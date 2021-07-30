Biltmore Family Office, LLC Buys Ecofin Digital Payments Infrastructure Fund, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

- New Purchases: TPAY, VCSH, DFUS, RYH, VEA, BUG, NMI, SMH, DFH, VXF, FLOT, CDW, USRT, ADRA, ADRA, QYLD, EFAV, DRIV,
- Added Positions: ICLN, IJR, IVV, BRK.B, VO, PHYS, IPAY, CLDT, JETS, SCZ, EFA, FHB, SBRA, ROBO, OUT, INVH, VV, IEFA, AMZN, TSLA, GOOGL, IJH, HD, CCI, CMCSA, JPM, GOOG, AVGO, ABBV, TMO, MA, VNQ, CVX, CSCO, BLK, KRE, ADBE, GE, HON, ISRG, DOW, NKE, PYPL, SWK, ZTS, AAMC,
- Reduced Positions: IAU, VOO, T, SHY, MUB, BAB, OZK, TFC, EFX, VIRT, VYM, XLV, FTAI, FB, PFE, VIG, DUK, BMY, AMGN, DG, MCD, XBI,
- Sold Out: QQQ, HIMS, CAG, TLT,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 944,793 shares, 36.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82%
- iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 530,225 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.23%
- ETCT ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) - 235,603 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01%
- ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) - 122,471 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.46%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 20,353 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.86%
Biltmore Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Ecofin Digital Payments Infrastructure Fund. The purchase prices were between $42.34 and $47.72, with an estimated average price of $45.59. The stock is now traded at around $46.937700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 48,958 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Biltmore Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 16,011 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS)
Biltmore Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.64 and $47.13, with an estimated average price of $46.56. The stock is now traded at around $48.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 28,029 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH)
Biltmore Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $267.73 and $293.69, with an estimated average price of $282.49. The stock is now traded at around $308.345100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 4,112 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Biltmore Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 22,082 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Global X The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG)
Biltmore Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Global X The Global X Cybersecurity ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.05 and $29.45, with an estimated average price of $27.17. The stock is now traded at around $29.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 30,349 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)
Biltmore Family Office, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund by 1362.19%. The purchase prices were between $20.6 and $24.48, with an estimated average price of $22.75. The stock is now traded at around $22.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 62,655 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Biltmore Family Office, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 109.30%. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $110.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 21,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Biltmore Family Office, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 246.58%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $440.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 4,159 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Biltmore Family Office, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 70.63%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $278.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 8,620 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)
Biltmore Family Office, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 141.56%. The purchase prices were between $220.69 and $238.25, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $240.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,778 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)
Biltmore Family Office, LLC added to a holding in Chatham Lodging Trust by 39.80%. The purchase prices were between $12.09 and $14.37, with an estimated average price of $13.34. The stock is now traded at around $12.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 64,893 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Biltmore Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64.Sold Out: Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS)
Biltmore Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in Hims & Hers Health Inc. The sale prices were between $8.16 and $15.35, with an estimated average price of $11.97.Sold Out: Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)
Biltmore Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in Conagra Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $35.27 and $38.92, with an estimated average price of $37.43.Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Biltmore Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $134.7 and $145.54, with an estimated average price of $139.07.
