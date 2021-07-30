Alley Co LLC Buys Illinois Tool Works Inc, Convey Holding Parent Inc, American Tower Corp, Sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, Boeing Co

New Purchases: CNVY, AMT, EW, TGT, XLF,

CNVY, AMT, EW, TGT, XLF, Added Positions: ITW, LQD, IGSB, CVX, MUB, BND, GOOGL, MA, AMZN, HYG, INTU, AMP, AAPL, EL, HON, SYK, MRK, MSFT, NEE, SBUX, LMT, ECL, DHR, ABT, UNP, ACN, MDT, JPM, HD, PG, PAYX, PEP, BR, PM, BRK.B, COST, VWO, VEA, MO, IJH, VZ, CCI, IJR, DVY, SCHZ, PPG,

ITW, LQD, IGSB, CVX, MUB, BND, GOOGL, MA, AMZN, HYG, INTU, AMP, AAPL, EL, HON, SYK, MRK, MSFT, NEE, SBUX, LMT, ECL, DHR, ABT, UNP, ACN, MDT, JPM, HD, PG, PAYX, PEP, BR, PM, BRK.B, COST, VWO, VEA, MO, IJH, VZ, CCI, IJR, DVY, SCHZ, PPG, Reduced Positions: GOOG, SPY, CME, KMB, IWM, VV, CMCSA, UNH, WEC, XEL, SCHD,

GOOG, SPY, CME, KMB, IWM, VV, CMCSA, UNH, WEC, XEL, SCHD, Sold Out: BDX, BA,

Lake Forest, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Illinois Tool Works Inc, Convey Holding Parent Inc, American Tower Corp, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Target Corp, sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, Boeing Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alley Co LLC. As of 2021Q2, Alley Co LLC owns 87 stocks with a total value of $550 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 143,446 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.64% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 117,510 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.49% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 131,746 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.33% iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 299,769 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.70% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 58,019 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.29%

Alley Co LLC initiated holding in Convey Holding Parent Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.84 and $13, with an estimated average price of $11.58. The stock is now traded at around $8.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 38,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alley Co LLC initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $282.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 744 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alley Co LLC initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.64 and $104.76, with an estimated average price of $93.97. The stock is now traded at around $112.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,055 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alley Co LLC initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $261.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 950 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alley Co LLC initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $36.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,563 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alley Co LLC added to a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc by 155.81%. The purchase prices were between $218.3 and $239.06, with an estimated average price of $228.79. The stock is now traded at around $226.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 28,883 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alley Co LLC sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55.

Alley Co LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21.