Essex Financial Services, Inc. Buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, iShares Silver Trust, Sells Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, United States Steel Corp, Lumentum Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
Essex, CT, based Investment company Essex Financial Services, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, iShares Silver Trust, Mesabi Trust, Schlumberger, sells Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, United States Steel Corp, Lumentum Holdings Inc, CSX Corp, ASML Holding NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Essex Financial Services, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Essex Financial Services, Inc. owns 461 stocks with a total value of $684 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Essex Financial Services, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/essex+financial+services%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Essex Financial Services, Inc.
  1. Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL) - 32,971 shares, 7.72% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 240,364 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio.
  3. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 70,070 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio.
  4. Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) - 777,733 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio.
  5. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) - 70,291 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)

Essex Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $1453.12 and $1753.25, with an estimated average price of $1566.13. The stock is now traded at around $1492.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.72%. The holding were 32,971 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM)

Essex Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.21 and $48.92, with an estimated average price of $44.38. The stock is now traded at around $46.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 175,148 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

Essex Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $22.7 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $23.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 189,818 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Mesabi Trust (MSB)

Essex Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Mesabi Trust. The purchase prices were between $30.08 and $38.88, with an estimated average price of $36.01. The stock is now traded at around $34.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 86,281 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)

Essex Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64. The stock is now traded at around $28.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 82,348 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM)

Essex Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The purchase prices were between $57 and $68.77, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $59.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 40,248 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)

Essex Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $67.43 and $94.71, with an estimated average price of $84.27.

Sold Out: United States Steel Corp (X)

Essex Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in United States Steel Corp. The sale prices were between $21.23 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $24.67.

Sold Out: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)

Essex Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.

Sold Out: ASML Holding NV (ASML)

Essex Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in ASML Holding NV. The sale prices were between $601.88 and $709.33, with an estimated average price of $658.82.



Here is the complete portfolio of Essex Financial Services, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Essex Financial Services, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Essex Financial Services, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Essex Financial Services, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Essex Financial Services, Inc. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
