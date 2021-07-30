Essex Financial Services, Inc. Buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, iShares Silver Trust, Sells Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, United States Steel Corp, Lumentum Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: TPL, WPM, SLV, MSB, SLB, ADM, PDBC, SBR, BMO, SPHQ, WOOD, FXC, QQQJ, BHP, L, FXA, AB, LAND, BG, CACI, PBT, SGOL, GDX, MMP, OSK, AMD, HAL, ISRG, KRP, OIH, VXF, WMB, PAVE, PKI, SJT, ENB, NEM, SLG, LBRDK, DLS, AMP, BNS, BAM, SHW, XOP, TOL, BIP, LBRDA, EWX, IEMG, MOO, SPAK, VPU, FISV, RGLD, TXN, BEP, ARKQ, GLDM, JPUS, VOE, VSS, AON, ELS, MMC, PAYX, PSA, BGS, DFS, GM, APTV, PSXP, ANEW, ARKW, DFAS, DON, EES, HACK, IBDN, JMST, PFM, RSX, SCZ, VDE, BIIB, CERN, SCHW, CTXS, COP, CRT, DMLP, EW, EQT, GSK, IP, MGM, MAS, NOC, PGR, RBBN, SCCO, UMPQ, VTN, AGNC, VNOM, FTAI, YUMC, DELL, COIN, DFAC, DFAU, FINX, IBDO, IHE, PGX, RDIV, SGDJ, XLE, XLI, XLK, XLV, NYCB, NRK, DSM, OCSL, PRTK, PNNT, SAND, TMQ,
- Added Positions: IAU,
- Reduced Positions: CSX,
- Sold Out: STX, X, LITE, ASML,
For the details of Essex Financial Services, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/essex+financial+services%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Essex Financial Services, Inc.
- Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL) - 32,971 shares, 7.72% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 240,364 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio.
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 70,070 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio.
- Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) - 777,733 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio.
- Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) - 70,291 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio.
Essex Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $1453.12 and $1753.25, with an estimated average price of $1566.13. The stock is now traded at around $1492.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.72%. The holding were 32,971 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM)
Essex Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.21 and $48.92, with an estimated average price of $44.38. The stock is now traded at around $46.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 175,148 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)
Essex Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $22.7 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $23.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 189,818 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Mesabi Trust (MSB)
Essex Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Mesabi Trust. The purchase prices were between $30.08 and $38.88, with an estimated average price of $36.01. The stock is now traded at around $34.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 86,281 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)
Essex Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64. The stock is now traded at around $28.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 82,348 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM)
Essex Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The purchase prices were between $57 and $68.77, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $59.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 40,248 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)
Essex Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $67.43 and $94.71, with an estimated average price of $84.27.Sold Out: United States Steel Corp (X)
Essex Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in United States Steel Corp. The sale prices were between $21.23 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $24.67.Sold Out: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)
Essex Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.Sold Out: ASML Holding NV (ASML)
Essex Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in ASML Holding NV. The sale prices were between $601.88 and $709.33, with an estimated average price of $658.82.
