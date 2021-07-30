Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc. Buys S&P Global Inc, Nasdaq Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Sells Nucor Corp, Emergent BioSolutions Inc, Nike Inc

New Purchases: NDAQ, UNH, LMT, INTU, CFG, CMCSA, SHW, FAST, DHI,

NDAQ, UNH, LMT, INTU, CFG, CMCSA, SHW, FAST, DHI, Added Positions: SPGI, ATVI, ALL, VZ, ODFL, LLY, DHR, MA, EL, HON, BDX, FISV, FB, TECH, CMI, ADSK, ICE, ECL, PNC, DE, ADI, NOW, CTLT,

SPGI, ATVI, ALL, VZ, ODFL, LLY, DHR, MA, EL, HON, BDX, FISV, FB, TECH, CMI, ADSK, ICE, ECL, PNC, DE, ADI, NOW, CTLT, Reduced Positions: NUE, NVDA, BLK, GLW, TXN, GOOGL, MSFT, GD, MS, DIS, CAT, SBUX, AMT, AXP, AMZN, USB, ADM, CSCO, EMR, IP, UNP, PYPL, IBM, ADBE, AAPL, ITW, JNJ, MCD, ZTS, V, ADP, SYK, HD, WMT, PEP, PG, JPM, APD, PFE, AMGN, ABT, INTC, XOM, MMM, UL, TMO, COST,

NUE, NVDA, BLK, GLW, TXN, GOOGL, MSFT, GD, MS, DIS, CAT, SBUX, AMT, AXP, AMZN, USB, ADM, CSCO, EMR, IP, UNP, PYPL, IBM, ADBE, AAPL, ITW, JNJ, MCD, ZTS, V, ADP, SYK, HD, WMT, PEP, PG, JPM, APD, PFE, AMGN, ABT, INTC, XOM, MMM, UL, TMO, COST, Sold Out: EBS, NKE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys S&P Global Inc, Nasdaq Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Allstate Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, sells Nucor Corp, Emergent BioSolutions Inc, Nike Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc. owns 92 stocks with a total value of $246 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 34,248 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.64% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,567 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.46% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 45,543 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.44% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 20,182 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.73% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,691 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.89%

Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Nasdaq Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.46 and $179.79, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $186.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,959 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $412.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 886 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $371.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 799 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.71 and $50.74, with an estimated average price of $47.15. The stock is now traded at around $42.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,886 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $383.06 and $491.4, with an estimated average price of $432.34. The stock is now traded at around $529.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 557 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $58.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,226 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 295.28%. The purchase prices were between $352.87 and $412.36, with an estimated average price of $383.44. The stock is now traded at around $428.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 2,680 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Allstate Corp by 41.25%. The purchase prices were between $114.9 and $139.26, with an estimated average price of $128.88. The stock is now traded at around $130.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,649 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 62.36%. The purchase prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $297.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,471 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc by 35.42%. The purchase prices were between $288.93 and $318.08, with an estimated average price of $302.88. The stock is now traded at around $333.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,231 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 35.85%. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $232.95, with an estimated average price of $224.15. The stock is now traded at around $233.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,584 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 28.98%. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $385.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,077 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. The sale prices were between $56.61 and $92.91, with an estimated average price of $64.87.

Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55.