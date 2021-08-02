electroCore to Present at the Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference

ROCKAWAY, NJ, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (the “Company”), ( ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, today announced that its management team will give a corporate presentation and be available for virtual one-on-one meetings at the Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference. The conference is taking place virtually from August 10 - 12, 2021. Details for the presentation are as follows:



Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference:

Date: Thursday, August 12, 2021

Time: 8:30 am EDT

Investors can register for the conference HERE.



Following the conference a webcast replay of the presentation will be available on the Investor section of the company’s website, www.electrocore.com .

