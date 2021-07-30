Biltmore Family Office, LLC Buys Ecofin Digital Payments Infrastructure Fund, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

New Purchases: TPAY, VCSH, DFUS, RYH, VEA, BUG, NMI, SMH, DFH, VXF, FLOT, CDW, USRT, ADRA, ADRA, QYLD, EFAV, DRIV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Ecofin Digital Payments Infrastructure Fund, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, sells iShares Gold Trust, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, AT&T Inc, Hims & Hers Health Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Biltmore Family Office, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Biltmore Family Office, LLC owns 188 stocks with a total value of $352 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 944,793 shares, 36.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82% iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 530,225 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.23% ETCT ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) - 235,603 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01% ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) - 122,471 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.46% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 20,353 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.86%

Biltmore Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Ecofin Digital Payments Infrastructure Fund. The purchase prices were between $42.34 and $47.72, with an estimated average price of $45.59. The stock is now traded at around $46.937700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 48,958 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Biltmore Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 16,011 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Biltmore Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.64 and $47.13, with an estimated average price of $46.56. The stock is now traded at around $48.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 28,029 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Biltmore Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $267.73 and $293.69, with an estimated average price of $282.49. The stock is now traded at around $308.345100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 4,112 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Biltmore Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 22,082 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Biltmore Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Global X The Global X Cybersecurity ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.05 and $29.45, with an estimated average price of $27.17. The stock is now traded at around $29.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 30,349 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Biltmore Family Office, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund by 1362.19%. The purchase prices were between $20.6 and $24.48, with an estimated average price of $22.75. The stock is now traded at around $22.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 62,655 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Biltmore Family Office, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 109.30%. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $110.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 21,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Biltmore Family Office, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 246.58%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $440.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 4,159 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Biltmore Family Office, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 70.63%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $278.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 8,620 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Biltmore Family Office, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 141.56%. The purchase prices were between $220.69 and $238.25, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $240.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,778 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Biltmore Family Office, LLC added to a holding in Chatham Lodging Trust by 39.80%. The purchase prices were between $12.09 and $14.37, with an estimated average price of $13.34. The stock is now traded at around $12.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 64,893 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Biltmore Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64.

Biltmore Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in Hims & Hers Health Inc. The sale prices were between $8.16 and $15.35, with an estimated average price of $11.97.

Biltmore Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in Conagra Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $35.27 and $38.92, with an estimated average price of $37.43.

Biltmore Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $134.7 and $145.54, with an estimated average price of $139.07.