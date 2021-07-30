Biltmore Family Office, LLC Buys Ecofin Digital Payments Infrastructure Fund, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Biltmore Family Office, LLC Buys Ecofin Digital Payments Infrastructure Fund, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Biltmore Family Office, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Ecofin Digital Payments Infrastructure Fund, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, sells iShares Gold Trust, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, AT&T Inc, Hims & Hers Health Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Biltmore Family Office, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Biltmore Family Office, LLC owns 188 stocks with a total value of $352 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Biltmore Family Office, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/biltmore+family+office%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Biltmore Family Office, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 944,793 shares, 36.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82%
  2. iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 530,225 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.23%
  3. ETCT ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) - 235,603 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01%
  4. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) - 122,471 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.46%
  5. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 20,353 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.86%
New Purchase: Ecofin Digital Payments Infrastructure Fund (TPAY)

Biltmore Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Ecofin Digital Payments Infrastructure Fund. The purchase prices were between $42.34 and $47.72, with an estimated average price of $45.59. The stock is now traded at around $46.937700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 48,958 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Biltmore Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 16,011 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS)

Biltmore Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.64 and $47.13, with an estimated average price of $46.56. The stock is now traded at around $48.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 28,029 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH)

Biltmore Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $267.73 and $293.69, with an estimated average price of $282.49. The stock is now traded at around $308.345100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 4,112 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Biltmore Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 22,082 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Global X The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG)

Biltmore Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Global X The Global X Cybersecurity ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.05 and $29.45, with an estimated average price of $27.17. The stock is now traded at around $29.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 30,349 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)

Biltmore Family Office, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund by 1362.19%. The purchase prices were between $20.6 and $24.48, with an estimated average price of $22.75. The stock is now traded at around $22.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 62,655 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Biltmore Family Office, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 109.30%. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $110.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 21,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Biltmore Family Office, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 246.58%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $440.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 4,159 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Biltmore Family Office, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 70.63%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $278.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 8,620 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Biltmore Family Office, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 141.56%. The purchase prices were between $220.69 and $238.25, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $240.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,778 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)

Biltmore Family Office, LLC added to a holding in Chatham Lodging Trust by 39.80%. The purchase prices were between $12.09 and $14.37, with an estimated average price of $13.34. The stock is now traded at around $12.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 64,893 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Biltmore Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64.

Sold Out: Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS)

Biltmore Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in Hims & Hers Health Inc. The sale prices were between $8.16 and $15.35, with an estimated average price of $11.97.

Sold Out: Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)

Biltmore Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in Conagra Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $35.27 and $38.92, with an estimated average price of $37.43.

Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Biltmore Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $134.7 and $145.54, with an estimated average price of $139.07.



Here is the complete portfolio of Biltmore Family Office, LLC. Also check out:

1. Biltmore Family Office, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Biltmore Family Office, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Biltmore Family Office, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Biltmore Family Office, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider