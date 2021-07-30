Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, iShares Global Financials ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, iShares iBoxx USD Investment G

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, iShares Global Financials ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, iShares iBoxx USD Investment G

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, iShares Global Financials ETF, iShares U.S. Energy ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC. As of 2021Q2, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC owns 76 stocks with a total value of $167 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bernardo+wealth+planning+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC
  1. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 107,754 shares, 14.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.58%
  2. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV) - 164,647 shares, 9.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 61.15%
  3. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 36,717 shares, 9.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13%
  4. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 23,902 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.46%
  5. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 148,237 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3272.86%
New Purchase: iShares Global Financials ETF (IXG)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.13 and $81.4, with an estimated average price of $77.69. The stock is now traded at around $76.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 54,683 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.03 and $30, with an estimated average price of $27.69. The stock is now traded at around $26.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 114,211 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.92 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $30.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 35,602 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57. The stock is now traded at around $130.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 7,662 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 7,991 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $194.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,348 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3272.86%. The purchase prices were between $52.46 and $53.42, with an estimated average price of $52.97. The stock is now traded at around $53.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.62%. The holding were 148,237 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 61.15%. The purchase prices were between $94.67 and $101.43, with an estimated average price of $98.76. The stock is now traded at around $100.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.74%. The holding were 164,647 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 53.88%. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 138,219 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 255.63%. The purchase prices were between $159.57 and $175.48, with an estimated average price of $169.14. The stock is now traded at around $175.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 19,638 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 310.53%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $72.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 20,477 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 112.41%. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2. The stock is now traded at around $70.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 10,132 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.63 and $115.7, with an estimated average price of $114.26.

Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22.

Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $134.7 and $145.54, with an estimated average price of $139.07.

Sold Out: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa (SHM)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa. The sale prices were between $49.41 and $49.63, with an estimated average price of $49.53.

Sold Out: Eagle Bancorp Inc (EGBN)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC sold out a holding in Eagle Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $51.86 and $58.56, with an estimated average price of $55.34.

Sold Out: PPL Corp (PPL)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC sold out a holding in PPL Corp. The sale prices were between $27.61 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $28.89.



Here is the complete portfolio of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC. Also check out:

1. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC keeps buying
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider