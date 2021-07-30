Atlas Capital Advisors Llc Buys Microsoft Corp, Vanguard Value ETF, JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF, Sells Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF, SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF

- New Purchases: BBCA, BAB, IVLU, PFFD, CMF, MLPA, BBH, FIDU, JEPI, ASMLF, FCOM, IDMO, FSTA, RYH, VFMO, CRSP, IWD, DISCK, PWZ, NRDBY, BBEU, ESGV, MOS, VFVA, NULV, IJH, USHY, ZION, JPHY, HBAN, DBTX, MRAAF, JPMB, RYF, MLPX, ADPT, DFAI, BE, MHK, STTPG.PFD, DFAT, VEA, VTWG, FENY, TD, RHS, ENIA, AGNC, NLSN, EWJV, DFUS, X, MUFG, ERJ, DFAU, FISV, TDY, NLY, AAL, FMX, DFAS, SEF, SCHJ, BR, ASIX, CDK, FCPT, BAMR, VNT, VAC, BLD, PEAK, SNX, KDP, CNXC, VNO, EQR, AEE, PAYX, HST, CPB, BIG, LEG, MAA, HSY, XEL, PENN, VMEO, COG, EIX, ADP, FTV, EXPD, FMC, L, VMC, CINF, BF.B, ALK, FIS, CCL, NTAP, SRE, FRT, MAS, LNC, VRTX, COIN, VRSK, 4LRA, AIZ, CHKP, HIG, CF, GWW, AME, LW, OKE, ECL, SBSW, AN, SYK, MGM, TDG, D, WLTW, EFX, MDLZ, CCI, EQIX, MTCH, AFL, HES, NLOK, PLD, APD, DRE, AMP, DLR, WEC, SHW, ESS, BCE, PRU, TYL, PAYC, AGCUU, OUST, ROP, CL, FLR, ABG, INFO, TCEHY, EW, MELI, MITI, FTNT, ISRG, ADSK, CM, NFLX, ABEV, IHG, NOW, DLTR, NKE, RXN, XTL, AXP, INTU, CPRT, VTRS, PVH, SPRO, RL, OMC, IMVT, LYV, BLL, FTRP, COMT, CTAS, OGN, PDP, E, HSBC, EQAL, AEM, CP, MA, TPR, ACWV, TJX, PFXF, XRAY, CDW, SBS, AZO, GFI,
- Added Positions: MSFT, VTV, MTUM, EFV, SQ, SCHC, VHT, IMTM, CI, FTEC, VFH, VOE, SCHH, VAW, VWO, VSS, IWF, FITB, SCHE, VT, CVS, IWM, NOBL, IWN, SCZ, SCHV, XLV, SCHM, CEO, BSX, C, NUE, USB, VOX, KIM, HPE, XLB, FCX, SCHP, VBR, MRK, CAT, WBA, SPYV, VIAC, SNA, ADM, PBCT, KMI, ACWI, NWSA, AMLP, ANTM, DE, BRK.B, IUSV, DTE, EIS, DD, MT, XBI, FHLC, EWC, SCHW, ING, TIP, GLPG, SCCO, COF, T, CRM, BP, FM, VALE, VYM, JNK, AER, AON, OGZPY, STX, VTIP, XLP, BLK, AVB, HDB, BTI, FREL, RF, BMO, SJNK, VO, TSN, HPQ, BMY, SYY, RIO, VDE, BUD, UNH, FNCL, CSCO, SCHB, GOOG, XLI, GOOGL, GBTC, XOM, SCHA, HAS, WM, ALLE, ITW, CTVA, DRI, ARE, BAX, XPEV, SWK, VTWO, MO, MAR, CHRW, TEF, NMR, VFC, STT, EOG, VIOO, NWL, PNW, GPC, SBUX, ZTS, KMB, TROW, PM, TSLA, XLRE, CBD, ATHM, TTE, HON, CLX, GS, ANSS, LLY, IOVA, QURE, LHX, ATVI, ILMN, MSI, AIG, ADI, BA, SO, RSG, FSLR, ENB, IBN, XLNX, ROST, BAP, TRV, MCD, FB, ED, WELL, COP, CTXS, AVGO, IR, HWM, CSX, WMB, CVX, HD, SJM, CDNS, SLB, SAP, SPG, ASX, DOV, MBT, VNQ, MCO, DUK, CAG, MDT, IAU, MLCO, HUM, CX, ORAN, IQV, APH, PSX, ITUB, ALXN, BKNG, WDC, BKR, IP, KT, F, UHS, SHG, IVOO, UPS, PSA, KO, QCOM, SMFG, HSIC, SCHF, TECK, GPS, AMT, LIN, WFC, TT, TMO, DHR, BAC, MET, KYOCY, CAJ, ADBE, SKM, KB, SNP, LUMN, SPGI, FMS, XLE, DISH, NEM, KHC, PKX, EQNR, CMA, IPG, UNP, PSO, NOC, NYF, KEY, BCS, ERIC, STLA, VB, WBK, DEO, CBRE, IEMG, LH, ORCL, BDX, BBVA, ABBV, GLW, ETN, JNJ, JPM, TSM, SCHD,
- Reduced Positions: VPL, VNQI, RWX, SPEM, SPY, WPS, MSCI, XLY, PGX, FDIS, XLK, VDC, RACE, TM, EMR, VOO, VCR, MMC, BBY, URI, CMG, EBAY, TWTR, RDS.B, IBB, BABA, XLC, XRX, PCAR, FLS, TAL, EDU, QQQ, TRP, SCHK, MCHI, GPN, VIS, IPAC, VGK, DG, CS, YY, AKAM, CGC, AMD, OTIS, TSCO, CARR, PEP, CB, ALC, BHP, BSV, VPU, EWY, ERUS, VXUS, VIG, TGT, AMAT, MOMO, YUM, APTV, SPDW, AGG, YUMC, XLU, EC, EWT, CCK, SNY, PBR.A, HMC, CMI, LQD, SNN, IEUR, STM, NTES, DHI, ASML, JD, HTHIY, FDX, CMCSA, CHTR, ABT, AMJ, XLF, VTI, ES, TTWO, EFA, IEF, AMC, CE, CCIV, NEE, FIVG, ABMD, LFC, EIRL, OXY, PXH, HTHT, BB, BNS, WAB, AJG, PRF, EFAV, WY, CLDX, KGC, BWA, LOW, UMC, KEP, NVDA, PPL, PROSY, BIDU, PDD, MKTX, GDS, NSC, IBM, CNP, MTB, EA, ICE, CTSH, CNQ, VOD, RYT, SONY,
- Sold Out: NDAQ, GXC, FLIR, WIX, UBER, WFCPO.PFD, GO, EEM, EWN, EWQ, IWB, BSQR, LEAF, BXPPB.PFD, PRSP, EWL,
These are the top 5 holdings of ATLAS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 118,671 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.92%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 66,329 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 394.07%
- Splunk Inc (SPLK) - 121,858 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%
- Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL) - 189,272 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.46%
- Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 215,440 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12%
Atlas Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.79 and $66.04, with an estimated average price of $63.13. The stock is now traded at around $64.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 77,892 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (BAB)
Atlas Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.75 and $33.14, with an estimated average price of $32.43. The stock is now traded at around $33.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 119,681 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU)
Atlas Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.01 and $27, with an estimated average price of $25.95. The stock is now traded at around $25.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 101,878 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD)
Atlas Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.97 and $26.06, with an estimated average price of $25.53. The stock is now traded at around $26.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 90,126 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares California Muni Bond ETF (CMF)
Atlas Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in iShares California Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.79 and $62.76, with an estimated average price of $62.35. The stock is now traded at around $62.909500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 27,376 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Global X MLP ETF (MLPA)
Atlas Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Global X MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.38 and $41.32, with an estimated average price of $36.44. The stock is now traded at around $36.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 34,382 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Atlas Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 394.07%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $284.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 66,329 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Atlas Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 80.21%. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $138.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 89,161 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)
Atlas Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 24.92%. The purchase prices were between $159.57 and $175.48, with an estimated average price of $169.14. The stock is now traded at around $175.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 118,671 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)
Atlas Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 52.06%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21. The stock is now traded at around $51.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 176,460 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Square Inc (SQ)
Atlas Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Square Inc by 33233.33%. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $247.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (SCHC)
Atlas Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 30.52%. The purchase prices were between $39.22 and $42.82, with an estimated average price of $41.51. The stock is now traded at around $42.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 211,903 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ)
Atlas Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Nasdaq Inc. The sale prices were between $147.46 and $179.79, with an estimated average price of $164.65.Sold Out: SPDR S&P China ETF (GXC)
Atlas Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in SPDR S&P China ETF. The sale prices were between $122.91 and $134.91, with an estimated average price of $130.49.Sold Out: (FLIR)
Atlas Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.Sold Out: Wix.com Ltd (WIX)
Atlas Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Wix.com Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $324.25, with an estimated average price of $280.32.Sold Out: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Atlas Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32.Sold Out: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (GO)
Atlas Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $33.03 and $42.24, with an estimated average price of $36.53.
