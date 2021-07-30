Icon Wealth Partners, LLC Buys iShares Global Financials ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market

New Purchases: IXG, TPYP, COMT, FALN, BBEU, BBJP, 4LRA, ENSG, TTE, BBCA, BBAX, LQDH, SHY, IVE, JMBS, VGSH, VIOV, BPT, TSLA, TEAM, ABNB, RPG, IWM, DOCU, BSTZ, GRUB, ARKQ, FTGC, IGLB, LBRDK, NAD, PRU, PAVE, EXPD, AEP, ALL,

IXG, TPYP, COMT, FALN, BBEU, BBJP, 4LRA, ENSG, TTE, BBCA, BBAX, LQDH, SHY, IVE, JMBS, VGSH, VIOV, BPT, TSLA, TEAM, ABNB, RPG, IWM, DOCU, BSTZ, GRUB, ARKQ, FTGC, IGLB, LBRDK, NAD, PRU, PAVE, EXPD, AEP, ALL, Added Positions: IVV, ESGU, EFV, IUSB, MUB, CVX, GOVT, BAC, ESGE, EFG, BBY, VLUE, PG, IGSB, IJR, IYE, SPY, MSFT, TFC, MRK, FB, ABT, MDLZ, AMZN, AMT, JPM, O, GOOG, VRRM, ACEL, DGRO, ADBE, ETN, XOM, CRM, UPS, V, PCTY, AVLR, GOOGL, ES, TXN, MA, PM, AVGO, NOW, ZTS, TWOU, MTUM, APD, NEE, PAYX, PEP, SLB, SBUX, ABBV, PYPL, ADSK, ADP, CSCO, CMCSA, LLY, ILMN, MMC, MCD, MDT, NKE, PNC, QCOM, SRE, UNH, WEC, KMI, FIVE, FPF, GLOB, IEFA, IVW, XLI, PLD, ALGN, MO, AMED, ANSS, CRH, KO, DISCA, FAST, HEI, ISRG, PEGA, RBA, SPG, TECH, TYL, USB, WMT, WST, MSCI, LOPE, VRSK, WK, GDDY, KRNT, ALRM, BL, FVRR, ARKK, FDL, FPE, IEMG, AOS, ASML, AMGN, AZPN, CP, CRL, CHE, C, CTXS, CSGP, CGNX, COST, DEO, EOG, EXPO, GNTX, HCSG, ITW, INTC, JKHY, JNJ, LII, MIDD, NATI, NEOG, NFLX, NVO, PFE, PRAA, LIN, ROL, TSM, TRI, UAL, UNM, WSO, WFC, PRO, TEL, GWRE, ICLR, PAYC, BABA, OLLI, KIDS, GH, ESTC, STNE, ALC, HYG, PFF, SHYG, TIP, BTI, CREE, ENB, GILD, IONS, LOW, NGG, NOC, NVS, TMO, UL, UNP, VRTX, VOD, WMB, ET, PRLB, WES, TWTR, EFA, ICLN, IXUS, MGK, SDY, XLU,

IVV, ESGU, EFV, IUSB, MUB, CVX, GOVT, BAC, ESGE, EFG, BBY, VLUE, PG, IGSB, IJR, IYE, SPY, MSFT, TFC, MRK, FB, ABT, MDLZ, AMZN, AMT, JPM, O, GOOG, VRRM, ACEL, DGRO, ADBE, ETN, XOM, CRM, UPS, V, PCTY, AVLR, GOOGL, ES, TXN, MA, PM, AVGO, NOW, ZTS, TWOU, MTUM, APD, NEE, PAYX, PEP, SLB, SBUX, ABBV, PYPL, ADSK, ADP, CSCO, CMCSA, LLY, ILMN, MMC, MCD, MDT, NKE, PNC, QCOM, SRE, UNH, WEC, KMI, FIVE, FPF, GLOB, IEFA, IVW, XLI, PLD, ALGN, MO, AMED, ANSS, CRH, KO, DISCA, FAST, HEI, ISRG, PEGA, RBA, SPG, TECH, TYL, USB, WMT, WST, MSCI, LOPE, VRSK, WK, GDDY, KRNT, ALRM, BL, FVRR, ARKK, FDL, FPE, IEMG, AOS, ASML, AMGN, AZPN, CP, CRL, CHE, C, CTXS, CSGP, CGNX, COST, DEO, EOG, EXPO, GNTX, HCSG, ITW, INTC, JKHY, JNJ, LII, MIDD, NATI, NEOG, NFLX, NVO, PFE, PRAA, LIN, ROL, TSM, TRI, UAL, UNM, WSO, WFC, PRO, TEL, GWRE, ICLR, PAYC, BABA, OLLI, KIDS, GH, ESTC, STNE, ALC, HYG, PFF, SHYG, TIP, BTI, CREE, ENB, GILD, IONS, LOW, NGG, NOC, NVS, TMO, UL, UNP, VRTX, VOD, WMB, ET, PRLB, WES, TWTR, EFA, ICLN, IXUS, MGK, SDY, XLU, Reduced Positions: LQD, IHI, VTI, IXN, USMV, MBB, FIXD, FVD, VZ, LMBS, HON, LMT, FLOT, EPD, HD, SHOP, MGY, T, GE, AMN, IT, FMB, BIIB, DEN, CBTX, AAPL, JCI, BA, BLK, CVS, PLTR, WDC, DIS, COP, STX, PXD, MS, MMP, DE, AXP, TLT, SOXX, AMAT, BCE, VOO, LHX, BMY, BND, UBER, CM, CME, DNOW, MPLX, TRGP, SNY, REGN,

LQD, IHI, VTI, IXN, USMV, MBB, FIXD, FVD, VZ, LMBS, HON, LMT, FLOT, EPD, HD, SHOP, MGY, T, GE, AMN, IT, FMB, BIIB, DEN, CBTX, AAPL, JCI, BA, BLK, CVS, PLTR, WDC, DIS, COP, STX, PXD, MS, MMP, DE, AXP, TLT, SOXX, AMAT, BCE, VOO, LHX, BMY, BND, UBER, CM, CME, DNOW, MPLX, TRGP, SNY, REGN, Sold Out: IAC, PS, NUAN, NUE, PB, VVI, SPOT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Global Financials ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF, Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF, sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, iShares Global Tech ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Icon Wealth Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Icon Wealth Partners, LLC owns 350 stocks with a total value of $932 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Icon Wealth Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/icon+wealth+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Accenture PLC (ACN) - 219,701 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 107,750 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.11% iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 419,526 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.13% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 97,292 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.95% iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 192,591 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.42%

Icon Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.13 and $81.4, with an estimated average price of $77.69. The stock is now traded at around $76.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 83,219 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Icon Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.04 and $23.62, with an estimated average price of $21.77. The stock is now traded at around $21.932200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 175,001 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Icon Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.75 and $34.5, with an estimated average price of $32.62. The stock is now traded at around $34.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 114,772 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Icon Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.92 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $30.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 92,449 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Icon Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.29 and $60.59, with an estimated average price of $58.08. The stock is now traded at around $59.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 15,614 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Icon Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.39 and $58.14, with an estimated average price of $56.97. The stock is now traded at around $56.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,032 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Icon Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 24.36%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21. The stock is now traded at around $51.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 414,068 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Icon Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.55%. The purchase prices were between $52.46 and $53.42, with an estimated average price of $52.97. The stock is now traded at around $53.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 310,083 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Icon Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.42%. The purchase prices were between $115.34 and $117.42, with an estimated average price of $116.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 192,591 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Icon Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 41.84%. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $101.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 107,613 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Icon Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 31.59%. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $38.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 235,352 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Icon Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Best Buy Co Inc by 224.71%. The purchase prices were between $107.63 and $125.79, with an estimated average price of $116.65. The stock is now traded at around $112.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 19,301 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Icon Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.

Icon Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Pluralsight Inc. The sale prices were between $22.34 and $22.45, with an estimated average price of $22.42.

Icon Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Viad Corp. The sale prices were between $39.43 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $44.16.

Icon Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44.

Icon Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Prosperity Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $69.86 and $77.29, with an estimated average price of $74.77.

Icon Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Spotify Technology SA. The sale prices were between $217.07 and $299.74, with an estimated average price of $254.05.