded at around $456.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 83,611 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

First National Corp added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 742.11%. The purchase prices were between $129.05 and $134.11, with an estimated average price of $131.29. The stock is now traded at around $136.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 55,588 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

First National Corp added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 112.96%. The purchase prices were between $107.81 and $108.48, with an estimated average price of $108.18. The stock is now traded at around $108.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 15,525 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)

First National Corp added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 25.41%. The purchase prices were between $79.72 and $87.08, with an estimated average price of $84.3. The stock is now traded at around $85.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 33,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

First National Corp added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 35.19%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $57.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 11,238 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (TFI)

First National Corp sold out a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $51.36 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $51.87.

Sold Out: ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (DIG)

First National Corp sold out a holding in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas. The sale prices were between $54.62 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $66.47.

Sold Out: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

First National Corp sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The sale prices were between $328.72 and $347.19, with an estimated average price of $340.13.

Sold Out: CSW Industrials Inc (CSWI)

First National Corp sold out a holding in CSW Industrials Inc. The sale prices were between $114.65 and $141.33, with an estimated average price of $127.75.

Sold Out: General Dynamics Corp (GD)

First National Corp sold out a holding in General Dynamics Corp. The sale prices were between $180.83 and $194.82, with an estimated average price of $188.37.

Sold Out: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

First National Corp sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15.



Here is the complete portfolio of FIRST NATIONAL CORP . Also check out:

1. FIRST NATIONAL CORP 's Undervalued Stocks
2. FIRST NATIONAL CORP 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FIRST NATIONAL CORP 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FIRST NATIONAL CORP keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider