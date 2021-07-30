Logo
Atlas Capital Advisors Llc Buys Microsoft Corp, Vanguard Value ETF, JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF, Sells Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF, SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Atlas Capital Advisors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Microsoft Corp, Vanguard Value ETF, JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF, sells Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF, SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF, iShares International Developed Property ETF, MSCI Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atlas Capital Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q2, Atlas Capital Advisors Llc owns 934 stocks with a total value of $588 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ATLAS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/atlas+capital+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ATLAS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC
  1. BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 118,671 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.92%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 66,329 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 394.07%
  3. Splunk Inc (SPLK) - 121,858 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%
  4. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL) - 189,272 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.46%
  5. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 215,440 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12%
New Purchase: JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA)

Atlas Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.79 and $66.04, with an estimated average price of $63.13. The stock is now traded at around $64.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 77,892 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (BAB)

Atlas Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.75 and $33.14, with an estimated average price of $32.43. The stock is now traded at around $33.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 119,681 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU)

Atlas Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.01 and $27, with an estimated average price of $25.95. The stock is now traded at around $25.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 101,878 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD)

Atlas Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.97 and $26.06, with an estimated average price of $25.53. The stock is now traded at around $26.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 90,126 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares California Muni Bond ETF (CMF)

Atlas Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in iShares California Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.79 and $62.76, with an estimated average price of $62.35. The stock is now traded at around $62.909500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 27,376 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Global X MLP ETF (MLPA)

Atlas Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Global X MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.38 and $41.32, with an estimated average price of $36.44. The stock is now traded at around $36.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 34,382 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Atlas Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 394.07%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $284.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 66,329 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Atlas Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 80.21%. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $138.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 89,161 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

Atlas Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 24.92%. The purchase prices were between $159.57 and $175.48, with an estimated average price of $169.14. The stock is now traded at around $175.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 118,671 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

Atlas Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 52.06%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21. The stock is now traded at around $51.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 176,460 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Square Inc (SQ)

Atlas Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Square Inc by 33233.33%. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $247.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (SCHC)

Atlas Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 30.52%. The purchase prices were between $39.22 and $42.82, with an estimated average price of $41.51. The stock is now traded at around $42.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 211,903 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ)

Atlas Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Nasdaq Inc. The sale prices were between $147.46 and $179.79, with an estimated average price of $164.65.

Sold Out: SPDR S&P China ETF (GXC)

Atlas Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in SPDR S&P China ETF. The sale prices were between $122.91 and $134.91, with an estimated average price of $130.49.

Sold Out: (FLIR)

Atlas Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.

Sold Out: Wix.com Ltd (WIX)

Atlas Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Wix.com Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $324.25, with an estimated average price of $280.32.

Sold Out: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Atlas Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32.

Sold Out: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (GO)

Atlas Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $33.03 and $42.24, with an estimated average price of $36.53.



Here is the complete portfolio of ATLAS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC. Also check out:

1. ATLAS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ATLAS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ATLAS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ATLAS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC keeps buying
