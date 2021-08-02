Good Times Restaurants to Release Third Fiscal Quarter 2021 Earnings Results on Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Good+Times+Restaurants+Inc. (Nasdaq: GTIM), operator of Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar and Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss the third quarter of its 2021 fiscal year financial results on August 10, 2021at 5:00 p.m. ET. Hosting the call will be Ryan Zink, President and Chief Executive Officer and Maggie Regalia, Vice President of Finance and Treasurer. A press release with financial results will be issued prior to the call.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (888) 339-0806 and requesting the Good Times Restaurants (GTIM) call.

The conference call will also be webcast live from the Company's corporate website www.goodtimesburgers.com. An archive of the webcast will be available at the same location on the corporate website shortly after the call has concluded.

About Good Times Restaurants Inc.: Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) owns, operates, franchises and licenses 40 Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurants through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar is a full-service “small box” restaurant concept featuring a chef-driven menu of gourmet signature burgers, chopped salads, appetizers and sandwiches with a full bar and a focus on a selection of craft beers in a high-energy atmosphere that appeals to a broad consumer base. Additionally, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Good Times Restaurants Inc. operates and franchises a regional quick-service restaurant chain consisting of 32 Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard restaurants located primarily in Colorado.

Good Times Forward Looking Statements: This press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. The words “intend,” “may,” “believe,” “will,” “should,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “seek” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, which may cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks include such factors as the disruption to our business from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the impact of the pandemic on our results of operations, financial condition and prospects which may vary depending on the duration and extent of the pandemic and the impact of federal, state and local governmental actions and customer behavior in response to the pandemic, the lack of assurance that the full amount of the PPP loans will be forgiven, the uncertain nature of current restaurant development plans and the ability to implement those plans and integrate new restaurants, delays in developing and opening new restaurants because of weather, local permitting or other reasons, increased competition, cost increases or shortages in raw food products, and other matters discussed under the Risk Factors section of Good Times’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 29, 2020 filed with the SEC, and other filings with the SEC. Good Times disclaims any obligation or duty to update or modify these forward-looking statements.

