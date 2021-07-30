Kornitzer Capital Management Inc Buys DoubleVerify Holdings Inc, Genius Sports, Builders FirstSource Inc, Sells CyrusOne Inc, , Kansas City Southern

- New Purchases: DV, GENI, BLDR, PRPL, CLF, MRVL, TASK, BRP, PRVA, DSP, NPCE, JBI, JBI, OCUL, ICAD, FA, BDSX, CVRX, KRT, MKTW, 4LRA, AQUA, VMEO, AMAT, ENTG, STKL, SYK, APD, DASTY, LRCX, OGN, NFLX, PKI, SQ, MSGM, REPH, PLYA, TTCF, PODD, NOC, APTV, BWMN, ETSY, NET, CI, IEFA, SNAP, WPP,
- Added Positions: EB, TBT, HQY, OSTK, MNTV, BALY, SLB, JPM, HYFM, RSI, FFIV, PHR, CSTL, MGM, CLX, SHOO, PGTI, LPRO, GES, PENN, FB, NVEE, ATSG, COP, ZBH, GH, AZN, HALO, WELL, MU, ICFI, TRIP, ESTA, SFT, PAYA, ASML, ADBE, CVX, EQIX, GIS, OSUR, EHTH, DMTK, BAND, TENB, LYFT, PLMR, ADTN, TFC, BLK, CRH, GILD, EVRI, IBM, KMB, MCD, TMO, UNP, JAZZ, KMI, ICLR, ANET, IR, QTRX, DOW, UBER, AZPN, CVS, CHE, EEFT, MRK, SNBR, SYY, RTX, ET, BGS, MPC, GWRE, WDAY, CFG, CMBM, IVV, MMM, AMRN, APOG, BAC, BWA, FSS, HSTM, ITW, INS, LMT, MPAA, PATK, TRNS, TSN, UEIC, KTOS, CODI, WLDN, ENV, NOW, SSTK, LGIH, TACO, MBUU, SIEN, CHCT, UNVR, MIME, BATRK, KNSL, YUMC, VRRM, YEXT, BKR, ACEL, KIDS, LASR, VRCA, IIIV, EVER, OSW, CRNC, IWM,
- Reduced Positions: CONE, KSU, UPWK, CLDR, LITE, KLAC, HFC, VRM, CIEN, LGND, HUBS, IAA, FIVE, T, HZNP, TWLO, LOVE, EXPE, MTZ, ROST, KRNT, EGHT, CDMO, APH, CME, GSK, HD, STAA, KEYS, BP, DHR, EL, DD, LLY, ICE, LVS, CDNA, ABBV, WMS, KO, COO, FDX, NKE, QCOM, RHHBY, CRM, UNH, DIS, KDP, CALX, ZTS, GOOG, LGF.A, ABB, ABT, HES, BAX, CPB, CERN, GD, ILMN, IFF, LOW, SPGI, VTRS, LIN, BKNG, TRMB, WM, WY, SSNC, BFAM, CTLT, CTVA, IAU, AOS, ALNY, ADM, BMY, CAG, EMN, EMR, F, HP, IP, SJM, K, LARK, LGF.B, MRO, NSRGY, NWL, NEM, NSC, ORCL, ROK, RDS.A, SU, TXN, UMBF, UL, V, BUD, PYPL, LTHM, IWD,
- Sold Out: GNMK, KAR, ZEN, 9MW, QTS, DMYD, LSPD, GDOT, IAC, MAS, LH, ATER, ABC, TROW, WBA, ORLY, BKI, XLNX, DAL, IIPR, NOK, CAT,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 778,031 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 585,134 shares, 1.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34%
- Hess Corp (HES) - 810,023 shares, 1.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.26%
- PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 462,638 shares, 1.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%
- Waste Management Inc (WM) - 432,968 shares, 0.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.19%
Kornitzer Capital Management Inc initiated holding in DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.33 and $47.06, with an estimated average price of $35.66. The stock is now traded at around $34.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 652,805 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Genius Sports Ltd (GENI)
Kornitzer Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Genius Sports Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.23 and $24.93, with an estimated average price of $19.89. The stock is now traded at around $17.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,006,430 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR)
Kornitzer Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.93 and $52.36, with an estimated average price of $46.36. The stock is now traded at around $44.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 419,837 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Purple Innovation Inc (PRPL)
Kornitzer Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Purple Innovation Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.35 and $35.78, with an estimated average price of $30.69. The stock is now traded at around $26.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 592,670 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)
Kornitzer Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.6 and $24.44, with an estimated average price of $19.71. The stock is now traded at around $25.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 730,855 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)
Kornitzer Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88. The stock is now traded at around $60.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 246,854 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Eventbrite Inc (EB)
Kornitzer Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Eventbrite Inc by 112.03%. The purchase prices were between $19 and $23.74, with an estimated average price of $21.23. The stock is now traded at around $17.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,649,085 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr (TBT)
Kornitzer Capital Management Inc added to a holding in PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr by 53.39%. The purchase prices were between $18.52 and $21.74, with an estimated average price of $20.38. The stock is now traded at around $17.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,181,170 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: HealthEquity Inc (HQY)
Kornitzer Capital Management Inc added to a holding in HealthEquity Inc by 31.30%. The purchase prices were between $66.24 and $84.6, with an estimated average price of $76.04. The stock is now traded at around $73.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 638,605 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Overstock.com Inc (OSTK)
Kornitzer Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Overstock.com Inc by 418.58%. The purchase prices were between $63.06 and $97.54, with an estimated average price of $79.64. The stock is now traded at around $69.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 155,575 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Momentive Global Inc (MNTV)
Kornitzer Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Momentive Global Inc by 54.32%. The purchase prices were between $16.96 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $19.34. The stock is now traded at around $21.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,542,144 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Ballys Corp (BALY)
Kornitzer Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Ballys Corp by 100.87%. The purchase prices were between $50.9 and $66.95, with an estimated average price of $56.65. The stock is now traded at around $49.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 351,245 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (GNMK)
Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $23.89 and $24.04, with an estimated average price of $23.98.Sold Out: KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR)
Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in KAR Auction Services Inc. The sale prices were between $14.51 and $19.13, with an estimated average price of $16.9.Sold Out: Zendesk Inc (ZEN)
Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Zendesk Inc. The sale prices were between $130.67 and $155.35, with an estimated average price of $141.Sold Out: Marvell Technology Inc (9MW)
Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $34 and $48.95, with an estimated average price of $40.29.Sold Out: QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS)
Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $61.95 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $67.72.Sold Out: dMY Technology Group Inc II (DMYD)
Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in dMY Technology Group Inc II. The sale prices were between $14.71 and $22.15, with an estimated average price of $18.84.
