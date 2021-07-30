Ccm Investment Advisers Llc Buys Broadcom Inc, Organon, Sells Verizon Communications Inc, Zebra Technologies Corp, Eli Lilly and Co

New Purchases: AVGO, OGN,

AVGO, OGN, Added Positions: BMY, UPS, AMAT, AKAM, ABBV, PEAK, MRK, JNJ, GILD, CB, CERN, BKNG, CVS, COF, ADBE,

BMY, UPS, AMAT, AKAM, ABBV, PEAK, MRK, JNJ, GILD, CB, CERN, BKNG, CVS, COF, ADBE, Reduced Positions: VZ, ZBRA, GOOGL, LRCX, PG, PEP, JBL, MSFT, CAT, LLY, TSN, SJM, DLR, AAPL, MDU, WMT, SHW, LOW, HUM,

Columbia, SC, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Broadcom Inc, Organon, sells Verizon Communications Inc, Zebra Technologies Corp, Eli Lilly and Co, Digital Realty Trust Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ccm Investment Advisers Llc. As of 2021Q2, Ccm Investment Advisers Llc owns 64 stocks with a total value of $780 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CCM INVESTMENT ADVISERS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ccm+investment+advisers+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 10,699 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.63% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 184,330 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,115 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 89,322 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.74% Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 28,700 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.48%

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69. The stock is now traded at around $485.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 29,160 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,261 shares as of 2021-06-30.