Franklin, Parlapiano, Turner & Welch, LLC Buys Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Trecora Resources

Added Positions: BIV, REZ, XOM, AAPL, NVS, BDX, PSX, MKC, AMZN, TREC, PG, INTC, CVX,

BIV, REZ, XOM, AAPL, NVS, BDX, PSX, MKC, AMZN, TREC, PG, INTC, CVX, Reduced Positions: EXPD, IWF, HUBB, MSFT, RTX, HON, COP, PSA, CSCO, EFA, WBT, IJR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Trecora Resources during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Franklin, Parlapiano, Turner & Welch, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Franklin, Parlapiano, Turner & Welch, LLC owns 49 stocks with a total value of $324 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Franklin, Parlapiano, Turner & Welch, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/franklin%2C+parlapiano%2C+turner+%26+welch%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 280,881 shares, 21.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.73% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 359,000 shares, 9.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.59% iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ET (REZ) - 362,501 shares, 9.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.00% Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 358,288 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.90% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 33,685 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.61%

Franklin, Parlapiano, Turner & Welch, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 23.76%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $145.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 12,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Franklin, Parlapiano, Turner & Welch, LLC added to a holding in Trecora Resources by 86.22%. The purchase prices were between $7.55 and $9.03, with an estimated average price of $8.03. The stock is now traded at around $7.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 28,620 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Franklin, Parlapiano, Turner & Welch, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 37.97%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3327.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 109 shares as of 2021-06-30.