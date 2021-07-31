ACTIVISION BLIZZARD ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Activision Blizzard, Inc. on Behalf of Activision Blizzard Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Activision Blizzard, Inc. (“Activision Blizzard” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ATVI) on behalf of Activision Blizzard stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Activision Blizzard has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

The investigation is to determine whether certain Activision officers and directors violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and breached their fiduciary duties to the Company. Activision develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas and abroad.

After a two-year investigation, the California Dept. of Fair Employment and Housing filed a lawsuit against the Company alleging a 'pervasive frat boy workplace culture.' The agency found that the Company discriminated against female employees in terms of conditions of employment, including compensation, assignment, promotion, and termination and consistently failed to take steps to prevent discrimination, harassment, and retaliation. In response, nearly 1,000 current and former Activision employees have signed a letter calling the Company's responses to the lawsuit 'abhorrent and insulting,' and dozens of current and former employees have come out on social media to share their own allegations of discrimination. Additionally, several gaming outlets have halted coverage of any games released by the Company.

