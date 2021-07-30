Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Buys Ormat Technologies Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Oracle Corp, BHP Group PLC, Kellogg Co

- New Purchases: BP, DHR, O,
- Added Positions: ORA, TMO, AMZN, AWK, MFC, SLB, NEE, COST, WMT, D, MKC, MRK, VZ, SO, ALB, RDS.A, T, VIG, VTI, NVDA,
- Reduced Positions: ORCL, K, LOW, LLY, AAPL, GOOG, BAC, MSFT, BK, PSX, UPS, JPM, CAT, COP, GLW, HSIC, IP, TFC, GM, WFC, XOM, STT, CVS, NSC, AME, PEP, BHP, HD, GOOGL, GE, BMY, PG, CLX, BA, BRK.B,
- Sold Out: BBL, WTRG, USB, VXUS,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 75,199 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.62%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 32,441 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.52%
- Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA) - 74,052 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 108.10%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 46,737 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.02%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,754 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.18%
Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC initiated holding in BP PLC. The purchase prices were between $24.26 and $28.38, with an estimated average price of $26.17. The stock is now traded at around $24.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Danaher Corp (DHR)
Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $297.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 765 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Realty Income Corp (O)
Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.5 and $71.08, with an estimated average price of $67.71. The stock is now traded at around $70.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA)
Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Ormat Technologies Inc by 108.10%. The purchase prices were between $64.22 and $80.81, with an estimated average price of $71.32. The stock is now traded at around $69.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 74,052 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 172.39%. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $540.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,825 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 32.46%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3327.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 457 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Manulife Financial Corp (MFC)
Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Manulife Financial Corp by 72.40%. The purchase prices were between $19.35 and $22.16, with an estimated average price of $20.97. The stock is now traded at around $19.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 27,325 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)
Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64. The stock is now traded at around $28.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 921 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: BHP Group PLC (BBL)
Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in BHP Group PLC. The sale prices were between $55.81 and $66.84, with an estimated average price of $61.03.Sold Out: Essential Utilities Inc (WTRG)
Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Essential Utilities Inc. The sale prices were between $44.72 and $49.09, with an estimated average price of $46.87.Sold Out: U.S. Bancorp (USB)
Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $54.74 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $58.61.Sold Out: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)
Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The sale prices were between $62.21 and $66.97, with an estimated average price of $64.98.
