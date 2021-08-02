Logo
ibex Takes Firm Hold of BPO Industry Leadership in Jamaica - Opens its Fifth Site in Five Years

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

Company Leverages Jamaica to Accelerate Technology-Driven Job Growth and Strengthen its Base of Digitally-Enabled Blue Chip and New Economy Clients

WASHINGTON, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex ( IBEX), a global leader in business process outsourcing (BPO) and end-to-end customer engagement technology solutions, today announced the opening of its new Campus location in the Sunshine City area of Portmore, Jamaica. The new facility will create 1,300 digitally-enabled jobs, bringing the company’s total employment on the island to more than 6,500 people.

“The tremendous growth being fueled by increased client demand, technology innovation and new wins with Blue Chip and New Economy customers has helped us create more than 1,500 jobs in Jamaica this year alone and placed the island at the center of the BPO 2.0 revolution,” said Jaime Vergara, senior vice president and Jamaica country manager, ibex.

“Not only has our growth accelerated economic development across Jamaica, but we are further positioning the country as a global shared services hub that is digitally transforming our clients’ customer experiences,” Vergara added.

Since opening its first site in 2016, ibex has invested more than $50M USD capital in Jamaica, increased employment from 200 jobs to more than 6,500, and enhanced the overall health and quality of life for its employees by investing more than $40M USD in annual salaries. With the opening of Campus, ibex now has a total of more than 5,000 seats in Jamaica across its five facilities in Ocho Rios, Portmore, and Kingston. More than 500 of these positions will be utilized to support ibex’s rapid growth in the company’s insurance sector.

ibex is currently hiring both on-site and work-at-home positions with plans for additional growth by the end of 2021, this includes new job creation to address the company’s staff augmentation efforts for IT outsourcing (ITO) services.

The company will leverage its Wave X technology suite to quickly ramp agent proficiency and accelerate its speed-to-green delivery operations. This includes deploying ibex Training Simulator, a virtual solution designed to accelerate agent learning and enhance customer engagement across digital and traditional communication channels. The company will also leverage the ibex [email protected] technology suite to drive cost savings, accelerate productivity and enhance the customer experience (CX) for clients, while providing agents the ability to work at maximum efficiency regardless of location.

About ibex
ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage, and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global contact center of scale consisting of 31 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next-generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 24,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its Wave X technology platform, to manage over 100 million critical customer interactions and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

Media and Investor Contact:
Brad Jones
ibex
720-643-8731
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c34bcde3-fb06-48a2-a602-d798d5bf3d8d

ti?nf=ODI5MDMzMyM0MzI0NTQ1IzIwOTUwNDY=
45f1b42e-9939-479e-a783-ea96f88c5bd2

