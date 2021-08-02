BOTS Inc. JV Partners - Cyber Security Group LLC, Launches Cybhub-Online Marketplace for Curated IT Solutions and Investment Opportunities

San Juan , Puerto Rico , Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOTS, Inc. ( BTZI), (“BOTS” or "The Company"), a global technology company specialized in Blockchain-based solutions, decentralized finance applications, cybersecurity solutions, crypto consulting, mining equipment repairs and insurance today announced in association with Cyber Security Group LLC the launching of Cybhub, an online marketplace for curated IT ready-made solutions. Cybhub is an online marketplace that features curated, ready-made software solutions such as cybersecurity products and malware sandboxes as well as curated investment opportunities in high-tech startups such as cryptocurrency exchanges and related projects. The platform acts as a buffer to fully scrutinize and audit startups for the benefit of clients and investors. Cybhub offers turnkey and custom software development and solutions such as:
- Blockchain Technologies
- Cybersecurity Penetration Testing
- Business Automation Software
- Desktop Development
- Code Review and Certification
- Legacy Support and Upgrade
- Mobile App Development
- Software Product Development
- Support Maintenance
- UI/UX Solutions
- Web Development
- Selling proprietary and third-party software of various architecture and complexity
- Attracting investment for curated projects and startups
- Custom software development
