Abcam to Acquire BioVision for $340 million

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abcam plc (AIM LSE: ABC; ABCM) ("Abcam", “the Company” or "the Group"), a global leader in the supply of life science research tools, today announces that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire BioVision, Inc. ("BioVision"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Boai NKY Medical Holdings Ltd. (“NKY”), for $340 million (the “Acquisition”).



Transaction highlights

BioVision is a fast-growing innovator and distributor of life science research tools to biopharma, diagnostic and academic customers, with strength in biochemical and cell-based assay kits

Brings one of Abcam’s large third-party suppliers in-house

Accelerates Abcam’s strategic execution and focus on in-house innovation and products in the complementary biochemical and cell-based assay market

Expected to be accretive to earnings 1 from the first full year of ownership following completion (Dec-22)

from the first full year of ownership following completion (Dec-22) Concurrent with the Acquisition, entered memorandum of understanding regarding a strategic partnership with NKY in China

Conference call scheduled for 1430 BST / 0930 EDT, today to discuss the transaction

Background to and reasons for the Acquisition

Founded in 1999 and located in Milpitas, California, BioVision is a global supplier of life science research tools to support research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. The company is a leading provider of biochemical and cell-based assays for biological research. It also develops, produces, and sells a wide portfolio of other products including recombinant proteins, antibodies, enzymes, and biochemical compounds.

BioVision started supplying Abcam in 2003. Abcam customers’ demand for BioVision products has grown consistently over time, with sales more than doubling over the past five years (to June 2021).

The acquisition of BioVision represents a compelling strategic fit for Abcam, with potential to:

bring greater control over the innovation and distribution of BioVision’s product portfolio

accelerate our strategic ambitions within the adjacent biochemical and cellular assay market

align with existing areas of research focus including oncology, immuno-oncology, neuroscience, and epigenetics

create value through portfolio expansion and leveraging Abcam’s global channels to market

create opportunities to enhance existing products and innovate new products to serve customer needs



Principal terms and financial effects of the Acquisition

Proposed acquisition of BioVision, by acquiring the entire share capital of its holding company, NKY Biotech US, Inc, from NKY, for cash consideration of $340 million on a cash free/debt free basis.

Acquisition to be funded from existing cash resources and a partial drawdown of Abcam’s Revolving Credit Facility.

Acquisition agreement provides for the payment of a reciprocal termination fee of approximately 3% of the purchase price, in the event the Acquisition is terminated in certain specified circumstances.

The Acquisition is subject to applicable regulatory clearance.

The Acquisition will be subject to review and approval of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange and by a vote of NKY’s shareholders. If approved, the Acquisition is expected to close before the end of 2021 calendar year.

The most recently audited results of BioVision for the 12 months ended 31 December 2020, were revenues of $33.8 million (£24.3 million), operating profit of $12.6 million (£9.1 million) and net assets of $21.9 million (£15.7 million) 2 . Revenues included approximately $5 million of COVID-19 related product sales which are not expected to reoccur.

. Revenues included approximately $5 million of COVID-19 related product sales which are not expected to reoccur. The Acquisition is expected to be accretive to adjusted earnings per share (EPS) from the first full year of ownership (Dec-22)1.



Strategic Partnership with NKY

Concurrent with the Acquisition, Abcam and NKY have also entered into a memorandum of understanding regarding the establishment of a collaborative, commercial partnership under which Abcam will develop and supply products and services to NKY in support of their ongoing product development and commercialisation in the IVD field.

Commenting on the Acquisition, Alan Hirzel, CEO of Abcam, said:

"We know the BioVision business well, having been a major distributor of their products since 2003. This acquisition represents a compelling opportunity to secure a proven portfolio of high-quality products, including a leading portfolio of biochemical and cell-based assay kits, that will allow us to better serve customer needs. BioVision has sustained strong growth over many years and, together with Abcam’s brand, reach and capabilities, we are confident we are well positioned to build on this success and reinforce Abcam’s ability to serve life scientists globally.”

About Abcam plc

As an innovator in reagents and tools, Abcam's purpose is to serve life science researchers globally to achieve their mission, faster. Providing the research and clinical communities with tools and scientific support, the Company offers highly validated antibodies, assays and other research tools to address important targets in critical biological pathways.

Already a pioneer in data sharing and ecommerce in the life sciences, Abcam's ambition is to be the most influential company in life sciences by helping advance global understanding of biology and causes of disease, which, in turn, will drive new treatments and improved health.

Abcam's worldwide customer base of approximately 750,000 life science researchers uses Abcam's antibodies, reagents, biomarkers and assays. By actively listening to and collaborating with these researchers, the Company continuously advances its portfolio to address their needs. A transparent programme of customer reviews and datasheets, combined with an industry-leading validation initiative, gives researchers increased confidence in their results.

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Cambridge, UK, the Company has served customers in more than 130 countries. Abcam’s ordinary shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange (AIM: ABC) and its American Depositary Shares (ADSs) trade on the Nasdaq Global Market ( ABCM).

For more information please visit corporate.abcam.com.

