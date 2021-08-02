XPO Logistics Announces Board of Directors for Post-Spin-Off Company

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

XPO Logistics Announces Board of Directors for Post-Spin-Off Company

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

GREENWICH, Conn. , Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (: XPO), a leading global provider of freight transportation services, today announced that its new slate of directors has become effective with the closing of its spin-off transaction. XPO completed the spin-off of its global logistics segment as GXO Logistics at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time on August 2, 2021.

As previously announced, Brad Jacobs, XPO’s chief executive officer, will continue as chairman. AnnaMaria DeSalva and Michael Jesselson will remain in the roles of vice chairman and lead independent director, respectively, and Adrian Kingshott will continue to serve as director.

XPO has appointed four new board members, replacing directors who resigned from the XPO board to join the GXO board. The new XPO directors are:

Jason Aiken, chief financial officer of General Dynamics Corporation, and former chief financial officer of Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation, a General Dynamics subsidiary.

Mary Kissel, executive vice president and senior policy advisor with Stephens Inc., former senior advisor to the US Secretary of State, and formerly with The Wall Street Journal as a member of the Editorial Board and editorial page editor for Asia-Pacific.

Allison Landry, former senior transportation research analyst with Credit Suisse, covering the trucking, railroad, airfreight and logistics industries.

Johnny C. Taylor, Jr., chief executive officer of the Society of Human Resources Management (SHRM), and former senior executive with IAC/Interactive Corp, Viacom's Paramount Pictures and Blockbuster Entertainment Group, among others.

Brad Jacobs, chairman and chief executive officer of XPO Logistics, said, “We’ve added four outstanding independent directors to the wealth of experience we retained following the spin-off. This is our most diverse board composition yet, with an emphasis on the financial, cultural and market opportunities of our business. Our growth strategy will have powerful support.”

Biographies of XPO’s directors and their board committee assignments have been or will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and can be found on xpo.com.

About XPO Logistics
XPO Logistics, Inc. (: XPO) is a leading provider of freight transportation, primarily a top-three provider of truck brokerage and less-than-truckload (LTL) capacity in North America. XPO helps companies to de-risk their supply chains by moving their goods using cutting-edge technology. XPO Connect™, the company’s proprietary automated freight marketplace, is one of the fastest-growing digital brokerage platforms in the industry. XPO provides truck capacity at scale to 50,000 shippers through a global network of 744 locations and approximately 40,000 employees. The company is headquartered in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

Investor Contact
Tavio Headley
+1-203-413-4006
[email protected]

Media Contact
Joe Checkler
+1-203-423-2098
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODMwMDU5MiM0MzM1MzgyIzIwMTAyMjY=
3f9a293e-5a52-4f4f-a347-e66833b358ee
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment