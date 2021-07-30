Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF, Tesla Inc, Focus Financial Partners Inc, Sells Chegg Inc, Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF

- New Purchases: DFAS, FOCS, ZI, PINS, OKTA, BABA, HD, AMGN, WFC,
- Added Positions: TSLA, DASH, IVV, LYFT, GOOG, BRK.B, FB, BA, GOOGL, MSFT, SQ, PG, JNJ, JPM, ADP, PFE, VNQ, DIS, MMM, INTC, AMZN,
- Reduced Positions: CHGG, IJH, COUP, NML, GLD, BSV, VWO, EFA, EMR, IJR, BND,
These are the top 5 holdings of Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC
- Coupa Software Inc (COUP) - 102,321 shares, 15.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.92%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 112,080 shares, 8.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 56,832 shares, 7.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
- iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 50,185 shares, 6.98% of the total portfolio.
- S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 23,045 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio.
Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.29 and $58.87, with an estimated average price of $58.14. The stock is now traded at around $57.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.16%. The holding were 153,891 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Focus Financial Partners Inc (FOCS)
Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Focus Financial Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.62 and $54.45, with an estimated average price of $48.11. The stock is now traded at around $51.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (ZI)
Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.71 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $47. The stock is now traded at around $53.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 15,184 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84. The stock is now traded at around $58.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 9,326 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Okta Inc (OKTA)
Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Okta Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.72 and $285.35, with an estimated average price of $240.59. The stock is now traded at around $247.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 2,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $195.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 2857.41%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $687.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.61%. The holding were 9,582 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: DoorDash Inc (DASH)
Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in DoorDash Inc by 60.92%. The purchase prices were between $112.99 and $183.91, with an estimated average price of $146.25. The stock is now traded at around $174.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 14,528 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 92.88%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $440.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 3,765 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 92.96%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $356.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,109 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 61.55%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $278.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,281 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Boeing Co (BA)
Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 56.87%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $226.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,924 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC. Also check out:
