Eko Appoints Renee Gaeta as Chief Financial Officer

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eko, a cardiopulmonary digital health company, today announced the appointment of Renee Gaeta as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of the executive leadership team.



“Eko is at a key moment in its journey to build a comprehensive platform for digital cardiopulmonary care.” said Connor Landgraf, CEO and co-founder of Eko. “Renee’s experience in guiding global public and private medical technology companies through sustained stages of high growth is ideal for Eko. Her strategic vision and knowledge of finance and healthcare will help us expand our impact on patient care.”

Mrs. Gaeta previously served as CFO and member of the executive team at Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc. ( ESTA), where she played a key role in the company’s successful Initial Public Offering (IPO) and Follow-On Offering. Revenue more than tripled during her tenure, as did the company’s valuation after the IPO, they grew direct sales in addition to distributor revenue, launched new products and expanded markets, and ran an FDA clinical trial for a Class III device. Prior to Establishment Labs, Mrs. Gaeta was Vice President, Corporate Controller and executive team member at Sientra, Inc. ( SIEN). In this role she was instrumental in preparing the company during its pre-IPO stage, establishing compliant systems and controls, and she also played a key role in the company’s successful IPO and Follow-On Offering. Previously, Mrs. Gaeta spent ten years with KPMG, LLP, rising through the organization to the role of Director, Transaction & Restructuring.

Mrs. Gaeta joins Eko during a period of significant company milestones. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared Eko’s artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms for detecting heart murmurs and atrial fibrillation, and also issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for Eko’s novel rapid screening test for low ejection fraction (low EF), a weak heart pump. Eko launched the first AI-powered cardiopulmonary telehealth platform for virtual physical exams. Eko and 3M™ Littmann® Stethoscopes launched a collaboration of the Littmann CORE Digital Stethoscope that marries best-in-class 3M Littmann stethoscope technology with advanced Eko digital innovations. Eko raised their Series C, bringing the company’s total funding to $100 million. Most recently, a peer-reviewed publication in the Journal of the American Heart Association (AHA) validated Eko’s AI algorithm as a clinical tool for detecting heart murmurs, with comparable performance to that of an expert cardiologist.

"I am thrilled to join Eko, a company making a difference in providing the highest standard of cardiopulmonary care,” said Mrs. Gaeta. “Eko has developed the next evolution in digital health solutions focused on improving patient care, and I look forward to working with the team to execute on the company’s priorities, accelerate growth and enhance value for shareholders and all stakeholders."

About Eko

Eko, a cardiopulmonary digital health company, is elevating the way clinicians detect and monitor cardiac and respiratory disease by bringing together advanced sensors, patient and provider software, and AI-powered analysis. Its FDA-cleared platform is used by hundreds of thousands of clinicians treating millions of patients around the world, in-person and through telehealth. The company is headquartered in Oakland, California, with investments from Highland Capital Partners, Questa Capital, Artis Ventures, NTTVC, DigiTx Partners, Mayo Clinic, Sutter Health, and others. To learn more about Eko, visit ekohealth.com or email [email protected] .

Media Contact

Brit Gould

VP, Product Marketing

Eko

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/982b6742-7621-4fd7-8c45-b10435921038