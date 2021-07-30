Icon Wealth Partners, LLC Buys iShares Global Financials ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Icon Wealth Partners, LLC Buys iShares Global Financials ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Icon Wealth Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Global Financials ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF, Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF, sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, iShares Global Tech ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Icon Wealth Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Icon Wealth Partners, LLC owns 350 stocks with a total value of $932 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Icon Wealth Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/icon+wealth+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Icon Wealth Partners, LLC
  1. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 219,701 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 107,750 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.11%
  3. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 419,526 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.13%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 97,292 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.95%
  5. iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 192,591 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.42%
New Purchase: iShares Global Financials ETF (IXG)

Icon Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.13 and $81.4, with an estimated average price of $77.69. The stock is now traded at around $76.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 83,219 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF (TPYP)

Icon Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.04 and $23.62, with an estimated average price of $21.77. The stock is now traded at around $21.932200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 175,001 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (COMT)

Icon Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.75 and $34.5, with an estimated average price of $32.62. The stock is now traded at around $34.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 114,772 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)

Icon Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.92 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $30.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 92,449 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU)

Icon Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.29 and $60.59, with an estimated average price of $58.08. The stock is now traded at around $59.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 15,614 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP)

Icon Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.39 and $58.14, with an estimated average price of $56.97. The stock is now traded at around $56.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,032 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

Icon Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 24.36%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21. The stock is now traded at around $51.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 414,068 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)

Icon Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.55%. The purchase prices were between $52.46 and $53.42, with an estimated average price of $52.97. The stock is now traded at around $53.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 310,083 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Icon Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.42%. The purchase prices were between $115.34 and $117.42, with an estimated average price of $116.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 192,591 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Icon Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 41.84%. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $101.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 107,613 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Icon Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 31.59%. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $38.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 235,352 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)

Icon Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Best Buy Co Inc by 224.71%. The purchase prices were between $107.63 and $125.79, with an estimated average price of $116.65. The stock is now traded at around $112.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 19,301 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Icon Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.

Sold Out: Pluralsight Inc (PS)

Icon Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Pluralsight Inc. The sale prices were between $22.34 and $22.45, with an estimated average price of $22.42.

Sold Out: Viad Corp (VVI)

Icon Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Viad Corp. The sale prices were between $39.43 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $44.16.

Sold Out: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)

Icon Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44.

Sold Out: Prosperity Bancshares Inc (PB)

Icon Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Prosperity Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $69.86 and $77.29, with an estimated average price of $74.77.

Sold Out: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)

Icon Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Spotify Technology SA. The sale prices were between $217.07 and $299.74, with an estimated average price of $254.05.



Here is the complete portfolio of Icon Wealth Partners, LLC. Also check out:

1. Icon Wealth Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Icon Wealth Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Icon Wealth Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Icon Wealth Partners, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider