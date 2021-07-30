Logo
Parcion Private Wealth LLC Buys iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Sells iShares Gold Trust, iShares MSCI China ETF, iShares California Muni Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Parcion Private Wealth LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, sells iShares Gold Trust, iShares MSCI China ETF, iShares California Muni Bond ETF, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Concentrix Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Parcion Private Wealth LLC. As of 2021Q2, Parcion Private Wealth LLC owns 195 stocks with a total value of $950 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Parcion Private Wealth LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/parcion+private+wealth+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Parcion Private Wealth LLC
  1. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) - 225,848 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.53%
  2. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD) - 587,221 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.91%
  3. The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 754,173 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.12%
  4. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (EEMS) - 612,459 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 143.78%
  5. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 354,959 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.35%
New Purchase: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.92 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $30.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 717,259 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.49 and $54.95, with an estimated average price of $51.98. The stock is now traded at around $55.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 111,855 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.9 and $65.28, with an estimated average price of $63.4. The stock is now traded at around $63.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 52,632 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $44.45. The stock is now traded at around $44.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 55,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (SMOG)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $135.64 and $162.39, with an estimated average price of $151.33. The stock is now traded at around $157.462400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,457 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59. The stock is now traded at around $144.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,553 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (EEMS)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 143.78%. The purchase prices were between $57.14 and $62.95, with an estimated average price of $60.07. The stock is now traded at around $62.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 612,459 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 40.12%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $49.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 754,173 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 28.91%. The purchase prices were between $74.92 and $81.51, with an estimated average price of $78.75. The stock is now traded at around $79.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 587,221 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 29.75%. The purchase prices were between $63.34 and $70.97, with an estimated average price of $68.03. The stock is now traded at around $62.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 514,113 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 177.70%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $51.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 182,204 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF by 32.70%. The purchase prices were between $184.72 and $200.75, with an estimated average price of $194.45. The stock is now traded at around $205.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 72,759 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Sold Out: Concentrix Corp (CNXC)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Concentrix Corp. The sale prices were between $147.6 and $160.8, with an estimated average price of $153.7.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63.

Sold Out: Synnex Corp (SNX)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Synnex Corp. The sale prices were between $114.84 and $129.5, with an estimated average price of $122.79.

Sold Out: Nuveen Municipal High Income Opp Fund (NMZ)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opp Fund. The sale prices were between $14.43 and $15.39, with an estimated average price of $14.92.

Sold Out: Diageo PLC (DEO)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Diageo PLC. The sale prices were between $164.21 and $195.76, with an estimated average price of $185.5.



Here is the complete portfolio of Parcion Private Wealth LLC. Also check out:

