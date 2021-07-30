Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Buys TimkenSteel Corp, Castle Biosciences Inc, Stag Industrial Inc, Sells Mattel Inc, Popular Inc, Live Oak Bancshares Inc

New Purchases: TMST, STAG, CR, COR, SWCH, RCII, CPE, THC, CWH, SIGI, PRFT, BRKL, PWFL, SAVE, CNR, BV, BLMN, BJRI, STXB, PLYM, HBIO, BLFS, CARS, CDMO, PSNL, AGS, UBA, ATLC, EOLS, HTBK, MTW, EVBN, AMTB, DSKE, ULBI, SAFM,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys TimkenSteel Corp, Castle Biosciences Inc, Stag Industrial Inc, Rada Electronics Industries, Crane Co, sells Mattel Inc, Popular Inc, Live Oak Bancshares Inc, CAI International Inc, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owns 148 stocks with a total value of $695 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

The Shyft Group Inc (SHYF) - 332,104 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.40% Village Farms International Inc (VFF) - 1,119,033 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.18% Castle Biosciences Inc (CSTL) - 153,887 shares, 1.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1026.55% Rada Electronics Industries Ltd (RADA) - 894,321 shares, 1.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 697.71% Gates Industrial Corp PLC (GTES) - 600,475 shares, 1.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.09%

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC initiated holding in TimkenSteel Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.79 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $13.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 731,585 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Stag Industrial Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.61 and $39.33, with an estimated average price of $36.37. The stock is now traded at around $41.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 265,091 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Crane Co. The purchase prices were between $86.5 and $99.2, with an estimated average price of $94.03. The stock is now traded at around $97.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 93,263 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC initiated holding in CoreSite Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $116.38 and $137.95, with an estimated average price of $124.76. The stock is now traded at around $138.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 62,533 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Switch Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.26 and $21.92, with an estimated average price of $19.08. The stock is now traded at around $20.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 370,794 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Rent-A-Center Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.04 and $65.5, with an estimated average price of $58.14. The stock is now traded at around $57.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 147,223 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Castle Biosciences Inc by 1026.55%. The purchase prices were between $50.07 and $76.78, with an estimated average price of $66.07. The stock is now traded at around $69.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 153,887 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Rada Electronics Industries Ltd by 697.71%. The purchase prices were between $11.11 and $14.13, with an estimated average price of $12.27. The stock is now traded at around $13.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 894,321 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC added to a holding in OFG Bancorp by 261.93%. The purchase prices were between $21.61 and $25.14, with an estimated average price of $23.74. The stock is now traded at around $23.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 476,626 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Quanterix Corp by 755.34%. The purchase prices were between $43.3 and $67.17, with an estimated average price of $58. The stock is now traded at around $53.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 135,742 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Zumiez Inc by 406.37%. The purchase prices were between $40.81 and $49.16, with an estimated average price of $44.82. The stock is now traded at around $43.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 160,190 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Kforce Inc by 331.41%. The purchase prices were between $53.6 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $59.1. The stock is now traded at around $62.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 115,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Mattel Inc. The sale prices were between $19.33 and $22.29, with an estimated average price of $20.64.

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Live Oak Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $54.75 and $71.6, with an estimated average price of $62.87.

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in CAI International Inc. The sale prices were between $37.85 and $56.17, with an estimated average price of $44.42.

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The sale prices were between $16.6 and $24.44, with an estimated average price of $19.71.

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. The sale prices were between $22.77 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.52.

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in The Aarons Co Inc. The sale prices were between $24.19 and $37.15, with an estimated average price of $31.42.