Alley Co LLC Buys Illinois Tool Works Inc, Convey Holding Parent Inc, American Tower Corp, Sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, Boeing Co

- New Purchases: CNVY, AMT, EW, TGT, XLF,
- Added Positions: ITW, LQD, IGSB, CVX, MUB, BND, GOOGL, MA, AMZN, HYG, INTU, AMP, AAPL, EL, HON, SYK, MRK, MSFT, NEE, SBUX, LMT, ECL, DHR, ABT, UNP, ACN, MDT, JPM, HD, PG, PAYX, PEP, BR, PM, BRK.B, COST, VWO, VEA, MO, IJH, VZ, CCI, IJR, DVY, SCHZ, PPG,
- Reduced Positions: GOOG, SPY, CME, KMB, IWM, VV, CMCSA, UNH, WEC, XEL, SCHD,
- Sold Out: BDX, BA,
For the details of Alley Co LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alley+co+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Alley Co LLC
- iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 143,446 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.64%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 117,510 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.49%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 131,746 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.33%
- iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 299,769 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.70%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 58,019 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.29%
Alley Co LLC initiated holding in Convey Holding Parent Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.84 and $13, with an estimated average price of $11.58. The stock is now traded at around $8.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 38,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Alley Co LLC initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $282.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 744 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)
Alley Co LLC initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.64 and $104.76, with an estimated average price of $93.97. The stock is now traded at around $112.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,055 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)
Alley Co LLC initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $261.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 950 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Alley Co LLC initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $36.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,563 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)
Alley Co LLC added to a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc by 155.81%. The purchase prices were between $218.3 and $239.06, with an estimated average price of $228.79. The stock is now traded at around $226.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 28,883 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
Alley Co LLC sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55.Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)
Alley Co LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21.
Here is the complete portfolio of Alley Co LLC. Also check out:
1. Alley Co LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Alley Co LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Alley Co LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Alley Co LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment