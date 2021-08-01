MissFresh Launches in Ningbo, Adding 17th City as National Expansion Gains Pace

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

MissFresh Launches in Ningbo, Adding 17th City as National Expansion Gains Pace

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NINGBO, China, July 31, 2021

NINGBO, China, July 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MissFresh Limited ("MissFresh" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MF), an innovator and leader in China's neighborhood retail industry, has launched its Distributed Mini Warehouse-supported fast home delivery operations in Ningbo, offering a range of more than 4,300 products to be delivered in 39 minutes on average. With this latest expansion, MissFresh strengthens its Distributed Mini Warehouse (DMW) network – which integrates warehousing, sorting and distribution to streamline the retail distribution chain – in East China and now operates in 17 first- and second-tier cities.

According to the City Ranking for Business Attractiveness 2021 by the Yicai Big Data Project, Ningbo and 14 other cities were included on the "New First-tier Cities List". With a population of more than 9.4 million, there is high demand in Ningbo for convenient online shopping and fast home delivery of high-quality fresh produce and fast-moving consumer goods. MissFresh's launch in Ningbo is in line with its strategy to continuously expand its DMW network in first- and second-tier cities. The launch will also bolster MissFresh's East China regional supply chain and operations.

To start, MissFresh plans to open 10 DMWs in Ningbo – covering Yinzhou, Haishu and other core urban areas of the city – and provide customers with fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, live seafood, rice, noodles, grains, oil, convenience foods, and other high-quality products. These will be delivered swiftly to customers' homes within the DMWs' one- to three-kilometer radius. Over the next six months, MissFresh plans to open a total of about 25 DMWs in Ningbo, covering most of the city's core areas.

Since its establishment, MissFresh has prioritized the development of its supply chains. Currently, more than 80% of the company's products are directly sourced from the place of origin, and 100% of its fresh products are subject to strict quality inspection – this helps MissFresh to ensure that its products are the best value for its customers. At the same time, the company closely controls food safety and product quality. Factoring in Ningbo citizens' love of seafood, MissFresh also provides a selection of fresh and chilled products as well as foods from local brands.

In addition to Ningbo, MissFresh plans to expand its DMW-supported fast home delivery retail business to more second-tier cities, and will also increase its efforts to digitalize and upgrade traditional fresh markets into Intelligent Fresh Markets.

favicon.png?sn=CN60099&sd=2021-07-31 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/missfresh-launches-in-ningbo-adding-17th-city-as-national-expansion-gains-pace-301345073.html

SOURCE MissFresh

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN60099&Transmission_Id=202107312300PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN60099&DateId=20210731
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment