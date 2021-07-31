WATERDROP ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Waterdrop Inc. on Behalf of Waterdrop Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Waterdrop Inc. (“Waterdrop” or the “Company”) (NYSE: WDH) on behalf of Waterdrop stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Waterdrop has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On or about May 7, 2021, Waterdrop conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling 30 million American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) priced at $12.00 per ADS and raising approximately $360 million. Following the IPO, news outlets have reported that Waterdrop received pushback on its capital markets plan from the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, which wanted the Company's listing postponed, leading to an acceleration of the revision of relevant cybersecurity review rules now impacting Waterdrop.

On July 26, 2021, Waterdrop's ADSs closed at $5.06, representing a decline of $6.94 per ADS, or 57.83% since the IPO.

