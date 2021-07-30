Logo
Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC Buys Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, Sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Inde

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, Illinois Tool Works Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC owns 86 stocks with a total value of $201 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sound+financial+strategies+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC
  1. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) - 2,037,791 shares, 28.13% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 573,813 shares, 25.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.12%
  3. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO) - 130,870 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.98%
  4. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 125,332 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1784.69%
  5. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa (HYMB) - 96,206 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.98%
New Purchase: Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD)

Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC initiated holding in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.15 and $27.71, with an estimated average price of $27.4. The stock is now traded at around $27.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 28.13%. The holding were 2,037,791 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (PIE)

Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC initiated holding in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.32 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $25.3. The stock is now traded at around $25.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 129,616 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)

Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $99.64 and $109.39, with an estimated average price of $105.51. The stock is now traded at around $109.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 32,877 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)

Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $72.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 37,982 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (VTHR)

Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $184.34 and $199.1, with an estimated average price of $193.27. The stock is now traded at around $202.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 6,108 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC)

Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC initiated holding in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.24 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $33.29. The stock is now traded at around $33.092100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 26,065 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1784.69%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $75.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.42%. The holding were 125,332 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)

Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 52.98%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $89.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 130,870 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)

Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1188.77%. The purchase prices were between $121.43 and $133.01, with an estimated average price of $127.81. The stock is now traded at around $137.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 22,373 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (SCHC)

Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC added to a holding in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 123.50%. The purchase prices were between $39.22 and $42.82, with an estimated average price of $41.51. The stock is now traded at around $42.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 85,268 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Genuine Parts Co (GPC)

Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC added to a holding in Genuine Parts Co by 87.00%. The purchase prices were between $115.59 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $125.64. The stock is now traded at around $126.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 9,814 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Nucor Corp (NUE)

Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC added to a holding in Nucor Corp by 73.47%. The purchase prices were between $76.09 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $93.28. The stock is now traded at around $104.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 13,546 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The sale prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (EEMS)

Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $57.14 and $62.95, with an estimated average price of $60.07.

Sold Out: Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA)

Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC sold out a holding in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $144.36 and $171.59, with an estimated average price of $158.88.

Sold Out: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)

Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $202.68 and $223.72, with an estimated average price of $214.72.

Sold Out: JM Smucker Co (SJM)

Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC sold out a holding in JM Smucker Co. The sale prices were between $126.25 and $139.82, with an estimated average price of $132.62.

Sold Out: Evergy Inc (EVRG)

Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC sold out a holding in Evergy Inc. The sale prices were between $59.53 and $64.81, with an estimated average price of $62.47.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC. Also check out:

