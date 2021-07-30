Essex Financial Services, Inc. Buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, iShares Silver Trust, Sells Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, United States Steel Corp, Lumentum Holdings Inc

New Purchases: TPL, WPM, SLV, MSB, SLB, ADM, PDBC, SBR, BMO, SPHQ, WOOD, FXC, QQQJ, BHP, L, FXA, AB, LAND, BG, CACI, PBT, SGOL, GDX, MMP, OSK, AMD, HAL, ISRG, KRP, OIH, VXF, WMB, PAVE, PKI, SJT, ENB, NEM, SLG, LBRDK, DLS, AMP, BNS, BAM, SHW, XOP, TOL, BIP, LBRDA, EWX, IEMG, MOO, SPAK, VPU, FISV, RGLD, TXN, BEP, ARKQ, GLDM, JPUS, VOE, VSS, AON, ELS, MMC, PAYX, PSA, BGS, DFS, GM, APTV, PSXP, ANEW, ARKW, DFAS, DON, EES, HACK, IBDN, JMST, PFM, RSX, SCZ, VDE, BIIB, CERN, SCHW, CTXS, COP, CRT, DMLP, EW, EQT, GSK, IP, MGM, MAS, NOC, PGR, RBBN, SCCO, UMPQ, VTN, AGNC, VNOM, FTAI, YUMC, DELL, COIN, DFAC, DFAU, FINX, IBDO, IHE, PGX, RDIV, SGDJ, XLE, XLI, XLK, XLV, NYCB, NRK, DSM, OCSL, PRTK, PNNT, SAND, TMQ,

TPL, WPM, SLV, MSB, SLB, ADM, PDBC, SBR, BMO, SPHQ, WOOD, FXC, QQQJ, BHP, L, FXA, AB, LAND, BG, CACI, PBT, SGOL, GDX, MMP, OSK, AMD, HAL, ISRG, KRP, OIH, VXF, WMB, PAVE, PKI, SJT, ENB, NEM, SLG, LBRDK, DLS, AMP, BNS, BAM, SHW, XOP, TOL, BIP, LBRDA, EWX, IEMG, MOO, SPAK, VPU, FISV, RGLD, TXN, BEP, ARKQ, GLDM, JPUS, VOE, VSS, AON, ELS, MMC, PAYX, PSA, BGS, DFS, GM, APTV, PSXP, ANEW, ARKW, DFAS, DON, EES, HACK, IBDN, JMST, PFM, RSX, SCZ, VDE, BIIB, CERN, SCHW, CTXS, COP, CRT, DMLP, EW, EQT, GSK, IP, MGM, MAS, NOC, PGR, RBBN, SCCO, UMPQ, VTN, AGNC, VNOM, FTAI, YUMC, DELL, COIN, DFAC, DFAU, FINX, IBDO, IHE, PGX, RDIV, SGDJ, XLE, XLI, XLK, XLV, NYCB, NRK, DSM, OCSL, PRTK, PNNT, SAND, TMQ, Added Positions: IAU,

IAU, Reduced Positions: CSX,

CSX, Sold Out: STX, X, LITE, ASML,

Essex, CT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, iShares Silver Trust, Mesabi Trust, Schlumberger, sells Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, United States Steel Corp, Lumentum Holdings Inc, CSX Corp, ASML Holding NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Essex Financial Services, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Essex Financial Services, Inc. owns 461 stocks with a total value of $684 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Essex Financial Services, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/essex+financial+services%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL) - 32,971 shares, 7.72% of the total portfolio. New Position Apple Inc (AAPL) - 240,364 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 70,070 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) - 777,733 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) - 70,291 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio.

Essex Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $1453.12 and $1753.25, with an estimated average price of $1566.13. The stock is now traded at around $1492.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.72%. The holding were 32,971 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Essex Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.21 and $48.92, with an estimated average price of $44.38. The stock is now traded at around $46.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 175,148 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Essex Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $22.7 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $23.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 189,818 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Essex Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Mesabi Trust. The purchase prices were between $30.08 and $38.88, with an estimated average price of $36.01. The stock is now traded at around $34.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 86,281 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Essex Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64. The stock is now traded at around $28.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 82,348 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Essex Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The purchase prices were between $57 and $68.77, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $59.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 40,248 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Essex Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $67.43 and $94.71, with an estimated average price of $84.27.

Essex Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in United States Steel Corp. The sale prices were between $21.23 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $24.67.

Essex Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.

Essex Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in ASML Holding NV. The sale prices were between $601.88 and $709.33, with an estimated average price of $658.82.