Trellus Management Company, LLC Buys Vertex Energy Inc, Genius Sports, Coupang Inc, Sells dMY Technology Group Inc II, MercadoLibre Inc, Amazon.com Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Trellus Management Company, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vertex Energy Inc, Genius Sports, Coupang Inc, Vipshop Holdings, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, sells dMY Technology Group Inc II, MercadoLibre Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Capricor Therapeutics Inc, Futu Holdings during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trellus Management Company, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Trellus Management Company, LLC owns 64 stocks with a total value of $145 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Trellus Management Company, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/trellus+management+company%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Trellus Management Company, LLC
  1. Vertex Energy Inc (VTNR) - 2,226,076 shares, 20.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 236.21%
  2. Vicor Corp (VICR) - 129,945 shares, 9.49% of the total portfolio.
  3. American Water Works Co Inc (AWK) - 51,600 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio.
  4. Constellium SE (CSTM) - 364,100 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio.
  5. SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 40,000 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Genius Sports Ltd (GENI)

Trellus Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Genius Sports Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.23 and $24.93, with an estimated average price of $19.89. The stock is now traded at around $17.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.03%. The holding were 233,957 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Coupang Inc (CPNG)

Trellus Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.04 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $41.17. The stock is now traded at around $36.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 32,636 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS)

Trellus Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.52 and $33.09, with an estimated average price of $25.25. The stock is now traded at around $16.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 65,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB)

Trellus Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.63 and $85.55, with an estimated average price of $81.12. The stock is now traded at around $84.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dow Inc (DOW)

Trellus Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.93 and $70.91, with an estimated average price of $66.01. The stock is now traded at around $62.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: General Dynamics Corp (GD)

Trellus Management Company, LLC initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $180.83 and $194.82, with an estimated average price of $188.37. The stock is now traded at around $196.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 5,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vertex Energy Inc (VTNR)

Trellus Management Company, LLC added to a holding in Vertex Energy Inc by 236.21%. The purchase prices were between $1.21 and $13.23, with an estimated average price of $4.12. The stock is now traded at around $8.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.3%. The holding were 2,226,076 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alteryx Inc (AYX)

Trellus Management Company, LLC added to a holding in Alteryx Inc by 173.97%. The purchase prices were between $74.91 and $89.41, with an estimated average price of $81.81. The stock is now traded at around $77.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA)

Trellus Management Company, LLC added to a holding in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc by 630.56%. The purchase prices were between $12.89 and $16.58, with an estimated average price of $14.27. The stock is now traded at around $12.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 73,056 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Trellus Management Company, LLC added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $116.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Trellus Management Company, LLC added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $265.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Desktop Metal Inc (DM)

Trellus Management Company, LLC added to a holding in Desktop Metal Inc by 120.00%. The purchase prices were between $10.98 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $13.18. The stock is now traded at around $9.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: dMY Technology Group Inc II (DMYD)

Trellus Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in dMY Technology Group Inc II. The sale prices were between $14.71 and $22.15, with an estimated average price of $18.84.

Sold Out: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

Trellus Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1296.65 and $1623.01, with an estimated average price of $1467.15.

Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Trellus Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5.

Sold Out: Capricor Therapeutics Inc (CAPR)

Trellus Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in Capricor Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $3.16 and $5.72, with an estimated average price of $4.25.

Sold Out: Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU)

Trellus Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $104.43 and $179.55, with an estimated average price of $145.7.

Sold Out: Infinera Corp (INFN)

Trellus Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in Infinera Corp. The sale prices were between $8.42 and $10.75, with an estimated average price of $9.7.



Here is the complete portfolio of Trellus Management Company, LLC. Also check out:

1. Trellus Management Company, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Trellus Management Company, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Trellus Management Company, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Trellus Management Company, LLC keeps buying
