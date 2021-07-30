Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. Buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF, Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF, Sells Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, iShares MSCI South Korea ETF, PowerShares QQQ

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. Buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF, Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF, Sells Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, iShares MSCI South Korea ETF, PowerShares QQQ

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF, Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF, Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF, FIRST TR EXCH ALPH, sells Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, iShares MSCI South Korea ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, Neovasc Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. owns 47 stocks with a total value of $235 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ameraudi+asset+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc.
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 62,047 shares, 10.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6%
  2. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL) - 293,199 shares, 10.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.83%
  3. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 409,471 shares, 9.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.47%
  4. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 322,014 shares, 9.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.09%
  5. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 175,617 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.74%
New Purchase: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $36.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 166,153 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE)

Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.67 and $27.14, with an estimated average price of $25.94. The stock is now traded at around $26.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 210,355 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJ)

Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.15 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $49.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 79,281 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX)

Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.09 and $38.1, with an estimated average price of $34.35. The stock is now traded at around $34.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 74,634 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCH ALPH (FEMS)

Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH ALPH. The purchase prices were between $42.69 and $49.54, with an estimated average price of $45.14. The stock is now traded at around $44.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 49,803 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Latin America 40 ETF (ILF)

Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Latin America 40 ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.04 and $32.28, with an estimated average price of $29.68. The stock is now traded at around $29.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 71,626 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 20.28%. The purchase prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76. The stock is now traded at around $153.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 70,653 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 130.48%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $145.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,499 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 33.15%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $284.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,185 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)

Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $166.4 and $179.6, with an estimated average price of $173.85.

Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64.

Sold Out: Neovasc Inc (NVCN)

Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Neovasc Inc. The sale prices were between $0.74 and $1.12, with an estimated average price of $0.92.

Sold Out: United States Commodity Index Fund (USCI)

Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in United States Commodity Index Fund. The sale prices were between $35.65 and $41.53, with an estimated average price of $39.27.



Here is the complete portfolio of Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider