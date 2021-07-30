Watch Point Trust Co Buys BlackRock Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Sells T. Rowe Price Group Inc, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Union Pacific Corp

New Purchases: EW,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BlackRock Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, sells T. Rowe Price Group Inc, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Union Pacific Corp, Linde PLC, Air Products & Chemicals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Watch Point Trust Co. As of 2021Q2, Watch Point Trust Co owns 68 stocks with a total value of $260 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Watch Point Trust Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/watch+point+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 120,828 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.06% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 56,458 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.2% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,269 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.04% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 49,587 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.9% Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD) - 82,880 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%

Watch Point Trust Co initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.64 and $104.76, with an estimated average price of $93.97. The stock is now traded at around $112.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,934 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Watch Point Trust Co added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 128.24%. The purchase prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56. The stock is now traded at around $867.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 4,211 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Watch Point Trust Co sold out a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The sale prices were between $171.6 and $197.97, with an estimated average price of $186.57.

Watch Point Trust Co sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $214.81 and $229.48, with an estimated average price of $222.64.

Watch Point Trust Co sold out a holding in Linde PLC. The sale prices were between $280.14 and $302.26, with an estimated average price of $291.37.