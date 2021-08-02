Strongbridge Biopharma plc Announces Commencement of Mailing of Proxy Statement

DUBLIN, Ireland and TREVOSE, Pa., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strongbridge Biopharma plc, ( SBBP) (“Strongbridge”), a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with significant unmet needs, today announced for the purposes of the Irish Takeover Panel Act, 1997, Takeover Rules 2013 (the “Irish Takeover Rules”), that the definitive joint proxy statement/prospectus of Strongbridge (the “Proxy Statement”), which also constitutes a scheme circular under Irish law, is being sent as of July 30, 2021 to Strongbridge shareholders.



As previously announced on May 24, 2021, Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Xeris”) and Strongbridge entered into a definitive transaction agreement pursuant to which Xeris will acquire Strongbridge in a stock and CVR transaction for a transaction equity value of approximately $267 million, based on the closing price of Xeris’ shares of common stock of $3.47 on May 21, 2021 and Strongbridge’s fully diluted share capital (the “Acquisition”). The Acquisition will be effected by means of a “scheme of arrangement” under Chapter 1 of Part 9 of the Irish Companies Act of 2014.

The Proxy Statement, which also constitutes a scheme circular required under Irish law, contains important information about the Acquisition for Strongbridge shareholders, as well as instructions on voting online, by mail, by telephone or in person.

In accordance with Rule 15(c) of the Irish Takeover Rules, the holders of (i) Strongbridge Options and Strongbridge Share Awards; and (ii) Strongbridge Warrants, will be sent respective documents describing the treatment of these Strongbridge Options, Strongbridge Share Awards and Strongbridge Warrants as part of the Acquisition. A copy of the Proxy Statement is also being sent to the holders of Strongbridge Options, Strongbridge Share Awards and Strongbridge Warrants with these letters for information purposes only, in order to satisfy Irish legal requirements.

Copies of the documents referred to above, and all of the documents required to be made available for inspection in accordance with Rule 26 of the Irish Takeover Rules, are available for inspection at the offices of Arthur Cox, 10 Earlsfort Terrace, Dublin 2, Ireland and on Xeris’ and Strongbridge’s joint microsite at www.xerisstrongbridge.com, which can be accessed via a link on Strongbridge's website at www.strongbridgebio.com.

As previously announced on July 26, 2021, there will be two meetings of Strongbridge shareholders on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 in connection with the Acquisition. Both meetings will be held at 900 Northbrook Drive, Suite 200, Trevose, Pennsylvania, 19053, USA. The first meeting, which is convened by the order of the Irish High Court, will be held at 12:00 p.m. ET in the U.S. (5:00 p.m. Irish Time). Following this meeting, an extraordinary general meeting will be held pursuant to Strongbridge's articles of association at 12:30 p.m. ET in the U.S. (5:30 p.m. Irish Time) (or, if the special Court-ordered meeting has not concluded by 12:30 p.m. ET in the U.S. (5:30 p.m. Irish Time), as soon as possible after the conclusion or adjournment of the special Court-ordered meeting). Both meetings are being held to seek shareholder approval of the proposed Acquisition in accordance with Irish law. The approval of related matters by Strongbridge shareholders will also be sought at the extraordinary general meeting.

Terms used but not defined herein shall have the meaning given to such terms in the Proxy Statement.

About Strongbridge Biopharma plc

Strongbridge is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with significant unmet needs. Strongbridge's rare endocrine franchise includes RECORLEV® (levoketoconazole), an adrenal steroidogenesis inhibitor with a New Drug Application that is currently under review by the FDA for the treatment of endogenous Cushing's syndrome, and veldoreotide extended release, a pre-clinical next-generation somatostatin analog being investigated for the treatment of acromegaly and potential additional applications in other conditions amenable to somatostatin receptor activation. Both RECORLEV and veldoreotide have received orphan drug designation from the FDA and the European Medicines Agency. The company's rare neuromuscular franchise includes KEVEYIS® (dichlorphenamide), the first and only FDA-approved treatment for hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. KEVEYIS has orphan drug exclusivity in the United States.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

