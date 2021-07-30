Logo
4Thought Financial Group Inc. Buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF, Sells Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity E

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company 4Thought Financial Group Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF, sells Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 4Thought Financial Group Inc.. As of 2021Q2, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. owns 99 stocks with a total value of $107 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/4thought+financial+group+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 58,255 shares, 23.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.86%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 18,897 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.23%
  3. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 55,579 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 94.11%
  4. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 23,131 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.76%
  5. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 47,822 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14%
New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.51 and $27.1, with an estimated average price of $26.85. The stock is now traded at around $27.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.42%. The holding were 135,283 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.65 and $27.04, with an estimated average price of $26.9. The stock is now traded at around $27.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.04%. The holding were 120,528 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.09 and $28.84, with an estimated average price of $28.5. The stock is now traded at around $29.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 105,998 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (IBDU)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.93 and $26.77, with an estimated average price of $26.36. The stock is now traded at around $27.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 112,110 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.14 and $26.65, with an estimated average price of $26.45. The stock is now traded at around $26.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 111,603 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.02 and $22.21, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 116,619 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.11%. The purchase prices were between $134.7 and $145.54, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $149.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.64%. The holding were 55,579 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 181.99%. The purchase prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42. The stock is now traded at around $280.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 4,571 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $206.83 and $231.69, with an estimated average price of $219.6.

Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24.

Sold Out: Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $94.67 and $101.43, with an estimated average price of $98.76.

Sold Out: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. sold out a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $115.34 and $117.42, with an estimated average price of $116.49.

Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58.

Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22.



