Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. Buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF, Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF, Sells Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, iShares MSCI South Korea ETF, PowerShares QQQ

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF, Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF, Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF, FIRST TR EXCH ALPH, sells Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, iShares MSCI South Korea ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, Neovasc Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. owns 47 stocks with a total value of $235 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 62,047 shares, 10.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6% Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL) - 293,199 shares, 10.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.83% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 409,471 shares, 9.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.47% Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 322,014 shares, 9.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.09% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 175,617 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.74%

Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $36.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 166,153 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.67 and $27.14, with an estimated average price of $25.94. The stock is now traded at around $26.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 210,355 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.15 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $49.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 79,281 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.09 and $38.1, with an estimated average price of $34.35. The stock is now traded at around $34.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 74,634 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH ALPH. The purchase prices were between $42.69 and $49.54, with an estimated average price of $45.14. The stock is now traded at around $44.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 49,803 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Latin America 40 ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.04 and $32.28, with an estimated average price of $29.68. The stock is now traded at around $29.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 71,626 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 20.28%. The purchase prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76. The stock is now traded at around $153.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 70,653 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 130.48%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $145.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,499 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 33.15%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $284.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,185 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $166.4 and $179.6, with an estimated average price of $173.85.

Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64.

Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Neovasc Inc. The sale prices were between $0.74 and $1.12, with an estimated average price of $0.92.

Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in United States Commodity Index Fund. The sale prices were between $35.65 and $41.53, with an estimated average price of $39.27.