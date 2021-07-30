Exeter Financial, LLC Buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Visa Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad

New Purchases: ICSH, V, HD, UNH,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Visa Inc, The Home Depot Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Hormel Foods Corp, sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Exeter Financial, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Exeter Financial, LLC owns 82 stocks with a total value of $172 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (FFA) - 468,941 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.93% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 62,207 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.10% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 28,715 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.33% Target Corp (TGT) - 28,792 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07% Intel Corp (INTC) - 95,818 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61%

Exeter Financial, LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 40,419 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Exeter Financial, LLC initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $246.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,195 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Exeter Financial, LLC initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $328.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 674 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Exeter Financial, LLC initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $412.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 511 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Exeter Financial, LLC added to a holding in Hormel Foods Corp by 34.33%. The purchase prices were between $45.95 and $49.64, with an estimated average price of $47.63. The stock is now traded at around $46.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,863 shares as of 2021-06-30.