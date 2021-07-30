Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, iShares Global Financials ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, iShares iBoxx USD Investment G

New Purchases: IXG, IYE, FALN, TIP, BND, NVDA, IUSG, WMT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, iShares Global Financials ETF, iShares U.S. Energy ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC. As of 2021Q2, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC owns 76 stocks with a total value of $167 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 107,754 shares, 14.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.58% Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV) - 164,647 shares, 9.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 61.15% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 36,717 shares, 9.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 23,902 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.46% iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 148,237 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3272.86%

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.13 and $81.4, with an estimated average price of $77.69. The stock is now traded at around $76.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 54,683 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.03 and $30, with an estimated average price of $27.69. The stock is now traded at around $26.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 114,211 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.92 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $30.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 35,602 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57. The stock is now traded at around $130.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 7,662 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 7,991 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $194.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,348 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3272.86%. The purchase prices were between $52.46 and $53.42, with an estimated average price of $52.97. The stock is now traded at around $53.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.62%. The holding were 148,237 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 61.15%. The purchase prices were between $94.67 and $101.43, with an estimated average price of $98.76. The stock is now traded at around $100.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.74%. The holding were 164,647 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 53.88%. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 138,219 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 255.63%. The purchase prices were between $159.57 and $175.48, with an estimated average price of $169.14. The stock is now traded at around $175.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 19,638 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 310.53%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $72.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 20,477 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 112.41%. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2. The stock is now traded at around $70.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 10,132 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.63 and $115.7, with an estimated average price of $114.26.

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22.

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $134.7 and $145.54, with an estimated average price of $139.07.

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa. The sale prices were between $49.41 and $49.63, with an estimated average price of $49.53.

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC sold out a holding in Eagle Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $51.86 and $58.56, with an estimated average price of $55.34.

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC sold out a holding in PPL Corp. The sale prices were between $27.61 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $28.89.