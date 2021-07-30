Logo
Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc. Buys S&P Global Inc, Nasdaq Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Sells Nucor Corp, Emergent BioSolutions Inc, Nike Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys S&P Global Inc, Nasdaq Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Allstate Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, sells Nucor Corp, Emergent BioSolutions Inc, Nike Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc. owns 92 stocks with a total value of $246 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ARGUS INVESTORS' COUNSEL, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/argus+investors%27+counsel%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ARGUS INVESTORS' COUNSEL, INC.
  1. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 34,248 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.64%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,567 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.46%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 45,543 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.44%
  4. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 20,182 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.73%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,691 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.89%
New Purchase: Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ)

Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Nasdaq Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.46 and $179.79, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $186.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,959 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $412.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 886 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $371.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 799 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)

Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.71 and $50.74, with an estimated average price of $47.15. The stock is now traded at around $42.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,886 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Intuit Inc (INTU)

Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $383.06 and $491.4, with an estimated average price of $432.34. The stock is now traded at around $529.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 557 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $58.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,226 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 295.28%. The purchase prices were between $352.87 and $412.36, with an estimated average price of $383.44. The stock is now traded at around $428.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 2,680 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Allstate Corp (ALL)

Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Allstate Corp by 41.25%. The purchase prices were between $114.9 and $139.26, with an estimated average price of $128.88. The stock is now traded at around $130.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,649 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 62.36%. The purchase prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $297.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,471 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc by 35.42%. The purchase prices were between $288.93 and $318.08, with an estimated average price of $302.88. The stock is now traded at around $333.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,231 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 35.85%. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $232.95, with an estimated average price of $224.15. The stock is now traded at around $233.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,584 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 28.98%. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $385.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,077 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Emergent BioSolutions Inc (EBS)

Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. The sale prices were between $56.61 and $92.91, with an estimated average price of $64.87.

Sold Out: Nike Inc (NKE)

Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55.



Here is the complete portfolio of ARGUS INVESTORS' COUNSEL, INC.. Also check out:

