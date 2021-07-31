Hasbro Inc (HAS) Chairman & CEO Brian Goldner Sold $21.3 million of Shares

Chairman & CEO of Hasbro Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Brian Goldner (insider trades) sold 210,378 shares of HAS on 07/28/2021 at an average price of $101.05 a share. The total sale was $21.3 million.
For the complete insider trading history of HAS, click here.
- CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
- Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
- Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
- Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.
Please Login to leave a comment