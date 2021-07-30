Kornitzer Capital Management Inc Buys DoubleVerify Holdings Inc, Genius Sports, Builders FirstSource Inc, Sells CyrusOne Inc, , Kansas City Southern

New Purchases: DV, GENI, BLDR, PRPL, CLF, MRVL, TASK, BRP, PRVA, DSP, NPCE, JBI, JBI, OCUL, ICAD, FA, BDSX, CVRX, KRT, MKTW, 4LRA, AQUA, VMEO, AMAT, ENTG, STKL, SYK, APD, DASTY, LRCX, OGN, NFLX, PKI, SQ, MSGM, REPH, PLYA, TTCF, PODD, NOC, APTV, BWMN, ETSY, NET, CI, IEFA, SNAP, WPP,

Investment company Kornitzer Capital Management Inc Current Portfolio ) buys DoubleVerify Holdings Inc, Genius Sports, Builders FirstSource Inc, Eventbrite Inc, Purple Innovation Inc, sells CyrusOne Inc, , Kansas City Southern, KAR Auction Services Inc, Upwork Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc . As of 2021Q2, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc owns 485 stocks with a total value of $6.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 778,031 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 585,134 shares, 1.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34% Hess Corp (HES) - 810,023 shares, 1.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.26% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 462,638 shares, 1.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08% Waste Management Inc (WM) - 432,968 shares, 0.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.19%

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc initiated holding in DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.33 and $47.06, with an estimated average price of $35.66. The stock is now traded at around $34.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 652,805 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Genius Sports Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.23 and $24.93, with an estimated average price of $19.89. The stock is now traded at around $17.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,006,430 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.93 and $52.36, with an estimated average price of $46.36. The stock is now traded at around $44.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 419,837 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Purple Innovation Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.35 and $35.78, with an estimated average price of $30.69. The stock is now traded at around $26.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 592,670 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.6 and $24.44, with an estimated average price of $19.71. The stock is now traded at around $25.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 730,855 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88. The stock is now traded at around $60.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 246,854 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Eventbrite Inc by 112.03%. The purchase prices were between $19 and $23.74, with an estimated average price of $21.23. The stock is now traded at around $17.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,649,085 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc added to a holding in PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr by 53.39%. The purchase prices were between $18.52 and $21.74, with an estimated average price of $20.38. The stock is now traded at around $17.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,181,170 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc added to a holding in HealthEquity Inc by 31.30%. The purchase prices were between $66.24 and $84.6, with an estimated average price of $76.04. The stock is now traded at around $73.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 638,605 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Overstock.com Inc by 418.58%. The purchase prices were between $63.06 and $97.54, with an estimated average price of $79.64. The stock is now traded at around $69.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 155,575 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Momentive Global Inc by 54.32%. The purchase prices were between $16.96 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $19.34. The stock is now traded at around $21.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,542,144 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Ballys Corp by 100.87%. The purchase prices were between $50.9 and $66.95, with an estimated average price of $56.65. The stock is now traded at around $49.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 351,245 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $23.89 and $24.04, with an estimated average price of $23.98.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in KAR Auction Services Inc. The sale prices were between $14.51 and $19.13, with an estimated average price of $16.9.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Zendesk Inc. The sale prices were between $130.67 and $155.35, with an estimated average price of $141.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $34 and $48.95, with an estimated average price of $40.29.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $61.95 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $67.72.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in dMY Technology Group Inc II. The sale prices were between $14.71 and $22.15, with an estimated average price of $18.84.