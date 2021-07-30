Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Buys Ormat Technologies Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Oracle Corp, BHP Group PLC, Kellogg Co

New Purchases: BP, DHR, O,

BP, DHR, O, Added Positions: ORA, TMO, AMZN, AWK, MFC, SLB, NEE, COST, WMT, D, MKC, MRK, VZ, SO, ALB, RDS.A, T, VIG, VTI, NVDA,

ORA, TMO, AMZN, AWK, MFC, SLB, NEE, COST, WMT, D, MKC, MRK, VZ, SO, ALB, RDS.A, T, VIG, VTI, NVDA, Reduced Positions: ORCL, K, LOW, LLY, AAPL, GOOG, BAC, MSFT, BK, PSX, UPS, JPM, CAT, COP, GLW, HSIC, IP, TFC, GM, WFC, XOM, STT, CVS, NSC, AME, PEP, BHP, HD, GOOGL, GE, BMY, PG, CLX, BA, BRK.B,

ORCL, K, LOW, LLY, AAPL, GOOG, BAC, MSFT, BK, PSX, UPS, JPM, CAT, COP, GLW, HSIC, IP, TFC, GM, WFC, XOM, STT, CVS, NSC, AME, PEP, BHP, HD, GOOGL, GE, BMY, PG, CLX, BA, BRK.B, Sold Out: BBL, WTRG, USB, VXUS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Ormat Technologies Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Amazon.com Inc, BP PLC, Manulife Financial Corp, sells Oracle Corp, BHP Group PLC, Kellogg Co, Essential Utilities Inc, Eli Lilly and Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC owns 97 stocks with a total value of $261 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 75,199 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.62% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 32,441 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.52% Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA) - 74,052 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 108.10% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 46,737 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.02% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,754 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.18%

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC initiated holding in BP PLC. The purchase prices were between $24.26 and $28.38, with an estimated average price of $26.17. The stock is now traded at around $24.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $297.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 765 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.5 and $71.08, with an estimated average price of $67.71. The stock is now traded at around $70.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Ormat Technologies Inc by 108.10%. The purchase prices were between $64.22 and $80.81, with an estimated average price of $71.32. The stock is now traded at around $69.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 74,052 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 172.39%. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $540.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,825 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 32.46%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3327.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 457 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Manulife Financial Corp by 72.40%. The purchase prices were between $19.35 and $22.16, with an estimated average price of $20.97. The stock is now traded at around $19.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 27,325 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64. The stock is now traded at around $28.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 921 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in BHP Group PLC. The sale prices were between $55.81 and $66.84, with an estimated average price of $61.03.

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Essential Utilities Inc. The sale prices were between $44.72 and $49.09, with an estimated average price of $46.87.

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $54.74 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $58.61.

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The sale prices were between $62.21 and $66.97, with an estimated average price of $64.98.