ManpowerGroup Talent Solutions' TAPFIN Named a Global Leader in MSP by Everest Group for 8th Year

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

ManpowerGroup's MSP TAPFIN recognized for its industry-leading tech, breadth of solutions and data-driven approach

PR Newswire

MILWAUKEE, August 2, 2021

MILWAUKEE, August 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ManpowerGroup Talent Solutions' managed service provider (MSP) TAPFIN has been named a global leader for the eighth consecutive year by leading industry analyst Everest Group.

Talent_Solutions_Logo.jpg

"We are proud to be recognized once again as a global MSP leader for our market impact by Everest Group" said Amy Doyle, SVP and Global Brand Leader, Talent Solutions TAPFIN. "Clients today have more complex workforce needs than ever and this is recognition of our talented teams for their global leadership, data-driven approach and full scope of solutions, including RPO, Right Management and consulting capabilities."

The Everest Group assessment highlights TAPFIN for its use of technology to drive the future of talent management, including remote classification and tableau-based tools and its IntelliReach business intelligence portal which helps clients manage and optimize talent strategy and performance on a global, regional and local level.

"ManpowerGroup Talent Solutions TAPFIN, with its significant global presence and capabilities, continues to strengthen its consulting-driven offerings across the CWM/MSP value chain. Its investments in technology, including IntelliReach analytics platform, and proven experience in offering flexible total talent solutions led to its position as a Leader on the Everest Group CWM/MSP PEAK Matrix® 2021," said Arkadev Basak, Vice President at Everest Group.

About TAPFIN
TAPFIN is a leading managed service provider (MSP) dedicated to the innovation and delivery of integrated workforce management solutions worldwide. TAPFIN's customized, scalable MSP solutions for contingent and project-based spend are instrumental in driving process, performance and productivity improvements across the client organization, while providing visibility, predictability, risk mitigation and overall cost reduction. Part of ManpowerGroupTM, the outsourced services offering from ManpowerGroup, TAPFIN offers a complete suite of workforce management solutions that fully leverages a blend of global expertise and local knowledge. For more information, visit www.tapfin.com.

ABOUT MANPOWERGROUP
ManpowerGroup® (NYSE: MAN), the leading global workforce solutions company, helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing and managing the talent that enables them to win. We develop innovative solutions for hundreds of thousands of organizations every year, providing them with skilled talent while finding meaningful, sustainable employment for millions of people across a wide range of industries and skills. Our expert family of brands – Manpower, Experis and Talent Solutions – creates substantially more value for candidates and clients across more than 75 countries and territories and has done so for over 70 years. We are recognized consistently for our diversity - as a best place to work for Women, Inclusion, Equality and Disability and in 2021 ManpowerGroup was named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the 12th year - all confirming our position as the brand of choice for in-demand talent.

favicon.png?sn=AQ60613&sd=2021-08-02 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/manpowergroup-talent-solutions-tapfin-named-a-global-leader-in-msp-by-everest-group-for-8th-year-301345769.html

SOURCE ManpowerGroup Talent Solutions

rt.gif?NewsItemId=AQ60613&Transmission_Id=202108020001PR_NEWS_USPR_____AQ60613&DateId=20210802
