Parcion Private Wealth LLC Buys iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Sells iShares Gold Trust, iShares MSCI China ETF, iShares California Muni Bond ETF

- New Purchases: FALN, NUMG, VSGX, NUSC, SMOG, TMUS, ESML, SPSB, ROM, VNQ, BND, QCOM, QADB, FTNT, PM, PTON, BAR,
- Added Positions: EEMS, XLE, ESGD, KRE, VWO, VV, AMZN, VBR, SHM, MUB, CRWD, SQ, TSCO, VBK, DOCU, VO, DNMR, IGSB, FNKO, VTI, AAPL, VFC, V, GOOGL, CRM, NVDA, NEE, RDFN, CVX, MDT, CB, CSCO, DIS, INTC, QCLN, CAT, F, INVH, TSLA, ICLN, NFLX, SWKS,
- Reduced Positions: VOT, MCHI, PCAR, SUB, STIP, AVLR, CMF, SHV, SDY, MSFT, IVV, AGG, ROK, IJS, MMC, VUG, PEP, TMO, UNP, RODM, JPM, EFA, QQQ, KO, BA, BLK, LMT, LLY, RTX, COST, UNH, BABA,
- Sold Out: IAU, CNXC, IEFA, NMZ, SNX, DEO, MHI, XOP,
These are the top 5 holdings of Parcion Private Wealth LLC
- Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) - 225,848 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.53%
- iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD) - 587,221 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.91%
- The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 754,173 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.12%
- iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (EEMS) - 612,459 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 143.78%
- iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 354,959 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.35%
Parcion Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.92 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $30.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 717,259 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG)
Parcion Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.49 and $54.95, with an estimated average price of $51.98. The stock is now traded at around $55.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 111,855 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX)
Parcion Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.9 and $65.28, with an estimated average price of $63.4. The stock is now traded at around $63.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 52,632 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC)
Parcion Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $44.45. The stock is now traded at around $44.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 55,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (SMOG)
Parcion Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $135.64 and $162.39, with an estimated average price of $151.33. The stock is now traded at around $157.462400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,457 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Parcion Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59. The stock is now traded at around $144.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,553 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (EEMS)
Parcion Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 143.78%. The purchase prices were between $57.14 and $62.95, with an estimated average price of $60.07. The stock is now traded at around $62.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 612,459 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Parcion Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 40.12%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $49.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 754,173 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD)
Parcion Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 28.91%. The purchase prices were between $74.92 and $81.51, with an estimated average price of $78.75. The stock is now traded at around $79.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 587,221 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)
Parcion Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 29.75%. The purchase prices were between $63.34 and $70.97, with an estimated average price of $68.03. The stock is now traded at around $62.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 514,113 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Parcion Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 177.70%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $51.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 182,204 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV)
Parcion Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF by 32.70%. The purchase prices were between $184.72 and $200.75, with an estimated average price of $194.45. The stock is now traded at around $205.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 72,759 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Parcion Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.Sold Out: Concentrix Corp (CNXC)
Parcion Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Concentrix Corp. The sale prices were between $147.6 and $160.8, with an estimated average price of $153.7.Sold Out: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Parcion Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63.Sold Out: Synnex Corp (SNX)
Parcion Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Synnex Corp. The sale prices were between $114.84 and $129.5, with an estimated average price of $122.79.Sold Out: Nuveen Municipal High Income Opp Fund (NMZ)
Parcion Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opp Fund. The sale prices were between $14.43 and $15.39, with an estimated average price of $14.92.Sold Out: Diageo PLC (DEO)
Parcion Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Diageo PLC. The sale prices were between $164.21 and $195.76, with an estimated average price of $185.5.
