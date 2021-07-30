Atlas Capital Advisors Llc Buys Microsoft Corp, Vanguard Value ETF, JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF, Sells Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF, SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Microsoft Corp, Vanguard Value ETF, JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF, sells Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF, SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF, iShares International Developed Property ETF, MSCI Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atlas Capital Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q2, Atlas Capital Advisors Llc owns 934 stocks with a total value of $588 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 118,671 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.92% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 66,329 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 394.07% Splunk Inc (SPLK) - 121,858 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02% Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL) - 189,272 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.46% Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 215,440 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12%

Atlas Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.79 and $66.04, with an estimated average price of $63.13. The stock is now traded at around $64.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 77,892 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Atlas Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.75 and $33.14, with an estimated average price of $32.43. The stock is now traded at around $33.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 119,681 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Atlas Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.01 and $27, with an estimated average price of $25.95. The stock is now traded at around $25.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 101,878 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Atlas Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.97 and $26.06, with an estimated average price of $25.53. The stock is now traded at around $26.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 90,126 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Atlas Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in iShares California Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.79 and $62.76, with an estimated average price of $62.35. The stock is now traded at around $62.909500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 27,376 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Atlas Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Global X MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.38 and $41.32, with an estimated average price of $36.44. The stock is now traded at around $36.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 34,382 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Atlas Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 394.07%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $284.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 66,329 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Atlas Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 80.21%. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $138.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 89,161 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Atlas Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 24.92%. The purchase prices were between $159.57 and $175.48, with an estimated average price of $169.14. The stock is now traded at around $175.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 118,671 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Atlas Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 52.06%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21. The stock is now traded at around $51.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 176,460 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Atlas Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Square Inc by 33233.33%. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $247.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Atlas Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 30.52%. The purchase prices were between $39.22 and $42.82, with an estimated average price of $41.51. The stock is now traded at around $42.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 211,903 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Atlas Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Nasdaq Inc. The sale prices were between $147.46 and $179.79, with an estimated average price of $164.65.

Atlas Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in SPDR S&P China ETF. The sale prices were between $122.91 and $134.91, with an estimated average price of $130.49.

Atlas Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.

Atlas Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Wix.com Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $324.25, with an estimated average price of $280.32.

Atlas Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32.

Atlas Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $33.03 and $42.24, with an estimated average price of $36.53.