Kornitzer Capital Management Inc Buys DoubleVerify Holdings Inc, Genius Sports, Builders FirstSource Inc, Sells CyrusOne Inc, , Kansas City Southern

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Kornitzer Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys DoubleVerify Holdings Inc, Genius Sports, Builders FirstSource Inc, Eventbrite Inc, Purple Innovation Inc, sells CyrusOne Inc, , Kansas City Southern, KAR Auction Services Inc, Upwork Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc . As of 2021Q2, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc owns 485 stocks with a total value of $6.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of KORNITZER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kornitzer+capital+management+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of KORNITZER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 778,031 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 585,134 shares, 1.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34%
  3. Hess Corp (HES) - 810,023 shares, 1.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.26%
  4. PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 462,638 shares, 1.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%
  5. Waste Management Inc (WM) - 432,968 shares, 0.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.19%
New Purchase: DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc initiated holding in DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.33 and $47.06, with an estimated average price of $35.66. The stock is now traded at around $34.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 652,805 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Genius Sports Ltd (GENI)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Genius Sports Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.23 and $24.93, with an estimated average price of $19.89. The stock is now traded at around $17.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,006,430 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.93 and $52.36, with an estimated average price of $46.36. The stock is now traded at around $44.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 419,837 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Purple Innovation Inc (PRPL)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Purple Innovation Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.35 and $35.78, with an estimated average price of $30.69. The stock is now traded at around $26.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 592,670 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.6 and $24.44, with an estimated average price of $19.71. The stock is now traded at around $25.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 730,855 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88. The stock is now traded at around $60.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 246,854 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Eventbrite Inc (EB)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Eventbrite Inc by 112.03%. The purchase prices were between $19 and $23.74, with an estimated average price of $21.23. The stock is now traded at around $17.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,649,085 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr (TBT)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc added to a holding in PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr by 53.39%. The purchase prices were between $18.52 and $21.74, with an estimated average price of $20.38. The stock is now traded at around $17.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,181,170 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: HealthEquity Inc (HQY)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc added to a holding in HealthEquity Inc by 31.30%. The purchase prices were between $66.24 and $84.6, with an estimated average price of $76.04. The stock is now traded at around $73.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 638,605 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Overstock.com Inc (OSTK)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Overstock.com Inc by 418.58%. The purchase prices were between $63.06 and $97.54, with an estimated average price of $79.64. The stock is now traded at around $69.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 155,575 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Momentive Global Inc (MNTV)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Momentive Global Inc by 54.32%. The purchase prices were between $16.96 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $19.34. The stock is now traded at around $21.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,542,144 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ballys Corp (BALY)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Ballys Corp by 100.87%. The purchase prices were between $50.9 and $66.95, with an estimated average price of $56.65. The stock is now traded at around $49.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 351,245 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (GNMK)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $23.89 and $24.04, with an estimated average price of $23.98.

Sold Out: KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in KAR Auction Services Inc. The sale prices were between $14.51 and $19.13, with an estimated average price of $16.9.

Sold Out: Zendesk Inc (ZEN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Zendesk Inc. The sale prices were between $130.67 and $155.35, with an estimated average price of $141.

Sold Out: Marvell Technology Inc (9MW)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $34 and $48.95, with an estimated average price of $40.29.

Sold Out: QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $61.95 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $67.72.

Sold Out: dMY Technology Group Inc II (DMYD)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in dMY Technology Group Inc II. The sale prices were between $14.71 and $22.15, with an estimated average price of $18.84.



Here is the complete portfolio of KORNITZER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC . Also check out:

1. KORNITZER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC 's Undervalued Stocks
2. KORNITZER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. KORNITZER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that KORNITZER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying
