Exeter Financial, LLC Buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Visa Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad

- New Purchases: ICSH, V, HD, UNH,
- Added Positions: AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, WMT, XOM, MMM, PG, PEP, MCD, KMB, CSCO, CLX, TRV, PFE, APD, PAYX, MO, MDT, PM, SBUX, ADP, JNJ, SYY, SJM, ITW, RTX, HRL, CAH, GD, WBA, CVX, EMR, CL, KO, WM, AFL, LMT, IBM, ADM, LIN, JPM, GSK, NEE, COST, VOO,
- Reduced Positions: MINT, UPS, FFA, TROW, T, BAC,
For the details of Exeter Financial, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/exeter+financial%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Exeter Financial, LLC
- First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (FFA) - 468,941 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.93%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 62,207 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.10%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 28,715 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.33%
- Target Corp (TGT) - 28,792 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%
- Intel Corp (INTC) - 95,818 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61%
Exeter Financial, LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 40,419 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)
Exeter Financial, LLC initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $246.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,195 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Exeter Financial, LLC initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $328.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 674 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Exeter Financial, LLC initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $412.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 511 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Hormel Foods Corp (HRL)
Exeter Financial, LLC added to a holding in Hormel Foods Corp by 34.33%. The purchase prices were between $45.95 and $49.64, with an estimated average price of $47.63. The stock is now traded at around $46.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,863 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Exeter Financial, LLC. Also check out:
