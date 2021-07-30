First National Corp Buys Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Apple Inc, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

- New Purchases: BRK.B, FLRN, ICVT, IBMK, IBMJ, IBML, COMT, FNDB, BSCM, BSCN, BSCL, GNMA, XLE, BSDE, TDOC, WBA, PEP, PBCT,
- Added Positions: SCHH, SOXX, LQD, SCHA, MBB, SCHM, CWB, VB, PFF, INTC, VEA, SCHX, T, SPYG, FNDE, SCHD, XOM, IJH, AMZN, RTX, SCHZ, IJR, DLR, LLY, HON, CVX, DE, DUK, ITOT, FNDX, ABBV, PG, PAYX, JPM, IBM, GOOG, FB,
- Reduced Positions: TLT, AAPL, STIP, SCHE, LDUR, VPU, VOX, QLTA, SCHB, SPY, SMMU, SDY, QLD, BOND, SCHF, DBO, VNQ, WTRG, AWK, SSO, VO, NEE, AWR, ICF, GSIE, DGRO, SJW, QQQ, SCHP, SH, IVW, BNDX, SRLN, CWT, PHB, VT, MSFT, C, IEFA, PFE, AMGN, HDV, VTI, MRK, VTV, VIG, VWO, XLF, TBT, TIP, FREL, CSCO, CL, COST, DEO, GOOGL, HD, JNJ, KMB, SO, VZ, DIS, PYPL, BSV, FLOT, IVV, TXN, WM, BWX, ED, KO, BA,
- Sold Out: TFI, DIG, DIA, CSWI, GD, CAT, SPYX, BUD, MMM, SBUX, KEX, SHOP, QCOM, IVE, BLK, TRV, EFA, GE,
- iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) - 83,611 shares, 7.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.76%
- Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 288,528 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.86%
- Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) - 334,680 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 268.22%
- Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 369,989 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.73%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 35,213 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.47%
First National Corp initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $278.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 10,431 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN)
First National Corp initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating . The purchase prices were between $30.58 and $30.66, with an estimated average price of $30.62. The stock is now traded at around $30.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 49,553 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMK)
First National Corp initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.2 and $26.27, with an estimated average price of $26.24. The stock is now traded at around $26.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 28,396 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMJ)
First National Corp initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.6 and $25.65, with an estimated average price of $25.63. The stock is now traded at around $25.623100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 28,680 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT)
First National Corp initiated holding in BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $92.69 and $103.14, with an estimated average price of $99.17. The stock is now traded at around $100.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 10,657 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBML)
First National Corp initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.04 and $26.13, with an estimated average price of $26.08. The stock is now traded at around $26.120100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 26,056 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH)
First National Corp added to a holding in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 268.22%. The purchase prices were between $40.91 and $47.15, with an estimated average price of $44.23. The stock is now traded at around $47.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 334,680 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)
First National Corp added to a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund by 53.76%. The purchase prices were between $387.12 and $454.22, with an estimated average price of $428.79. The stock is now traded at around $456.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 83,611 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
First National Corp added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 742.11%. The purchase prices were between $129.05 and $134.11, with an estimated average price of $131.29. The stock is now traded at around $136.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 55,588 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)
First National Corp added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 112.96%. The purchase prices were between $107.81 and $108.48, with an estimated average price of $108.18. The stock is now traded at around $108.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 15,525 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)
First National Corp added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 25.41%. The purchase prices were between $79.72 and $87.08, with an estimated average price of $84.3. The stock is now traded at around $85.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 33,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
First National Corp added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 35.19%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $57.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 11,238 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (TFI)
First National Corp sold out a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $51.36 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $51.87.Sold Out: ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (DIG)
First National Corp sold out a holding in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas. The sale prices were between $54.62 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $66.47.Sold Out: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)
First National Corp sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The sale prices were between $328.72 and $347.19, with an estimated average price of $340.13.Sold Out: CSW Industrials Inc (CSWI)
First National Corp sold out a holding in CSW Industrials Inc. The sale prices were between $114.65 and $141.33, with an estimated average price of $127.75.Sold Out: General Dynamics Corp (GD)
First National Corp sold out a holding in General Dynamics Corp. The sale prices were between $180.83 and $194.82, with an estimated average price of $188.37.Sold Out: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
First National Corp sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15.
