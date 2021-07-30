Watch Point Trust Co Buys BlackRock Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Sells T. Rowe Price Group Inc, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Union Pacific Corp

- New Purchases: EW,
- Added Positions: BLK, NVS, NVDA, DIS, MA, GOOG, PYPL, ADBE, ROP,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, GOOGL, ROK, AAPL, XLE, INTC, DHR, LOW, JPM, USB, TRV, AMZN, TMO, APD, ICE, BKNG, BRK.B, VZ, IAU, MDY, MDT, GD, CMCSA, EFA, SPY, BAC, IJR, HD, EEM, AGG, LH, JNJ, V, HON,
- Sold Out: TROW, UNP, LIN,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 120,828 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.06%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 56,458 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.2%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,269 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.04%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 49,587 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.9%
- Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD) - 82,880 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
Watch Point Trust Co initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.64 and $104.76, with an estimated average price of $93.97. The stock is now traded at around $112.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,934 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BlackRock Inc (BLK)
Watch Point Trust Co added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 128.24%. The purchase prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56. The stock is now traded at around $867.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 4,211 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)
Watch Point Trust Co sold out a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The sale prices were between $171.6 and $197.97, with an estimated average price of $186.57.Sold Out: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Watch Point Trust Co sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $214.81 and $229.48, with an estimated average price of $222.64.Sold Out: Linde PLC (LIN)
Watch Point Trust Co sold out a holding in Linde PLC. The sale prices were between $280.14 and $302.26, with an estimated average price of $291.37.
