Ccm Investment Advisers Llc Buys Broadcom Inc, Organon, Sells Verizon Communications Inc, Zebra Technologies Corp, Eli Lilly and Co

- New Purchases: AVGO, OGN,
- Added Positions: BMY, UPS, AMAT, AKAM, ABBV, PEAK, MRK, JNJ, GILD, CB, CERN, BKNG, CVS, COF, ADBE,
- Reduced Positions: VZ, ZBRA, GOOGL, LRCX, PG, PEP, JBL, MSFT, CAT, LLY, TSN, SJM, DLR, AAPL, MDU, WMT, SHW, LOW, HUM,
For the details of CCM INVESTMENT ADVISERS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ccm+investment+advisers+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CCM INVESTMENT ADVISERS LLC
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 10,699 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.63%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 184,330 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,115 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 89,322 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.74%
- Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 28,700 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.48%
Ccm Investment Advisers Llc initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69. The stock is now traded at around $485.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 29,160 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)
Ccm Investment Advisers Llc initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,261 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of CCM INVESTMENT ADVISERS LLC.
