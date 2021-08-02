Logo
Replimune to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

WOBURN, Mass., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Replimune Group, Inc. ( REPL), a biotechnology company developing oncolytic immuno-gene therapies derived from its Immulytic® platform, today announced that members from the Replimune management team will present and host investor meetings at the following two conferences:

BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference 2021
Date: Monday, August 9, 2021
Presentation Time: 11:00 am ET

2021 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual Conference
Panel: For Your IOnly - Progress, Challenges in Immuno-Oncology
Date: Wednesday, August 11, 2021
Presentation Time: 12:35 pm ET

About Replimune
Replimune Group, Inc., headquartered in Woburn, MA, was founded in 2015 to develop the next generation of oncolytic immune-gene therapies for the treatment of cancer. Replimune is developing novel, proprietary therapeutics intended to improve the direct cancer-killing effects of selective virus replication and the potency of the immune response to the tumor antigens released. Replimune’s Immulytic® platform is designed to maximize systemic immune activation, in particular to tumor neoantigens, through robust viral-mediated immunogenic tumor cell killing and the delivery of optimal combinations of immune-activating proteins to the tumor and draining lymph nodes. The approach is expected to be highly synergistic with immune checkpoint blockade and other approaches to cancer treatment across a broad range of cancers. Replimune intends to progress these therapies rapidly through clinical development in combination with other immuno-oncology products with complementary mechanisms of action as well as in standalone indications. For more information, please visit www.replimune.com.

Investor Inquiries
Chris Brinzey
Westwicke, an ICR Company
339.970.2843
[email protected]

Media Inquiries
Lissette Steele
Verge Scientific Communications
202.930.4762 x 409
[email protected]

