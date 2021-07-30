Logo
Paradigm, Strategies in Wealth Management, LLC Buys iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF, Sells Invesco Preferred ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill E

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Paradigm, Strategies in Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF, sells Invesco Preferred ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Oxford Square Capital Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Paradigm, Strategies in Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Paradigm, Strategies in Wealth Management, LLC owns 259 stocks with a total value of $111 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Paradigm, Strategies in Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/paradigm%2C+strategies+in+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Paradigm, Strategies in Wealth Management, LLC
  1. iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM) - 668,804 shares, 14.91% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 250,037 shares, 11.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.29%
  3. iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (IBDN) - 492,025 shares, 11.24% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 125,832 shares, 8.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77%
  5. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO) - 266,229 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)

Paradigm, Strategies in Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.74 and $24.78, with an estimated average price of $24.75. The stock is now traded at around $24.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.91%. The holding were 668,804 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (IBDN)

Paradigm, Strategies in Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.32 and $25.38, with an estimated average price of $25.35. The stock is now traded at around $25.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.24%. The holding were 492,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO)

Paradigm, Strategies in Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.97 and $26.07, with an estimated average price of $26.02. The stock is now traded at around $26.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.24%. The holding were 266,229 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP)

Paradigm, Strategies in Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.19 and $26.4, with an estimated average price of $26.32. The stock is now traded at around $26.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.05%. The holding were 170,763 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMK)

Paradigm, Strategies in Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.2 and $26.27, with an estimated average price of $26.24. The stock is now traded at around $26.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 78,853 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMJ)

Paradigm, Strategies in Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.6 and $25.65, with an estimated average price of $25.63. The stock is now traded at around $25.623100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 78,739 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Himax Technologies Inc (HIMX)

Paradigm, Strategies in Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Himax Technologies Inc by 673.81%. The purchase prices were between $10.36 and $16.66, with an estimated average price of $13.21. The stock is now traded at around $13.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 20,003 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Senseonics Holdings Inc (SENS)

Paradigm, Strategies in Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Senseonics Holdings Inc by 710.14%. The purchase prices were between $1.71 and $4.14, with an estimated average price of $2.53. The stock is now traded at around $3.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 40,507 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Paradigm, Strategies in Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $122.06, with an estimated average price of $118.1. The stock is now traded at around $115.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Paradigm, Strategies in Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $429.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc (USX)

Paradigm, Strategies in Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc by 847.37%. The purchase prices were between $8.6 and $11.94, with an estimated average price of $10.68. The stock is now traded at around $8.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)

Paradigm, Strategies in Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 31.54%. The purchase prices were between $30.87 and $33.4, with an estimated average price of $32.24. The stock is now traded at around $30.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,808 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)

Paradigm, Strategies in Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.47 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $91.49.

Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Paradigm, Strategies in Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64.

Sold Out: Oxford Square Capital Corp (OXSQ)

Paradigm, Strategies in Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Oxford Square Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $4.59 and $5.12, with an estimated average price of $4.94.

Sold Out: New York Mortgage Trust Inc (NYMT)

Paradigm, Strategies in Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in New York Mortgage Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $4.28 and $4.82, with an estimated average price of $4.55.

Sold Out: AllianceBernstein Holding LP (AB)

Paradigm, Strategies in Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in AllianceBernstein Holding LP. The sale prices were between $39.8 and $46.69, with an estimated average price of $43.5.

Sold Out: USD Partners LP (USDP)

Paradigm, Strategies in Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in USD Partners LP. The sale prices were between $5.58 and $7.55, with an estimated average price of $6.28.



Here is the complete portfolio of Paradigm, Strategies in Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Paradigm, Strategies in Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Paradigm, Strategies in Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Paradigm, Strategies in Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Paradigm, Strategies in Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying
