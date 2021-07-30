Logo
Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Buys TimkenSteel Corp, Castle Biosciences Inc, Stag Industrial Inc, Sells Mattel Inc, Popular Inc, Live Oak Bancshares Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
Boston, MA, based Investment company Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys TimkenSteel Corp, Castle Biosciences Inc, Stag Industrial Inc, Rada Electronics Industries, Crane Co, sells Mattel Inc, Popular Inc, Live Oak Bancshares Inc, CAI International Inc, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owns 148 stocks with a total value of $695 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/monarch+partners+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC
  1. The Shyft Group Inc (SHYF) - 332,104 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.40%
  2. Village Farms International Inc (VFF) - 1,119,033 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.18%
  3. Castle Biosciences Inc (CSTL) - 153,887 shares, 1.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1026.55%
  4. Rada Electronics Industries Ltd (RADA) - 894,321 shares, 1.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 697.71%
  5. Gates Industrial Corp PLC (GTES) - 600,475 shares, 1.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.09%
New Purchase: TimkenSteel Corp (TMST)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC initiated holding in TimkenSteel Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.79 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $13.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 731,585 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Stag Industrial Inc (STAG)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Stag Industrial Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.61 and $39.33, with an estimated average price of $36.37. The stock is now traded at around $41.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 265,091 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Crane Co (CR)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Crane Co. The purchase prices were between $86.5 and $99.2, with an estimated average price of $94.03. The stock is now traded at around $97.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 93,263 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CoreSite Realty Corp (COR)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC initiated holding in CoreSite Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $116.38 and $137.95, with an estimated average price of $124.76. The stock is now traded at around $138.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 62,533 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Switch Inc (SWCH)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Switch Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.26 and $21.92, with an estimated average price of $19.08. The stock is now traded at around $20.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 370,794 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Rent-A-Center Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.04 and $65.5, with an estimated average price of $58.14. The stock is now traded at around $57.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 147,223 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Castle Biosciences Inc (CSTL)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Castle Biosciences Inc by 1026.55%. The purchase prices were between $50.07 and $76.78, with an estimated average price of $66.07. The stock is now traded at around $69.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 153,887 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Rada Electronics Industries Ltd (RADA)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Rada Electronics Industries Ltd by 697.71%. The purchase prices were between $11.11 and $14.13, with an estimated average price of $12.27. The stock is now traded at around $13.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 894,321 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: OFG Bancorp (OFG)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC added to a holding in OFG Bancorp by 261.93%. The purchase prices were between $21.61 and $25.14, with an estimated average price of $23.74. The stock is now traded at around $23.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 476,626 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Quanterix Corp (QTRX)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Quanterix Corp by 755.34%. The purchase prices were between $43.3 and $67.17, with an estimated average price of $58. The stock is now traded at around $53.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 135,742 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Zumiez Inc (ZUMZ)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Zumiez Inc by 406.37%. The purchase prices were between $40.81 and $49.16, with an estimated average price of $44.82. The stock is now traded at around $43.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 160,190 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Kforce Inc (KFRC)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Kforce Inc by 331.41%. The purchase prices were between $53.6 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $59.1. The stock is now traded at around $62.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 115,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Mattel Inc (MAT)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Mattel Inc. The sale prices were between $19.33 and $22.29, with an estimated average price of $20.64.

Sold Out: Live Oak Bancshares Inc (LOB)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Live Oak Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $54.75 and $71.6, with an estimated average price of $62.87.

Sold Out: CAI International Inc (CAI)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in CAI International Inc. The sale prices were between $37.85 and $56.17, with an estimated average price of $44.42.

Sold Out: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The sale prices were between $16.6 and $24.44, with an estimated average price of $19.71.

Sold Out: MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp (MX)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. The sale prices were between $22.77 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.52.

Sold Out: The Aarons Co Inc (AAN)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in The Aarons Co Inc. The sale prices were between $24.19 and $37.15, with an estimated average price of $31.42.



Here is the complete portfolio of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC keeps buying
