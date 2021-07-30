Tortoise Investment Management, LLC Buys Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF, iShares CMBS ETF, PowerShares Variable Rate Investment Grade Portfol, Sells iShares MBS ETF, Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund, Nuveen NY Municipal Value Fund 2

New Purchases: DFAU, VRIG, JMST, SHYD, PZT, DFAC, DFAI, NAD, VBF, MLN, EDD, ESGV, EEMX, AVDV, DFAE, DFUS, DFAS, VSGX, FMAT, GNMA, NUAG, AVEM, PDP, AVUV, GBIO, BKH, DFAT, DDOG, TNL, MCHP, NULV, AVUS, PGJ, EFAX, ESML, EUSC, NOG, FNDC, FDVV, GMBL, EWU, ITEQ, WEN, SPG, NUSC, TT, HAS, HIG, SUSC, VFVA, FRT, ADM, AFRM, GCACU, RBLX, APPH, COIN, OGN, ARKQ, PAIC, VMAC, EWG, BITE, BITE, MLAC, UWMC, UWMC, MMQ, ATY, DIV, KMPH, LAZR, EWA,

Added Positions: CMBS, VCSH, LEMB, NNY, BAB, EBND, VCIT, SCHR, DGS, IUSV, NUW, ITOT, VOO, VEA, SCHV, NCA, SLYV, SPEM, IEFA, TOTL, SCHH, FB, MUB, IJR, VV, QQQ, HYMB, JPST, AMZN, SCHB, SCHC, SPYV, XLV, MDLZ, XOM, CRM, SO, TTC, MSFT, RTX, KO, MMC, AXP, GOOGL, SCHD, INTC, JNJ, SCHO, NEE, DHR, EL, SPDW, LLY, ABT, SUB, ED, CLX, CSCO, BLK, XLU, TMUS, ESGE, AGNC, MA, WBA, ABBV, SESN, GOOG, KROS, AGG, BNDX, EMB, MUNI, ORCL, IEF, OKE, NKE, NFLX, IWN, MCD, LQD, KR,

CMBS, VCSH, LEMB, NNY, BAB, EBND, VCIT, SCHR, DGS, IUSV, NUW, ITOT, VOO, VEA, SCHV, NCA, SLYV, SPEM, IEFA, TOTL, SCHH, FB, MUB, IJR, VV, QQQ, HYMB, JPST, AMZN, SCHB, SCHC, SPYV, XLV, MDLZ, XOM, CRM, SO, TTC, MSFT, RTX, KO, MMC, AXP, GOOGL, SCHD, INTC, JNJ, SCHO, NEE, DHR, EL, SPDW, LLY, ABT, SUB, ED, CLX, CSCO, BLK, XLU, TMUS, ESGE, AGNC, MA, WBA, ABBV, SESN, GOOG, KROS, AGG, BNDX, EMB, MUNI, ORCL, IEF, OKE, NKE, NFLX, IWN, MCD, LQD, KR, Reduced Positions: MBB, NAN, JQC, NXR, SCHP, FAX, HIO, VMBS, NXQ, NID, IEMG, STIP, IBM, SCHX, SPY, IWB, MMM, NIQ, SCHF, SCHE, MYN, ZTS, VSS, SPYX, ES, VTIP, DAL, JPM, HD, OEF, NKX, SRLN, IVE, SHY, BRK.B, CVX, VTN, COST, MNP, VTI, NXJ, VT, VXUS, APD, SCHA, CMCSA, IWM, EPD, LB, NI, EEM, VIG, TDOC, NXN, NMT, NZF, NVG, CRDF, NAC, VO, VGT, SPLG, SCZ, VNQ, VUG, RARE, MRNA, ACN, LNT, LYV, TMO, UPS, WST, WY, KMI, BPMC, IYR, ACWI, DSI, EFA, FREL, IDU, IEUR, IVW, IWC,

Sold Out: NYV, NMY, NBB, TIPX, WD5A, ALSN, MTCH, SUSB, 40Y1, IAC, INMD, DTIL, ARLO, PRSP, 1GDA, NXC, TRIP, EXPE, IIVI, TREE, CROX, QRTEA, NKG, NBO,

White Plains, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF, iShares CMBS ETF, PowerShares Variable Rate Investment Grade Portfol, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF, sells iShares MBS ETF, Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund, Nuveen NY Municipal Value Fund 2, Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund, Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tortoise Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Tortoise Investment Management, LLC owns 609 stocks with a total value of $485 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Tortoise Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tortoise+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 163,071 shares, 14.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.65% Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (BAB) - 799,960 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.37% iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 193,241 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.2% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 284,432 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 38,956 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.1%

Tortoise Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.11 and $30.21, with an estimated average price of $29.46. The stock is now traded at around $30.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 180,629 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tortoise Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares Variable Rate Investment Grade Portfol. The purchase prices were between $25 and $25.09, with an estimated average price of $25.05. The stock is now traded at around $25.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 211,361 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tortoise Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.99 and $51.08, with an estimated average price of $51.03. The stock is now traded at around $51.095100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 86,563 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tortoise Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.81 and $25.4, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $25.599800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 158,577 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tortoise Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.54 and $26.47, with an estimated average price of $26.07. The stock is now traded at around $26.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 50,716 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tortoise Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 44,227 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tortoise Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares CMBS ETF by 55.45%. The purchase prices were between $53.44 and $54.46, with an estimated average price of $54.05. The stock is now traded at around $54.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 273,994 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tortoise Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 142.18%. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 58,203 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tortoise Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 197.06%. The purchase prices were between $42.58 and $44.57, with an estimated average price of $43.71. The stock is now traded at around $43.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 88,680 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tortoise Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Inc by 2248.94%. The purchase prices were between $9.62 and $10.06, with an estimated average price of $9.83. The stock is now traded at around $10.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 229,022 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tortoise Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon by 4925.31%. The purchase prices were between $25.72 and $26.94, with an estimated average price of $26.42. The stock is now traded at around $26.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 64,324 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tortoise Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1271.25%. The purchase prices were between $92.33 and $94.9, with an estimated average price of $93.73. The stock is now traded at around $96.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 12,259 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tortoise Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $14.16 and $14.46, with an estimated average price of $14.28.

Tortoise Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen NY Municipal Value Fund 2. The sale prices were between $14.68 and $15.04, with an estimated average price of $14.83.

Tortoise Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $22.42 and $23.4, with an estimated average price of $22.78.

Tortoise Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS. The sale prices were between $20.51 and $21.04, with an estimated average price of $20.85.

Tortoise Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The sale prices were between $48.4 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $52.44.

Tortoise Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in II-VI Inc. The sale prices were between $59.91 and $81.67, with an estimated average price of $70.32.